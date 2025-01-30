Submit Release
News Search

There were 442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,345 in the last 365 days.

HP Inc. Declares Dividend

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has declared a cash dividend of $0.2894 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend, the second in HP’s fiscal year 2025, is payable on April 2, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 12, 2025. HP has approximately 0.9 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

HP Inc. Media Relations HP Inc. Investor Relations
MediaRelations@hp.com  InvestorRelations@hp.com 
   
www.hp.com/go/newsroom   
   




Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HP Inc. Declares Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more