Submit Release
News Search

There were 443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,346 in the last 365 days.

FinWise Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

- Loan Originations of $5.0 Billion for 2024, including $1.3 Billion for Fourth Quarter -

- Net Income of $12.7 Million for 2024, including $2.8 Million for Fourth Quarter -

- Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.93 for 2024, including $0.20 for Fourth Quarter -

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Loan originations totaled $1.3 billion, compared to $1.4 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of the prior year
  • Net interest income was $15.5 million, compared to $14.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and $14.4 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year
  • Net income was $2.8 million, compared to $3.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year
  • Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.20 for the quarter, compared to $0.25 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and $0.32 for the fourth quarter of the prior year
  • Efficiency ratio1 was 64.2%, compared to 67.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 56.0% for the fourth quarter of the prior year
  • Nonperforming loan balances were $36.4 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $30.6 million as of September 30, 2024, and $27.1 million as of December 31, 2023. Nonperforming loan balances guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) were $19.2 million, $17.8 million, and $15.0 million as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively

“Our fourth quarter results capped off a strong 2024 for FinWise, as we made significant progress in our goal to expand and diversify our sources of revenue to enhance the company’s long-term growth,” said Kent Landvatter, CEO of FinWise. “We were also pleased with the rebound in loan originations from existing programs, as well as the number of new strategic programs we announced, including four new Lending programs, two of which include our Credit Enhancement product, one Payments and one Credit Card program. As we look ahead to 2025, we are excited about the outlook, and currently anticipate continued stability in originations from existing programs, acceleration in production from new and ramping programs, a strong pipeline for new partners and remain committed to generating positive operating leverage.”

____________________

1 See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.

Selected Financial and Other Data

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) As of and for the Three Months Ended   As of and for the Years Ended
  12/31/2024   9/30/2024   12/31/2023   12/31/2024   12/31/2023
Amount of loans originated $ 1,305,028     $ 1,448,251     $ 1,177,704     $ 5,015,662     $ 4,303,361  
Net income $ 2,793     $ 3,454     $ 4,156     $ 12,742     $ 17,460  
Diluted EPS $ 0.20     $ 0.25     $ 0.32     $ 0.93     $ 1.33  
Return on average assets   1.6 %     2.1 %     2.9 %     2.0 %     3.5 %
Return on average equity   6.5 %     8.3 %     10.8 %     7.7 %     11.9 %
Yield on loans   14.01 %     14.16 %     16.21 %     14.47 %     17.05 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   4.30 %     4.85 %     4.82 %     4.57 %     4.22 %
Net interest margin   10.00 %     9.70 %     10.61 %     9.99 %     11.65 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   64.2 %     67.5 %     56.0 %     64.9 %     53.4 %
Tangible book value per share(2) $ 13.15     $ 12.90     $ 12.41     $ 13.15     $ 12.41  
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(2)   23.3 %     24.9 %     26.5 %     23.3 %     26.5 %
Leverage ratio (Bank under CBLR)   20.6 %     20.3 %     20.7 %     20.6 %     20.7 %
Full-time equivalent employees   196       194       162       196       162  
                                       

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. The Company believes this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.
(2) Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity to total assets. The Company had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. The Company has not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee assets as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $15.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $14.8 million for the prior quarter and $14.4 million for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an average balance increase in the loans held for investment (“HFI”) portfolio and a decrease in yields paid on interest-earning deposits, principally certificate of deposits. Further contributing to the increase from the prior quarter was a third quarter 2024 decrease in net interest income of $0.5 million for accrued interest not previously reversed at the time loans were deemed nonperforming. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to increases in the average balances of loans held-for-sale and loans HFI portfolios and was partially offset by yield decreases on those same portfolios as well as decreased volumes and rates paid on the Company’s interest bearing deposits.

Loan originations totaled $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.4 billion for the prior quarter of 2024 and $1.2 billion for the prior year period.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 10.00%, compared to 9.70% for the prior quarter and 10.61% for the prior year period. The increase in net interest margin from the prior quarter is primarily attributable to the current quarter decrease in the cost of certificates of deposits and the growth in the overall loan portfolio. The decrease from the prior year period is primarily attributable to the Company’s strategy to reduce the average credit risk in the loan portfolio by increasing its investment in higher quality but lower yielding loans.

Provision for Credit Losses
The Company’s provision for credit losses was $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2.2 million for the prior quarter and $3.2 million for the prior year period. The provision for credit losses increased when compared to the prior quarter and prior year period due primarily to a net charge-off on the non-guaranteed portion of SBA loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1.0 million.

Non-interest Income

  Three Months Ended
($ in thousands) 12/31/2024   9/30/2024   12/31/2023
Non-interest income          
Strategic Program fees $ 4,899     $ 4,862     $ 4,229  
Gain on sale of loans   872       393       440  
SBA loan servicing fees, net   181       87       572  
Change in fair value on investment in BFG   (200 )     (100 )     200  
Credit enhancement income   25       47        
Other miscellaneous income   (174 )     765       716  
Total non-interest income $ 5,603     $ 6,054     $ 6,157  
 

The decrease in non-interest income from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily due to a decrease in other miscellaneous income resulting from the $0.9 million charge-off of unamortized premium on approximately $160.0 million of callable CDs which were called during the fourth quarter of 2024 and replaced with lower cost CDs. This decrease was partially offset by the $0.5 million gain on sale of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-interest Expense

  Three Months Ended
($ in thousands) 12/31/2024   9/30/2024   12/31/2023
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits $ 9,375     $ 9,659     $ 7,396  
Professional services   556       1,331       1,433  
Occupancy and equipment expenses   1,094       1,046       923  
Credit enhancement expense   5       3        
Other operating expenses   2,534       2,010       1,751  
Total non-interest expense $ 13,564     $ 14,049     $ 11,503  
 

The decrease in non-interest expense from the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits resulting from bonus accrual reductions and a decrease in professional services expense resulting from a reduction in accruals for legal services. The increase in non-interest expense from the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits due mainly to increasing headcount and other operating expenses driven by increased spending to support the growth in the Company’s business infrastructure.

Reflecting the expenses incurred to develop the Company’s business infrastructure, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 64.2% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 67.5% for the prior quarter and 56.0% for the prior year period. As a result of the infrastructure build, the Company anticipates the efficiency ratio will remain elevated until the Company begins to realize the revenues associated with the new programs developed.

Tax Rate
The Company’s effective tax rate was 24.3% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 25.1% for the prior quarter and 28.5% for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter was due primarily to more favorable resolution of historical state tax matters during the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease from the prior year period was primarily due to a reduction in permanent differences impacting income tax expense.

Net Income
Net income was $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $3.5 million for the prior quarter and $4.2 million for the prior year period. The changes in net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the prior quarter and prior year period are the result of the factors discussed above.

Balance Sheet
The Company’s total assets were $746.0 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase from $683.0 million as of September 30, 2024 and $586.2 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets from September 30, 2024 was primarily due to continued growth in the Company’s loans HFI, net, and loans held-for-sale portfolios of $29.7 million and $7.6 million, respectively, as well as an increase of $21.5 million in interest-bearing cash deposits. The increase in total assets compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in the Company’s loans HFI, net, and loans held-for-sale portfolios of $89.3 million and $44.1 million, respectively, as well as an increase in investment securities available-for-sale of $29.9 million, partially offset by a decrease of $17.0 million in interest-bearing deposits.

The following table shows the gross loans HFI balances as of the dates indicated:

  12/31/2024   9/30/2024   12/31/2023
($ in thousands) Amount   % of total
loans		   Amount   % of total
loans		   Amount   % of total
loans
SBA $ 255,056       54.8 %   $ 251,439       57.9 %   $ 239,922       64.5 %
Commercial leases   70,153       15.1 %     64,277       14.8 %     38,110       10.2 %
Commercial, non-real estate   3,691       0.8 %     3,025       0.7 %     2,457       0.7 %
Residential real estate   51,574       11.1 %     41,391       9.5 %     38,123       10.2 %
Strategic Program loans   20,122       4.3 %     19,409       4.5 %     19,408       5.2 %
Commercial real estate:                      
Owner occupied   41,046       8.8 %     32,480       7.5 %     20,798       5.6 %
Non-owner occupied   1,379       0.3 %     2,736       0.7 %     2,025       0.5 %
Consumer   22,212       4.8 %     19,206       4.4 %     11,372       3.1 %
Total period end loans $ 465,233       100.0 %   $ 433,963       100.0 %   $ 372,215       100.0 %
 

Note: SBA loans as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 include $158.7 million, $156.3 million and $131.7 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The HFI balance on Strategic Program loans with annual interest rates below 36% as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was $3.1 million, $3.2 million and $3.6 million, respectively.

Total gross loans HFI as of December 31, 2024 increased compared to September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. The Company experienced growth across all loan portfolios, with the exception of non-owner occupied CRE, consistent with its strategy to increase its loan portfolio with higher quality, lower rate loans.

The following table shows the Company’s deposit composition as of the dates indicated:

  As of
12/31/2024   9/30/2024   12/31/2023
($ in thousands) Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent   Amount   Percent
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 126,782       23.3 %   $ 142,785       29.2 %   $ 95,486       23.6 %
Interest-bearing deposits:                      
Demand   71,403       13.1 %     58,984       12.1 %     50,058       12.4 %
Savings   9,287       1.7 %     9,592       1.9 %     8,633       2.1 %
Money market   16,709       3.0 %     15,027       3.1 %     11,661       2.9 %
Time certificates of deposit   320,771       58.9 %     262,271       53.7 %     238,995       59.0 %
Total period end deposits $ 544,952       100.0 %   $ 488,659       100.0 %   $ 404,833       100.0 %
 

The increase in total deposits from September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was driven primarily by increases in brokered time certificates of deposits, which were added to fund loan growth and increase balance sheet liquidity. The increase in total deposits from December 31, 2023 was also driven primarily by an increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits, primarily due to growth from new and existing customer relationships.

Total shareholders’ equity as of December 31, 2024 increased $3.4 million to $173.7 million from $170.4 million at September 30, 2024. Compared to December 31, 2023, total shareholders’ equity increased by $18.7 million from $155.1 million. The increase from September 30, 2024 was primarily due to the Company’s net income. The increase from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to the Company’s net income as well as the additional capital issued in exchange for the Company’s increased ownership in BFG, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock under the Company’s share repurchase program.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios
The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated as determined under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation:

  As of    
Capital Ratios 12/31/2024   9/30/2024   12/31/2023   Well-Capitalized Requirement
Leverage ratio   20.6 %     20.3 %     20.7 %     9.0 %
                               

The leverage ratio increase from the prior quarter resulted primarily from earnings generated by operations growing at a faster pace than average assets. The slight decrease in the leverage ratio from the prior year period resulted primarily from the growth in the loan portfolio. The Bank’s capital levels remain significantly above well-capitalized guidelines as of December 31, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program
Since the share repurchase program’s inception in March 2024 through December 31, 2024, the Company has repurchased a total of 44,608 shares for $0.5 million. There were no shares repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality
The recorded balances of nonperforming loans were $36.4 million, or 7.8% of total loans HFI, as of December 31, 2024, compared to $30.6 million, or 7.1% of total loans HFI, as of September 30, 2024 and $27.1 million, or 7.3% of total loans HFI, as of December 31, 2023. The balances of nonperforming loans guaranteed by the SBA were $19.2 million, $17.8 million, and $15.0 million as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase in nonperforming loans from the prior periods was primarily attributable to lingering financial stress on borrowers from the longer than expected higher interest rate environment. The Company’s allowance for credit losses to total loans HFI was 2.8% as of December 31, 2024 compared to 2.9% as of September 30, 2024 and 3.5% as of December 31, 2023. The decrease in the ratio from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily due to the increased balance of the guaranteed portion of the SBA 7(a) program loans, growth in the balances of lower risk CRE, leasing and other HFI loan portfolios, and the shift in our Strategic Program HFI loan balances to programs with lower historical losses.

The Company’s net charge-offs were $3.2 million, $2.4 million and $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. The increase from the prior quarter is primarily due to charge-offs relating to SBA loans that moved to nonaccrual status in the fourth quarter as well as increased net charge-offs in the Strategic Program loans portfolio. The decrease from the prior year period is primarily due to increased recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for credit losses and asset quality ratios for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
($ in thousands) 12/31/2024   9/30/2024   12/31/2023
Allowance for credit losses:          
Beginning balance $ 12,661     $ 13,127     $ 12,986  
Provision for credit losses(1)   3,766       1,944       3,272  
Charge offs          
Residential real estate   (206 )     (27 )     (104 )
Commercial real estate          
Owner occupied   (411 )     (103 )     (561 )
Non-owner occupied         (221 )      
Commercial and industrial   (555 )     (96 )     (281 )
Consumer   (60 )     (15 )     (22 )
Lease financing receivables       (113 )      
Strategic Program loans   (2,528 )     (2,360 )     (2,656 )
Recoveries          
Construction and land development                
Residential real estate   6       3       3  
Residential real estate multifamily                
Commercial real estate          
Owner occupied   112       219       (11 )
Non-owner occupied                
Commercial and industrial         2       1  
Consumer   1       4        
Lease financing receivables   77       8        
Strategic Program loans   313       289       261  
Ending Balance $ 13,176     $ 12,661     $ 12,888  
           
Credit Quality Data As of and For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands) 12/31/2024   9/30/2024   12/31/2023
Nonperforming loans:          
Guaranteed $ 19,204     $ 17,804     $ 14,966  
Unguaranteed   17,227       12,844       12,161  
Total nonperforming loans $ 36,431     $ 30,648     $ 27,127  
Allowance for credit losses $ 13,176     $ 12,661     $ 12,888  
Net charge offs $ 3,249     $ 2,409     $ 3,370  
Total loans held for investment $ 465,233     $ 433,963     $ 372,215  
Total loans held for investment less guaranteed balances $ 306,482     $ 277,635     $ 240,471  
Average loans held for investment $ 454,474     $ 422,820     $ 350,852  
Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment   7.8 %     7.1 %     7.3 %
Net charge offs to average loans held for investment (annualized)   2.8 %     2.3 %     3.8 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment   2.8 %     2.9 %     3.5 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment less guaranteed balances   4.3 %     4.6 %     5.4 %

(1) Excludes the provision for unfunded commitments.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
FinWise will host a conference call today at 5:30 PM ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investors.finwisebancorp.com/.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). The conference ID is 13750402. Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investors.finwisebancorp.com for six months following the call.

Website Information
The Company intends to use its website, www.finwisebancorp.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Company’s website’s Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), public conference calls, and webcasts. To subscribe to the Company’s e-mail alert service, please click the “Email Alerts” link in the Investor Relations section of its website and submit your email address. The information contained in, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into or a part of this document or any other report or document it files with or furnishes to the SEC, and any references to the Company’s website are intended to be inactive textual references only.

About FinWise Bancorp
FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah which wholly owns FinWise Bank, a Utah chartered state bank, and FinWise Investment LLC (together “FinWise”). FinWise provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. The Company is expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRails™) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Its Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, the Company is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance. For more information about FinWise visit https://investors.finwisebancorp.com.

Contacts
investors@finwisebank.com
media@finwisebank.com

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “projection,” “forecast,” “budget,” “goal,” “target,” “would,” “aim” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s industry and management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company’s control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: (a) the success of the financial technology industry, as well as the continued evolution of the regulation of this industry; (b) the ability of the Company’s Strategic Program or Fintech Banking and Payments Solutions service providers to comply with regulatory regimes, and the Company’s ability to adequately oversee and monitor its Strategic Program and Fintech Banking and Payments Solutions service providers; (c) the Company’s ability to maintain and grow its relationships with its service providers; (d) changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters, including the application of interest rate caps or maximums; (e) the Company’s ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes in the industry or implement new technology effectively; (f) system failure or cybersecurity breaches of the Company’s network security; (g) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime and other disruptions in the Company’s computer systems relating to its development and use of new technology platforms; (h) the Company’s reliance on third-party service providers for core systems support, informational website hosting, internet services, online account opening and other processing services; (i) general economic and business conditions, either nationally or in the Company’s market areas; (j) increased national or regional competition in the financial services industry; (k) the Company’s ability to measure and manage its credit risk effectively and the potential deterioration of the business and economic conditions in the Company’s primary market areas; (l) the adequacy of the Company’s risk management framework; (m) the adequacy of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (“ACL”); (n) the financial soundness of other financial institutions; (o) new lines of business or new products and services; (p) changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations and loan products, including specifically the Section 7(a) program or changes to the status of the Bank as an SBA Preferred Lender; (q) the value of collateral securing the Company’s loans; (r) the Company’s levels of nonperforming assets; (s) losses from loan defaults; (t) the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and the risks it faces with respect to claims and litigation initiated against the Company; (u) the Company’s ability to implement its growth strategy; (v) the Company’s ability to launch new products or services successfully; (w) the concentration of the Company’s lending and depositor relationships through Strategic Programs in the financial technology industry generally; (x) interest-rate and liquidity risks; (y) the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and its ability to remediate any future material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (z) dependence on the Company’s management team and changes in management composition; (aa) the sufficiency of the Company’s capital; (bb) compliance with laws and regulations, supervisory actions, the Dodd-Frank Act, capital requirements, the Bank Secrecy Act and other anti-money laundering laws, predatory lending laws, and other statutes and regulations; (cc) results of examinations of the Company by its regulators; (dd) the Company’s involvement from time to time in legal proceedings; (ee) natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities, and other matters beyond the Company’s control; (ff) future equity and debt issuances; (gg) that the anticipated benefits of new lines of business that the Company may enter or investments or acquisitions the Company may make are not realized within the expected time frame or at all as a result of such things as the strength or weakness of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company and such other businesses operate; and (hh) other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.

The timing and amount of purchases under the Company’s share repurchase program will be determined by the Share Repurchase Committee based upon market conditions and other factors. Purchases may be made pursuant to a program adopted under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The program does not require the Company to purchase any specific number or amount of shares and may be suspended or reinstated at any time in the Company’s discretion and without notice.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each risk and uncertainty on its business or the extent to which any risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.


FINWISE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands; Unaudited)
 
  12/31/2024   9/30/2024   12/31/2023
ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents          
Cash and due from banks $ 9,600     $ 7,705     $ 411  
Interest-bearing deposits   99,562       78,063       116,564  
Total cash and cash equivalents   109,162       85,768       116,975  
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value   29,930       30,472        
Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost   12,565       13,270       15,388  
Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost   349       349       238  
Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value   91,588       84,000       47,514  
Loans held for investment, net   447,812       418,065       358,560  
Credit enhancement asset   111       86        
Premises and equipment, net   16,328       17,099       14,630  
Accrued interest receivable   3,566       3,098       3,573  
SBA servicing asset, net   3,273       3,261       4,231  
Investment in Business Funding Group (“BFG”), at fair value   7,700       7,900       4,200  
Operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets   3,564       3,735       4,293  
Income tax receivable, net   8,868       3,317       2,400  
Other assets   11,160       12,611       14,219  
Total assets $ 745,976     $ 683,031     $ 586,221  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Liabilities          
Deposits          
Noninterest-bearing $ 126,782     $ 142,785     $ 95,486  
Interest-bearing   418,170       345,874       309,347  
Total deposits   544,952       488,659       404,833  
Accrued interest payable   1,494       647       619  
Income taxes payable, net   4,423             1,873  
Deferred taxes, net   899       1,036       748  
PPP Liquidity Facility   64       106       190  
Operating lease liabilities   5,302       5,542       6,296  
Other liabilities   15,122       16,671       16,606  
Total liabilities   572,256       512,661       431,165  
           
Shareholders’ equity          
Common stock   13       13       12  
Additional paid-in-capital   56,926       56,214       51,200  
Retained earnings   116,594       113,801       103,844  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   187       342        
Total shareholders’ equity   173,720       170,370       155,056  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 745,976     $ 683,031     $ 586,221  



FINWISE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
($ in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  12/31/2024   9/30/2024   12/31/2023
Interest income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 18,388     $ 17,590     $ 16,192  
Interest on securities   401       298       101  
Other interest income   573       1,036       1,759  
Total interest income   19,362       18,924       18,052  
           
Interest expense          
Interest on deposits   3,833       4,161       3,685  
Total interest expense   3,833       4,161       3,685  
Net interest income   15,529       14,763       14,367  
           
Provision for credit losses   3,878       2,157       3,210  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   11,651       12,606       11,157  
           
Non-interest income          
Strategic Program fees   4,899       4,862       4,229  
Gain on sale of loans, net   872       393       440  
SBA loan servicing fees, net   181       87       572  
Change in fair value on investment in BFG   (200 )     (100 )     200  
Credit enhancement income   25       47        
Other miscellaneous (loss) income   (174 )     765       716  
Total non-interest income   5,603       6,054       6,157  
           
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   9,375       9,659       7,396  
Professional services   556       1,331       1,433  
Occupancy and equipment expenses   1,094       1,046       923  
Credit enhancement expense   5       3        
Other operating expenses   2,534       2,010       1,751  
Total non-interest expense   13,564       14,049       11,503  
Income before income taxes   3,690       4,611       5,811  
           
Provision for income taxes   897       1,157       1,655  
Net income $ 2,793     $ 3,454     $ 4,156  
           
Earnings per share, basic $ 0.21     $ 0.26     $ 0.33  
Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.20     $ 0.25     $ 0.32  
           
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   12,659,986       12,658,557       12,261,101  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   13,392,411       13,257,835       12,752,051  
Shares outstanding at end of period   13,211,640       13,211,160       12,493,565  



FINWISE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Years Ended
  12/31/2024   12/31/2023
  (Unaudited)    
Interest income      
Interest and fees on loans $ 68,892     $ 58,445  
Interest on securities   897       338  
Other interest income   4,563       5,751  
Total interest income   74,352       64,534  
       
Interest expense      
Interest on deposits   15,440       9,974  
Other interest expense         1  
Total interest expense   15,440       9,975  
Net interest income   58,912       54,559  
       
Provision for credit losses   11,573       11,638  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   47,339       42,921  
       
Non-interest income      
Strategic Program fees   17,762       15,914  
Gain on sale of loans, net   2,036       1,684  
SBA loan servicing fees, net   1,137       1,842  
Change in fair value on investment in BFG   (624 )     (600 )
Credit enhancement income   111        
Other miscellaneous income   2,063       2,616  
Total non-interest income   22,485       21,456  
       
Non-interest expense      
Salaries and employee benefits   35,205       25,751  
Professional services   4,736       4,961  
Occupancy and equipment expenses   4,240       3,312  
Credit enhancement expense   8        
Other operating expenses   8,646       6,540  
Total non-interest expense   52,835       40,564  
Income before income taxes   16,989       23,813  
       
Provision for income taxes   4,247       6,353  
Net income $ 12,742     $ 17,460  
       
Earnings per share, basic $ 0.98     $ 1.38  
Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.93     $ 1.33  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic   12,612,455       12,488,564  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted   13,228,869       12,909,648  
Shares outstanding at end of period   13,211,640       12,493,565  



FINWISE BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES
($ in thousands; Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
12/31/2024   9/30/2024   12/31/2023
  Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
Interest earning assets:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits $ 52,375     $ 573       4.35 %   $ 78,967     $ 1,036       5.22 %   $ 125,462     $ 1,759       5.56 %
Investment securities   43,212       401       3.69 %     33,615       298       3.53 %     15,670       101       2.56 %
Strategic Program loans held-for-sale   67,676       5,040       29.63 %     70,123       4,913       27.87 %     45,370       4,307       37.66 %
Loans held for investment   454,474       13,348       11.68 %     422,820       12,677       11.93 %     350,852       11,885       13.44 %
Total interest earning assets   617,737       19,362       12.47 %     605,525       18,924       12.43 %     537,354       18,052       13.33 %
Noninterest-earning assets   55,767               56,290               32,202          
Total assets $ 673,504             $ 661,815             $ 569,556          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Demand $ 57,305     $ 617       4.28 %   $ 55,562     $ 547       3.92 %   $ 47,784     $ 562       4.67 %
Savings   9,192       9       0.40 %     9,538       18       0.76 %     8,096       13       0.65 %
Money market accounts   15,726       147       3.73 %     13,590       127       3.72 %     13,419       53       1.55 %
Certificates of deposit   272,799       3,060       4.46 %     262,537       3,469       5.26 %     234,088       3,057       5.18 %
Total deposits   355,022       3,833       4.30 %     341,227       4,161       4.85 %     303,387       3,685       4.82 %
Other borrowings   79             0.35 %     112             0.35 %     206             0.35 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   355,101       3,833       4.29 %     341,339       4,161       4.85 %     303,593       3,685       4.82 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   119,945               127,561               92,767          
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   27,636               25,536               21,099          
Shareholders’ equity   170,823               167,379               152,097          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 673,505             $ 661,815             $ 569,556          
Net interest income and interest rate spread     $ 15,529       8.18 %       $ 14,763       7.58 %       $ 14,367       8.51 %
Net interest margin           10.00 %             9.70 %             10.61 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities           173.96 %             177.40 %             177.00 %



FINWISE BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES
($ in thousands; Unaudited)
 
Years Ended
12/31/2024   12/31/2023
  Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
Interest earning assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 87,086     $ 4,563       5.24 %   $ 110,866     $ 5,751       5.19 %
Investment securities   26,691       897       3.36 %     14,731       338       2.30 %
Loans held for sale   58,896       17,698       30.05 %     39,090       15,051       38.50 %
Loans held for investment   417,207       51,194       12.27 %     303,784       43,394       14.28 %
Total interest earning assets   589,880       74,352       12.60 %     468,472       64,534       13.78 %
Noninterest-earning assets   47,598               25,269          
Total assets $ 637,478             $ 493,740          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Demand $ 59,317     $ 2,108       3.55 %   $ 45,454     $ 1,856       4.08 %
Savings   9,574       66       0.69 %     8,207       51       0.62 %
Money market accounts   12,284       452       3.68 %     13,665       362       2.65 %
Certificates of deposit   256,575       12,814       4.99 %     168,887       7,705       4.56 %
Total deposits   337,750       15,440       4.57 %     236,213       9,974       4.22 %
Other borrowings   126             0.34 %     251       1       0.35 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   337,876       15,440       4.57 %     236,464       9,975       4.22 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits   107,760               93,126          
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   26,634               17,250          
Shareholders’ equity   165,208               146,901          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 637,478             $ 493,740          
Net interest income and interest rate spread     $ 58,912       8.03 %       $ 54,559       9.56 %
Net interest margin           9.99 %             11.65 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities           174.58 %             198.12 %


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
Efficiency ratio Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  12/31/2024   9/30/2024   12/31/2023   12/31/2024     12/31/2023  
($ in thousands)                      
Non-interest expense $ 13,564     $ 14,049     $ 11,503     $ 52,835     $ 40,564  
                       
Net interest income   15,529       14,763       14,367       58,912       54,559  
Total non-interest income   5,603       6,054       6,157       22,485       21,456  
Adjusted operating revenue $ 21,132     $ 20,817     $ 20,524     $ 81,397     $ 76,015  
Efficiency ratio   64.2 %     67.5 %     56.0 %     64.9 %     53.4 %
 

FinWise has entered into agreements with certain of its Strategic Program service providers pursuant to which they provide credit enhancement on loans which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing the Bank for incurred credit and fraud losses. We estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these Strategic Program loans in accordance with GAAP, which requires estimation of the provision without consideration of the credit enhancement . When the provision for expected losses over the life of the loans that are subject to such credit enhancement is recorded, a credit enhancement asset reflecting the potential future recovery of those losses is also recorded on the balance sheet in the form of non-interest income (credit enhancement income). Reimbursement or indemnification for incurred losses is provided for in the form of a deposit reserve account that is replenished periodically by the respective Strategic Program service provider. Any remaining income on such loans in excess of the amounts retained by FinWise and placed in the deposit reserve account are paid to the Strategic Program service provider. Income on such loans in excess of amounts retained by FinWise are expensed for services provided by the Strategic Program service provider including its legal commitment to indemnify or reimburse all credit or fraud losses pursuant to credit enhancement agreements. The credit enhancement asset is reduced as credit enhancement payments and recoveries are received from the Strategic Program service provider or taken from its cash reserve account. If the Strategic Program service provider is unable to fulfill its contracted obligations under its credit enhancement agreement, then the Bank could be exposed to the loss of the reimbursement and credit enhancement income as a result of this counterparty risk. See the following reconciliations of non-GAAP measures for the impact of the credit enhancement on our financial condition and results. Note that these amounts are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. Similar amounts for periods prior to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were immaterial and therefore not separately disclosed.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of certain credit enhancement expenses on total interest income on loans HFI and average yield on loans HFI:

  As of and for the Three Months Ended   As of and for the Year Ended
($ in thousands; unaudited) 12/31/2024   12/31/2024
  Total
Average
Loans HFI		   Total
Interest
Income on
Loans HFI		   Average
Yield on
Loans HFI		   Total
Average
Loans HFI		   Total
Interest
Income on
Loans HFI		   Average
Yield on
Loans HFI
Before adjustment for credit enhancement $ 454,474     $ 13,348       11.68 %   $ 417,207     $ 51,194       12.27 %
Less: credit enhancement expense       (5 )             (8 )    
Net of adjustment for credit enhancement expenses $ 454,474     $ 13,343       11.68 %   $ 417,207     $ 51,186       12.27 %
 
 

Total interest income on loans HFI net of credit enhancement expense and the average yield on loans HFI are non-GAAP measures that include the impact of credit enhancement expense on total interest income on loans HFI and the respective average yield on loans HFI, the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of certain credit enhancement expenses on net interest income and net interest margin:

  As of and for the Three Months Ended   As of and for the Year Ended
  12/31/2024   12/31/2024
($ in thousands; unaudited) Total
Average
Interest-
Earning
Assets		   Net Interest
Income		   Net Interest
Margin		   Total
Average
Interest-
Earning
Assets		   Net Interest
Income		   Net Interest
Margin
Before adjustment for credit enhancement $ 617,737     $ 15,529       10.00 %   $ 589,880     $ 58,912       9.99 %
Less: credit enhancement expense       (5 )             (8 )    
Net of adjustment for credit enhancement expenses $ 617,737     $ 15,524       10.00 %   $ 589,880     $ 58,904       9.99 %
 

Net interest income and net interest margin net of credit enhancement expense are non-GAAP measures that include the impact of credit enhancement expenses on net interest income and net interest margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Non-interest expenses less credit enhancement expenses is a non-GAAP measure presented to illustrate the impact of credit enhancement expense on non-interest expense:

       
($ in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024		   Year Ended
December 31, 2024
Total non-interest expense $ 13,564     $ 52,835  
Less: credit enhancement expense   (5 )     (8 )
Total non-interest expense less credit enhancement expenses $ 13,559     $ 52,827  
 

Total non-interest expense less credit enhancement expense is a non-GAAP measure that illustrates the impact of credit enhancement expenses on non-interest expense, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Total non-interest income less credit enhancement income is a non-GAAP measure to illustrate the impact of credit enhancement income resulting from credit enhanced loans on non-interest income:

       
($ in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024   Year Ended December 31, 2024
Total non-interest income $ 5,603     $ 22,485  
Less: credit enhancement income   (25 )     (111 )
Total non-interest income less credit enhancement income $ 5,578     $ 22,374  
 

Total non-interest income less indemnification income is a non-GAAP measure that illustrates the impact of credit enhancement income on non-interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is non-interest income.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the effect of the credit enhancement program that creates the credit enhancement on the allowance for credit losses:

   
($ in thousands; unaudited) As of December 31, 2024
Allowance for credit losses $ (13,176 )
Less: allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans   (111 )
Allowance for credit losses excluding the effect of the allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans $ (13,065 )
 

The allowance for credit losses excluding the effect of the allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans is a non-GAAP measure that reflects the effect of the credit enhancement program on the allowance for credit losses. The total outstanding balance of loans held for investment with credit enhancement as of December 31, 2024 was approximately $0.9 million.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FinWise Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more