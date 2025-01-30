Submit Release
News Search

There were 460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,362 in the last 365 days.

Apollo Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General and Special Meeting (the “AGSM”) of shareholders held on January 30, 2025, Apollo’s shareholders approved by a majority to: elect all five directors standing for election, to re-appoint Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company, and to support the Company’s new Omnibus Incentive Plan.

Detailed results of the total shares voted at the AGSM are set out below.

Nominees Total
Votes Cast		 Total
Votes For		 Total Votes
Withheld		 %
For		 %
Withheld
Andrew Bowering 54,994,696 54,980,493 14,203 99.97 0.03
Steven Thomas 54,994,696 54,980,493 14,203 99.97 0.03
Jocelyn Thompson 54,994,696 54,980,493 14,203 99.97 0.03
Collette Brown-Rodriguez 54,994,696 54,980,493 14,203 99.97 0.03
Alexander Tsakumis 54,994,696 54,980,493 14,203 99.97 0.03
 
  Total
Votes Cast		 Total
Votes For		 Total Votes
Withheld		 %
For		 %
Withheld
Appointment of Auditors 54,994,696 54,880,893 113,803 99.79 0.21
 
  Total
Votes Cast		 Total
Votes For		 Total Votes
Against		 %
For		 %
Against
Omnibus Incentive Plan 54,994,696 44,875,629 10,119,067 81.6 18.4


About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California, and the Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrew Bowering
Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Bowering
Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Apollo Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more