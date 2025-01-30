Medallion Bank Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank specializing in consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, as well as loan products and services offered through fintech strategic partners, today announced its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

2024 Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net income of $15.6 million, compared to $21.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income of $53.1 million, compared to $48.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest margin of 8.28%, compared to 8.62% in the prior year quarter.

Total provision for credit losses was $20.5 million, compared to $9.7 million in the prior year quarter. Total provision for credit losses included $0.9 million of net taxi medallion recoveries, compared to $12.0 million of net taxi medallion recoveries in the prior year quarter.

Annualized net charge-offs were 3.28% of average loans outstanding, compared to 1.04% in the prior year quarter.

In December 2024, the Bank signed a letter of intent to sell up to $121 million of recreation loans at a premium to par value.

2024 Full-Year Highlights

Net income of $60.6 million, compared to net income of $79.9 million in 2023.

Net interest income of $204.7 million, compared to $188.9 million in 2023.

Net interest margin of 8.48%, compared to 8.84% in 2023.

Total provision for credit losses was $75.8 million, compared to $36.5 million in 2023. Total provision for credit losses included $4.9 million of net taxi medallion recoveries, compared to $18.1 million of net taxi medallion recoveries in 2023.

Total net charge-offs were 2.82% of average loans outstanding, compared to 1.52% in 2023.

Return on assets and return on equity were 2.52% and 16.62%, respectively, compared to 3.74% and 24.57% in 2023.

Total loan portfolio grew 13% to $2.4 billion.

Total assets were $2.5 billion, total capital was $382.4 million, and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 15.68% as of December 31, 2024.



Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “We finished 2024 on a solid note, with quarterly earnings of $15.6 million and net interest income above $53 million. Volumes in our strategic partnership business tripled to $124 million from $40 million in the third quarter. As anticipated, recreation and home improvement loan volumes slowed with the winter season, and loan delinquency and net charge-offs rose in the quarter as is expected. With record recreation loan originations of more than $526 million in 2024, we initiated another loan sale — our fifth since 2016 — in preparation for the projected demand from our customers in 2025. We view loan sales as an efficient method to recycle capital that can also generate earnings when demand exceeds our capacity. Reclassifying these recreation loans as held for sale resulted in a release of $3.9 million in related allowance for credit losses. As we look ahead, our priorities remain constant: loan originations of predictable credit quality and managed growth that continues to deliver increasing net interest income while maintaining or growing our market position.”

Recreation Lending Segment

The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 15% to $1.543 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to $1.336 billion at December 31, 2023. Loan originations were $72.2 million in the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $62.7 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, loan originations were $526.6 million, compared to $447.0 million in 2023.

Net interest income was $39.4 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $36.2 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, net interest income was $153.1 million, compared to $140.3 million in 2023.

Recreation loans were 65% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2024, compared to 64% at December 31, 2023.

Annualized net charge-offs were 4.35% of average recreation loans outstanding in the fourth quarter 2024, compared to 4.23% in the prior year quarter. For the year, total net charge-offs were 3.72% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 3.04% in 2023.

The provision for recreation credit losses was $17.7 million in the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $14.8 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, the provision for recreation credit losses was $68.0 million, compared to $44.6 million in 2023. The provisions for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 included $3.9 million of allowance for credit losses released as $121 million of recreation loans were reclassified as held for sale.

The recreation allowance for credit losses was 5.00% of the outstanding balance as of December 31, 2024, compared to 4.31% of the outstanding balance as of December 31, 2023. The Bank does not record an allowance for loans held for sale, so the allowance as of December 31, 2024 relates only to the remaining recreation loans held for investment.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 9% to $827.2 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $760.6 million at December 31, 2023. Loan originations were $82.5 million in the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $66.0 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, loan originations were $298.7 million, compared to $357.4 million in 2023.

Net interest income was $13.1 million for the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $12.2 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, net interest income was $50.2 million, compared to $46.6 million in 2023.

Home improvement loans were 35% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2024, compared to 36% at December 31, 2023.

Annualized net charge-offs were 1.75% of average home improvement loans outstanding in the fourth quarter 2024, compared to 1.67% in the prior year quarter. For the year, total net charge-offs were 1.78% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 1.33% in 2023.

The provision for home improvement credit losses was $4.4 million in the fourth quarter 2024, compared to $6.9 million in the prior year quarter. For the year, the provision for home improvement credit losses was $13.5 million, compared to $17.6 million in 2023.

The home improvement allowance for credit losses was 2.48% of the outstanding balance at December 31, 2024, compared to 2.76% of the outstanding balance at December 31, 2023.

Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On January 23, 2025, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is payable on April 1, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2025.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales (including loan sales), net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “remains,” “anticipated,” “continue,” “may,” “maintain” or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements may relate to our future earnings, returns, capital levels, sources of funding, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit and execution of our strategy. Medallion Bank’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank’s website. Medallion Bank’s financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.’s results for the same period.

MEDALLION BANK

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income Loan interest including fees $ 71,577 $ 61,668 $ 268,914 $ 231,496 Investments 1,564 1,585 6,306 5,171 Total interest income 73,141 63,253 275,220 236,667 Interest expense 20,039 14,401 70,509 47,785 Net interest income 53,102 48,852 204,711 188,882 Provision for credit losses 20,500 9,717 75,845 36,457 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 32,602 39,135 128,866 152,425 Other non-interest income 16 839 2,134 2,102 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 5,014 4,997 19,985 19,001 Loan servicing 3,173 2,903 12,248 11,626 Collection costs 1,517 1,492 6,095 5,965 Regulatory fees 969 692 3,795 3,176 Professional fees 508 631 1,694 2,243 Information technology 329 281 1,186 1,031 Occupancy and equipment 541 206 1,167 830 Other 938 818 3,624 3,524 Total non-interest expense 12,989 12,020 49,794 47,396 Income before income taxes 19,629 27,954 81,206 107,131 Provision for income taxes 4,040 6,011 20,624 27,279 Net income $ 15,589 $ 21,943 $ 60,582 $ 79,852 Less: Preferred stock dividends 1,512 1,512 6,047 6,047 Net income attributable to common shareholder $ 14,077 $ 20,431 $ 54,535 $ 73,805





MEDALLION BANK BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and federal funds sold $ 126,196 $ 110,043 Investment securities, available-for-sale 54,805 54,282 Loans held for sale, at the lower of amortized cost or fair value 128,226 — Loan receivables, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition cost and fees 2,249,613 2,100,338 Allowance for credit losses (91,638 ) (79,283 ) Loans, net 2,157,975 2,021,055 Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 3,326 4,165 Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net 9,126 8,140 Deferred tax assets 14,036 12,761 Accrued interest receivable 15,083 13,439 Other assets 40,326 38,171 Total assets $ 2,549,099 $ 2,262,056 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits and other funds borrowed $ 2,125,071 $ 1,866,657 Accrued interest payable 5,586 4,029 Income tax payable 17,951 21,219 Other liabilities 17,204 17,509 Due to affiliates 910 849 Total liabilities 2,166,722 1,910,263 Shareholder’s Equity Series E Preferred stock 26,303 26,303 Series F Preferred stock 42,485 42,485 Common stock 1,000 1,000 Additional paid in capital 77,500 77,500 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (4,480 ) (4,529 ) Retained earnings 239,569 209,034 Total shareholders’ equity 382,377 351,793 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,549,099 $ 2,262,056

