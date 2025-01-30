Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

PHOENIX, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) ("we," "our," the "Company" or "Cavco") today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2024.

Quarterly Highlights

Net revenue was $522 million, up $75 million or 16.8% compared to $447 million in the third quarter of the prior year, primarily on home sales volume growth.

Home sales volume is up 21.6% and capacity utilization is up to approximately 75% from approximately 60% in the third quarter of the prior year.

Factory-built housing Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 23.6%, compared to 22.4% in the prior year period.

Financial services Gross profit as a percentage of Net revenue was 55.5%, compared to Gross profit of 36.8% in the prior year period.

Income before income taxes was $69.3 million, up $25.4 million, or 57.9% compared to $43.9 million in the prior year period.

The effective tax rate was 18.6% with the difference from the statutory rate driven primarily by higher than expected production of Energy Star homes year to date.

Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $6.90, up 62%, compared to $4.27 in the prior year quarter on higher Factory-built housing volume and stronger Financial services results.

Backlogs totaled $224 million at the end of the quarter representing 6-8 weeks of production.

Stock repurchases were approximately $42 million in the quarter.



Commenting on the quarter, President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Boor said, "Our pre-tax profit improved significantly on increased home shipments and a strong recovery in Financial services. The outstanding EPS performance was further boosted by positive tax items and our continuing use of buybacks to manage the balance sheet.”

He continued, "While the third quarter is typically strong for our insurance operation, pricing and underwriting improvements implemented earlier in the year came to fruition and led to one of the strongest Financial services quarters in several years. In Factory-built housing, we executed our plan to utilize backlogs to ramp up production in anticipation of continued market improvement. Across the board, we are very well set-up going into the new calendar year.”

Financial Results

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 500,860 $ 426,939 $ 73,921 17.3% Financial services 21,180 19,830 1,350 6.8% $ 522,040 $ 446,769 $ 75,271 16.8% Factory-built modules sold 8,378 6,806 1,572 23.1% Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 5,059 4,160 899 21.6% Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 99,004 $ 102,630 $ (3,626 ) (3.5)% Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except revenue per home sold) December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 Change Net revenue Factory-built housing $ 1,445,251 $ 1,318,114 $ 127,137 9.6% Financial services 61,849 56,560 5,289 9.4% $ 1,507,100 $ 1,374,674 $ 132,426 9.6% Factory-built modules sold 24,168 21,124 3,044 14.4% Factory-built homes sold (consisting of one or more modules) 14,693 12,990 1,703 13.1% Net factory-built housing revenue per home sold $ 98,363 $ 101,471 $ (3,108 ) (3.1)%

In the factory-built housing segment, the increase in Net revenue in both periods was due to higher home sales volume, partially offset by a decrease in Net revenue per home sold primarily caused by a lower proportion of homes sold through our Company-owned stores.

Financial services segment Net revenue increased in both periods from higher insurance premiums.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 Change Gross profit Factory-built housing $ 118,193 $ 95,756 $ 22,437 23.4% Financial services 11,757 7,295 4,462 61.2% $ 129,950 $ 103,051 $ 26,899 26.1% Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 24.9 % 23.1 % N/A 1.8% Factory-built housing 23.6 % 22.4 % N/A 1.2% Financial services 55.5 % 36.8 % N/A 18.7% Selling, general and administrative expenses Factory-built housing $ 60,409 $ 57,854 $ 2,555 4.4% Financial services 5,571 5,458 113 2.1% $ 65,980 $ 63,312 $ 2,668 4.2% Income from operations Factory-built housing $ 57,784 $ 37,902 $ 19,882 52.5% Financial services 6,186 1,837 4,349 236.7% $ 63,970 $ 39,739 $ 24,231 61.0% Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands) December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 Change Gross profit Factory-built housing $ 333,223 $ 309,631 $ 23,592 7.6% Financial services 16,251 18,256 (2,005 ) (11.0)% $ 349,474 $ 327,887 $ 21,587 6.6% Gross profit as % of Net revenue Consolidated 23.2 % 23.9 % N/A (0.7)% Factory-built housing 23.1 % 23.5 % N/A (0.4)% Financial services 26.3 % 32.3 % N/A (6.0)% Selling, general and administrative expenses Factory-built housing $ 181,569 $ 170,330 $ 11,239 6.6% Financial services 16,259 16,168 91 0.6% $ 197,828 $ 186,498 $ 11,330 6.1% Income from operations Factory-built housing $ 151,654 $ 139,301 $ 12,353 8.9% Financial services (8 ) 2,088 (2,096 ) (100.4)% $ 151,646 $ 141,389 $ 10,257 7.3%

In the factory-built housing segment, Gross profit as a percent of Net revenue for the three months increased due to lower input costs per unit and efficiencies gained on increased production, partially offset by lower average selling price. Gross profit as a percent of Net revenue for the nine months decreased due to lower average selling price, partially offset by lower input costs per unit.

In the financial services segment, Gross profit and Income from operations for the three months increased due to higher insurance premiums and lower claim losses. Gross profit and Income from operations for the nine months decreased due to higher storm and fire activity, partially offset by higher insurance premiums.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased for both periods as a result of increases in variable compensation driven by higher incentive compensation and increases in expense from acquired retail locations, partially offset by lower legal expenses.



Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 Change Interest Income $ 5,353 $ 5,234 $ 119 2.3% Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 56,462 $ 35,987 $ 20,475 56.9% Diluted net income per share $ 6.90 $ 4.27 $ 2.63 61.6% Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 Change Interest Income $ 16,556 $ 15,664 $ 892 5.7% Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 134,706 $ 123,883 $ 10,823 8.7% Diluted net income per share $ 16.25 $ 14.34 $ 1.91 13.3%

Items ancillary to our core operations had the following impact on the results of operations:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in millions) December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 Net revenue Unrealized (losses) gains recognized during the period on securities held in the financial services segment $ (2.4 ) $ 0.4 $ (1.9 ) $ 0.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses Legal and other expense related to the SEC inquiry, including indemnified costs of a former officer — (2.0 ) — (3.0 ) Other income, net Unrealized (losses) gains on corporate equity securities (0.2 ) 2.0 (0.1 ) 0.3

Conference Call Details

Cavco's management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, January 31, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com or via telephone. To participate by phone, please register at here to receive the dial in number and your PIN. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 60 days at https://investor.cavco.com.

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect Cavco's current expectations and projections with respect to our expected future business and financial performance, including, among other things: (i) expected financial performance and operating results, such as revenue and gross margin percentage; (ii) our liquidity and financial resources; (iii) our outlook with respect to the Company and the manufactured housing business in general; (iv) the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business; and (iv) the strength of Cavco's business model. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other factors, Cavco's ability to manage: (i) customer demand and the availability of financing for our products; (ii) labor shortages and the pricing, availability, or transportation of raw materials; (iii) the impact of local or national emergencies; (iv) excessive health and safety incidents or warranty and construction claims; (v) increases in cancellations of home sales; (vi) information technology failures or cyber incidents; (vii) our ability to maintain the security of personally identifiable information of our customers, (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal, and foreign laws relating manufactured housing, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters; (ix) successfully defend against litigation, government inquiries, and investigations, and (x) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by Cavco. The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Cavco as of the date of this release and Cavco disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 30, 2024 as may be updated from time to time in future filings on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Cavco's reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods.





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 28,

2024 March 30,

2024 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 362,863 $ 352,687 Restricted cash, current 15,178 15,481 Accounts receivable, net 91,840 77,123 Short-term investments 16,062 18,270 Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net 33,242 20,713 Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net 34,892 40,787 Current portion of commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 1,358 2,529 Inventories 243,299 241,339 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 79,253 82,870 Total current assets 877,987 851,799 Restricted cash 585 585 Investments 18,287 17,316 Consumer loans receivable, net 20,394 23,354 Commercial loans receivable, net 51,305 45,660 Commercial loans receivable from affiliates, net 6,798 2,065 Property, plant and equipment, net 226,126 224,199 Goodwill 121,969 121,934 Other intangibles, net 27,068 28,221 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,248 39,027 Total assets $ 1,385,767 $ 1,354,160

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 26,088 $ 33,531 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 259,134 239,736 Total current liabilities 285,222 273,267 Operating lease liabilities 31,472 35,148 Other liabilities 7,206 7,759 Deferred income taxes 4,642 4,575 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Issued 9,422,969 and 9,389,953 shares, respectively; Outstanding 8,066,549 and 8,320,718, respectively 94 94 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,356,420 and 1,069,235 shares, respectively (391,128 ) (274,693 ) Additional paid-in capital 286,573 281,216 Retained earnings 1,161,833 1,027,127 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (147 ) (333 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,057,225 1,033,411 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,385,767 $ 1,354,160





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 Net revenue $ 522,040 $ 446,769 $ 1,507,100 $ 1,374,674 Cost of sales 392,090 343,718 1,157,626 1,046,787 Gross profit 129,950 103,051 349,474 327,887 Selling, general and administrative expenses 65,980 63,312 197,828 186,498 Income from operations 63,970 39,739 151,646 141,389 Interest income 5,353 5,234 16,556 15,664 Interest expense (155 ) (842 ) (370 ) (1,365 ) Other income, net 168 (224 ) 315 557 Income before income taxes 69,336 43,907 168,147 156,245 Income tax expense (12,874 ) (7,920 ) (33,441 ) (32,274 ) Net income 56,462 35,987 134,706 123,971 Less: net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest — — — 88 Net income attributable to Cavco common stockholders $ 56,462 $ 35,987 $ 134,706 $ 123,883 Net income per share attributable to Cavco common stockholders Basic $ 6.97 $ 4.31 $ 16.42 $ 14.47 Diluted $ 6.90 $ 4.27 $ 16.25 $ 14.34 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 8,096,538 8,358,389 8,203,448 8,561,209 Diluted 8,186,814 8,432,471 8,291,647 8,640,288





CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 December 28,

2024 December 30,

2023 Capital expenditures $ 5,434 $ 4,767 $ 15,253 $ 13,237 Depreciation $ 4,407 $ 4,228 $ 13,151 $ 12,677 Amortization of other intangibles $ 377 $ 392 $ 1,154 $ 1,177

