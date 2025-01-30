Submit Release
BayFirst Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Earnings per common share increased to $2.11 for the quarter and $2.64 for the year; Net interest margin expanded by 26bps; Announced share buyback program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BAFN) (“BayFirst” or the “Company”), parent company of BayFirst National Bank (the “Bank”) today reported net income of $9.8 million, or $2.27 per common share, or $2.11 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 759.8% compared to $1.1 million, or $0.18 per common share and diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $12.6 million, or $2.68 per common share, or $2.62 per diluted common share, compared to $5.7 million, or $1.16 per common share, or $1.12 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023.

“We reported strong fourth quarter 2024 results, highlighted by quarterly net interest margin expansion and improved operating efficiencies,” stated Thomas G. Zernick, Chief Executive Officer. “Net income increased substantially compared to the preceding quarter, led by increases in net interest income, higher gain on sale of government guaranteed loans, and a gain on sale of two branch office properties, which was part of a sale-leaseback transaction. It’s worth noting that we continue to lease these two branch offices, resulting in no impact to our existing branch network. As a result of this transaction, we recorded an after-tax gain on sale of the properties of $8.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024.”

“The strength of our community bank business model, which includes serving individuals, families, and small businesses, coupled with results from our government guaranteed banking division, continues to fuel our operating results,” Zernick continued. “Our government guaranteed banking team had a solid quarter, producing $107.8 million in new government guaranteed loans, which was an improvement compared to the third quarter of 2024. Our lenders remain focused on meeting loan origination targets, while also adhering to prudently conservative credit quality metrics.

“One of the highlights of the full year 2024 was the $1.1 million reduction in noninterest expenses compared to 2023. When we completed our near-term branch expansion plans in early 2024, we focused on reducing operating expenses by leveraging technology investments to better manage headcount and related incentive compensation, while at the same time growing the franchise. As we look to the new year, we will continue initiatives that are designed to further increase our efficiency, lower costs, and maximize the investments we've already made in technology and in our banking centers. While we are pleased with the progress during the fourth quarter and the year, we are excited to continue our forward momentum and further boost our results in 2025,” said Zernick.

“Additionally, the Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program on January 28, 2025. We believe our stock offers an attractive investment and repurchasing stock is a means for building long-term shareholder value,” said Zernick. “We are confident about the growth of our Company, and we believe that when our shares are undervalued, repurchases represent a value-enhancing deployment of capital.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Performance Review

  • In December 2024, the Company entered into a sale-leaseback agreement for two branch office properties for an aggregate cash purchase price of $15.0 million. As a result of this transaction, the Company recorded a pre-tax gain on sale of the properties of $11.6 million.
  • The Company’s government guaranteed loan team originated $107.8 million in new loans during the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase from $94.4 million of loans produced in the previous quarter, and a decrease from $144.9 million of loans produced during the fourth quarter of 2023. Since the launch in 2022 of the Company's Bolt loan program, an SBA 7(a) loan product designed to expeditiously provide working capital loans of $150 thousand or less, the Company has originated 5,726 Bolt loans totaling $741.5 million, of which 495 Bolt loans totaling $64.8 million were originated during the fourth quarter. No newly originated government guaranteed loans were measured at fair value during the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $34 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $53 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Loans held for investment increased by $24.1 million, or 2.3%, during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $1.07 billion and increased $150.8 million, or 16.5%, over the past year. During the quarter, the Company originated $158.7 million of loans and sold $94.5 million of government guaranteed loan balances.
  • Deposits increased $31.0 million, or 2.8%, during the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $158.1 million, or 16.0%, over the past year to $1.14 billion.
  • Book value and tangible book value at December 31, 2024 were $22.95 per common share, an increase from $20.86 at September 30, 2024.
  • Net interest margin increased by 26 basis points to 3.60% in the fourth quarter of 2024, from 3.34% in the third quarter of 2024 and 12 basis points from 3.48%in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $9.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 from the preceding quarter was primarily the result of the pre-tax gain on sale of two branch office properties of $11.6 million, which was part of a sale-leaseback transaction. Also contributing to higher earnings was an increase in net interest income of $1.2 million, an increase in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $2.3 million, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.7 million, partially offset by an increase in provision for credit losses of $1.4 million, a decrease in government guaranteed loan fair value gains of $3.5 million, and an increase in income tax expense on continuing operations of $2.9 million. The decrease in fair value gains on government guaranteed loans was the result of not measuring any newly originated government guaranteed loans at fair value in the fourth quarter. The increase in net income from the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to the pre-tax gain on sale of two branch office properties of $11.6 million, an increase in net interest income of $1.8 million, an increase in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $1.4 million, and lower noninterest expense of $3.1 million. This was partially offset by an increase in provision for credit losses of $1.8 million, a decrease in government guaranteed loan fair value gains of $4.8 million, and an increase in income tax expense on continuing operations of $2.6 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was $12.6 million, an increase from $5.7 million from the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the pre-tax gain on sale of two branch office properties of $11.6 million, an increase in net interest income of $1.6 million, higher gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $3.7 million, and lower noninterest expense of $0.9 million, partially offset by higher provision for credit losses of $4.3 million, a decrease in government guaranteed fair value gains of $5.9 million and higher income tax expense on continuing operations of $2.2 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income from continuing operations was $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase from $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2024, and an increase from $8.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin increased by 26 basis points to 3.60% in the fourth quarter of 2024, from 3.34% in the third quarter of 2024 and 12 basis points from 3.48%in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The increase in net interest income from continuing operations during the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the third quarter of 2024, was mainly due to a decrease in interest cost on deposits of $1.0 million.

The increase in net interest income from continuing operations during the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the year ago quarter, was mainly due to an increase in loan interest income, including fees, of $3.0 million, partially offset by higher interest expense on deposits of $0.9 million.

Net interest income from continuing operations was $38.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase from $36.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was mainly due to an increase in loan interest income, including fees, of $15.6 million, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits of $12.1 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income from continuing operations was $22.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, which was an increase from $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 and an increase from $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the third quarter of 2024, was primarily the result of the pre-tax gain on sale of two branch office properties of $11.6 million, which was part of a sale-leaseback transaction, and an increase in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $2.3 million, partially offset by a decrease in government guaranteed loan fair value gains of $3.5 million. The decrease in fair value gains on government guaranteed loans was the result of not measuring any newly originated government guaranteed loans at fair value in the fourth quarter. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, was the result of the pre-tax gain on sale of two branch office properties of $11.6 million and an increase in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $1.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in fair value gains on government guaranteed loans of $4.8 million.

Noninterest income from continuing operations was $60.5 million for the year ended 2024, which was an increase from $49.8 million for the year ended 2023. The increase was primarily the result of the pre-tax gain on sale of two branch office properties of $11.6 million and an increase in gain on sale of government guaranteed loans of $3.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in fair value gains on government guaranteed loans of $5.9 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense from continuing operations was $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $17.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $18.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the prior quarter, was primarily due to a decrease in compensation expense of $0.6 million and a decrease in loan origination and collection expense of $1.2 million. The decrease in the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, was primarily due to lower compensation expense of $1.2 million and lower loan origination and collection expenses of $2.0 million.

Noninterest expense from continuing operations was $66.8 million for the year ended 2024 compared to $67.7 million for the year ended 2023. The decrease was the result of decreases in compensation expenses of $1.2 million, loan origination and collection expense of $1.0 million, and marketing and business development expenses of $1.3 million. The decreases were partially offset by increases in data processing expenses of $1.1 million, regulatory assessments of $0.4 million, and other noninterest expenses of $0.8 million.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets increased $43.2 million, or 3.5%, during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $1.29 billion, mainly due to increases in loans held for investment of $24.1 million, cash and cash equivalents of $13.4 million, and right-of-use operating lease assets of $13.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in premises and equipment of $5.5 million. The increase in the right-of-use operating lease asset and decrease in premises and equipment was primarily the result of the fourth quarter 2024 sale-leaseback transaction. Compared to the end of the fourth quarter last year, total assets increased $170.5 million, or 15.3%, driven by growth of loans held for investment of $150.8 million, higher cash and cash equivalents of $19.4 million, and an increase in right-of-use operating lease asset of $13.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in premises and equipment of $5.6 million.

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $24.1 million, or 2.3%, during the fourth quarter of 2024 and $150.8 million, or 16.5%, over the past year to $1.07 billion, due to originations in both conventional community bank loans and government guaranteed loans, partially offset by government guaranteed loan sales.

Deposits

Deposits increased $31.0 million, or 2.8%, during the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $158.1 million, or 16.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2023, ending December 31, 2024 at $1.14 billion. During the fourth quarter, there were increases in noninterest-bearing deposit account balances of $5.7 million, interest-bearing transaction account balances of $8.9 million, and savings and money market deposit account balances of $19.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in time deposit balances of $2.7 million. The majority of the deposits are generated through the community bank in the Tampa Bay/Sarasota area. At December 31, 2024, approximately 74% of total deposits were insured by the FDIC. At times, the Bank has brokered time deposit and non-maturity deposit relationships available to diversify its funding sources. At December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, the Company had $112.1 million, $76.7 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, of brokered deposits.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of $4.5 million, compared to provisions of $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $2.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The ratio of ACL to total loans held for investment at amortized cost was 1.54% at December 31, 2024, 1.48% as of September 30, 2024, and 1.64% as of December 31, 2023. The ratio of ACL to total loans held for investment at amortized cost, excluding government guaranteed loan balances, was 1.79% at December 31, 2024, 1.70% as of September 30, 2024, and 2.03% as of December 31, 2023. To date, we have not learned of a material loss to the Company as a result of the recent hurricanes. Therefore, additional loss reserves have not been deemed necessary.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $3.4 million, which was an increase from $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans held for investment at amortized cost were 1.34% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 1.16% in the third quarter of 2024 and 1.27% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets to total assets were 1.50% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.38% as of September 30, 2024, and 0.92% as of December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets, excluding government guaranteed loan balances, to total assets were 1.06% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 0.88% as of September 30, 2024, and 0.74% as of December 31, 2023. As we discussed in previous quarters, the Bank developed an express modification program for SBA 7(a) borrowers to help those borrowers who are challenged with larger payments in the higher interest rate environment compared to interest rates at the time the loans were originated. To date, 496 SBA 7(a) borrowers have been offered loan modification options. These efforts have helped and are expected to continue to help reduce the risk of loss.

Capital

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.82% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 8.41% as of September 30, 2024, and 9.38% as of December 31, 2023. The CET 1 and Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets were 10.89% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 10.14% as of September 30, 2024, and 11.77% as of December 31, 2023. The total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.14% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 11.39% as of September 30, 2024, and 13.03% as of December 31, 2023.

Liquidity

The Bank's overall liquidity position remains strong and stable with liquidity in excess of internal minimums as stated by policy and monitored by management and the Board. The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio at December 31, 2024 was 9.17%, as compared to 9.33% at December 31, 2023. The Bank has robust liquidity resources which include secured borrowings available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, the Federal Reserve, and lines of credit with other financial institutions. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank had no borrowings from the FHLB, the FRB or other financial institutions. This compares to $10.0 million of borrowings from the FHLB and no borrowings from the FRB or other financial institutions at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Recent Events

Share Repurchase Program

The Company announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a share repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $2.0 million of the Company’s outstanding shares, over a period beginning on January 28, 2025, and continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase, or December 31, 2025, or termination of the program by the Board of Directors.

First Quarter Common Stock Dividend. On January 28, 2025, BayFirst’s Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.08 per common share. The dividend will be payable March 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of March 1, 2025. The Company has continuously paid quarterly common stock cash dividends since 2016.

Conference Call

BayFirst’s management team will host a conference call on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter results. Interested investors may listen to the call live under the Investor Relations tab at www.bayfirstfinancial.com. Investment professionals are invited to dial (800) 549-8228 to participate in the call using Conference ID 71006. A replay of the call will be available for one year at www.bayfirstfinancial.com

About BayFirst Financial Corp.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a registered bank holding company based in St. Petersburg, Florida which commenced operations on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is derived from its wholly owned subsidiary, BayFirst National Bank, a national banking association which commenced business operations on February 12, 1999. The Bank currently operates twelve full-service banking offices throughout the Tampa Bay-Sarasota region and offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses and individuals. It was named the best bank in Florida in 2024, according to Forbes and was the 9th largest SBA 7(a) lender by number of units originated and 16th largest by dollar volume nationwide through the SBA's quarter ended December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, BayFirst Financial Corp. had $1.29 billion in total assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the historical information contained herein, this presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the effects of health crises, global military hostilities, weather events, or climate change, including their effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with them; the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its banking operations; changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks related to mergers and acquisitions; changes in benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, changes in tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the SEC, including, but not limited to those “Risk Factors” described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included herein are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:  
Thomas G. Zernick Scott J. McKim
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
727.399.5680 727.521.7085
   

BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)

  At or for the three months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) 12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023
Balance sheet data:                  
Average loans held for investment at amortized cost $ 1,003,867     $ 948,528     $ 902,417     $ 855,040     $ 825,196  
Average total assets   1,273,296       1,228,040       1,178,501       1,126,315       1,108,550  
Average common shareholders’ equity   87,961       86,381       84,948       85,385       82,574  
Total loans held for investment   1,066,559       1,042,445       1,008,314       934,868       915,726  
Total loans held for investment, excl gov’t gtd loan balances   917,075       885,444       844,659       776,302       698,106  
Allowance for credit losses   15,512       14,186       13,843       13,906       13,497  
Total assets   1,288,297       1,245,099       1,217,869       1,144,194       1,117,766  
Common shareholders’ equity   94,869       86,242       84,911       84,578       84,656  
Share data:                  
Basic earnings per common share $ 2.27     $ 0.18     $ 0.12     $ 0.11     $ 0.32  
Diluted earnings per common share   2.11       0.18       0.12       0.11       0.32  
Dividends per common share   0.08       0.08       0.08       0.08       0.08  
Book value per common share   22.95       20.86       20.54       20.45       20.60  
Tangible book value per common share (1)   22.95       20.86       20.54       20.45       20.60  
Performance and capital ratios:                  
Return on average assets(2)   3.07 %     0.37 %     0.29 %     0.29 %     0.60 %
Return on average common equity(2)   42.71 %     3.48 %     2.26 %     2.06 %     6.37 %
Net interest margin(2)   3.60 %     3.34 %     3.43 %     3.42 %     3.48 %
Dividend payout ratio   3.52 %     43.98 %     68.91 %     75.27 %     25.03 %
Asset quality ratios:                  
Net charge-offs $ 3,369     $ 2,757     $ 3,261     $ 3,652     $ 2,612  
Net charge-offs/avg loans held for investment at amortized cost(2)   1.34 %     1.16 %     1.45 %     1.71 %     1.27 %
Nonperforming loans(3) $ 17,607     $ 15,489     $ 12,312     $ 9,877     $ 9,688  
Nonperforming loans (excluding gov't gtd balance)(3) $ 13,570     $ 10,992     $ 8,054     $ 7,568     $ 8,264  
Nonperforming loans/total loans held for investment(3)   1.75 %     1.62 %     1.34 %     1.15 %     1.18 %
Nonperforming loans (excl gov’t gtd balance)/total loans held for investment(3)   1.35 %     1.15 %     0.87 %     0.88 %     1.00 %
ACL/Total loans held for investment at amortized cost   1.54 %     1.48 %     1.50 %     1.62 %     1.64 %
ACL/Total loans held for investment at amortized cost, excl government guaranteed loans   1.79 %     1.70 %     1.73 %     1.88 %     2.03 %
Other Data:                  
Full-time equivalent employees   299       295       302       313       305  
Banking center offices   12       12       12       12       11  
(1) See section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to most comparable GAAP equivalent.
(2) Annualized
(3) Excludes loans measured at fair value                  
                   

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this report are not measures of financial condition or performance recognized by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common shareholders' equity and tangible book value per common share. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance, and we believe that providing this information to financial analysts and investors allows them to evaluate capital adequacy.

The following presents these non-GAAP financial measures along with their most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP:

Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (Unaudited)
    As of
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)   December
31, 2024		   September
30, 2024		   June
30, 2024		   March
31, 2024		   December
31, 2023
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 110,920     $ 102,293     $ 100,962     $ 100,629     $ 100,707  
Less: Preferred stock liquidation preference     (16,051 )     (16,051 )     (16,051 )     (16,051 )     (16,051 )
Total equity available to common shareholders     94,869       86,242       84,911       84,578       84,656  
Less: Goodwill                              
Tangible common shareholders' equity   $ 94,869     $ 86,242     $ 84,911     $ 84,578     $ 84,656  
                     
Common shares outstanding     4,132,986       4,134,059       4,134,219       4,134,914       4,110,470  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 22.95     $ 20.86     $ 20.54     $ 20.45     $ 20.60  
                                         


BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2023
Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
Cash and due from banks $ 4,499   $ 4,708   $ 4,099  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   73,289     59,675     54,286  
Cash and cash equivalents   77,788     64,383     58,385  
Time deposits in banks   2,270     2,264     4,646  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $40,279, $41,104, and $43,597 at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively)   36,291     37,984     39,575  
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $12, $13, and $17 (fair value: $2,346, $2,321, and $2,263 at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively)   2,488     2,487     2,484  
Nonmarketable equity securities   4,526     4,997     4,770  
Government guaranteed loans held for sale       595      
Government guaranteed loans held for investment, at fair value   60,833     86,441     91,508  
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost   1,005,726     956,004     824,218  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (15,512 )   (14,186 )   (13,497 )
Net Loans held for investment, at amortized cost   990,214     941,818     810,721  
Accrued interest receivable   9,155     8,537     7,130  
Premises and equipment, net   33,249     38,736     38,874  
Loan servicing rights   16,534     15,966     14,959  
Right-of-use operating lease assets   15,814     2,018     2,416  
Bank owned life insurance   26,513     26,330     25,800  
Other real estate owned   132          
Other assets   12,490     12,543     16,150  
Assets from discontinued operations           348  
Total assets $ 1,288,297   $ 1,245,099   $ 1,117,766  
Liabilities:      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 101,743   $ 95,995   $ 93,708  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   256,793     247,923     259,422  
Savings and money market deposits   474,425     455,297     373,000  
Time deposits   310,268     312,981     259,008  
Total deposits   1,143,229     1,112,196     985,138  
FHLB borrowings       10,000     10,000  
Subordinated debentures   5,956     5,954     5,949  
Notes payable   1,934     2,048     2,389  
Accrued interest payable   1,036     1,114     882  
Operating lease liabilities   14,510     2,271     2,619  
Deferred income tax liabilities   301     1,488     482  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   10,411     7,735     8,980  
Liabilities from discontinued operations           620  
Total liabilities   1,177,377     1,142,806     1,017,059  
Shareholders’ equity: (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
Preferred stock, Series A; no par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 6,395 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023; aggregate liquidation preference of $6,395 each period   6,161     6,161     6,161  
Preferred stock, Series B; no par value, 20,000 shares authorized, 3,210 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023; aggregate liquidation preference of $3,210 each period   3,123     3,123     3,123  
Preferred stock, Series C; no par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 6,446 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023; aggregate liquidation preference of $6,446 at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023   6,446     6,446     6,446  
Common stock and additional paid-in capital; no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,132,986, 4,134,059, and 4,110,470 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively   54,764     54,780     54,521  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (2,956 )   (2,312 )   (2,981 )
Unearned compensation   (752 )   (978 )   (958 )
Retained earnings   44,134     35,073     34,395  
Total shareholders’ equity   110,920     102,293     100,707  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,288,297   $ 1,245,099   $ 1,117,766  
                   


BAYFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
  For the Quarter Ended   Year-to-Date
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 12/31/2024   9/30/2024   12/31/2023   12/31/2024   12/31/2023
Interest income: (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Loans, including fees $ 20,747     $ 20,442   $ 17,714     $ 78,831     $ 63,189  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other   1,007       1,000     1,140       3,979       5,328  
Total interest income   21,754       21,442     18,854       82,810       68,517  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   10,600       11,609     9,719       42,872       30,795  
Other   501       384     258       1,912       1,291  
Total interest expense   11,101       11,993     9,977       44,784       32,086  
Net interest income   10,653       9,449     8,877       38,026       36,431  
Provision for credit losses   4,546       3,122     2,737       14,726       10,445  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   6,107       6,327     6,140       23,300       25,986  
Noninterest income:                  
Loan servicing income, net   582       918     677       3,100       2,826  
Gain on sale of government guaranteed loans, net   8,425       6,143     6,977       28,252       24,553  
Service charges and fees   451       447     555       1,794       1,721  
Government guaranteed loans fair value gain, net   (80 )     3,416     4,697       9,843       15,718  
Government guaranteed loan packaging fees   773       903     1,588       4,105       3,664  
Gain on sale of premises and equipment   11,649                 11,649        
Other noninterest income   476       445     197       1,726       1,273  
Total noninterest income   22,276       12,272     14,691       60,469       49,755  
Noninterest Expense:                  
Salaries and benefits   7,351       7,878     7,446       31,063       30,973  
Bonus, commissions, and incentives   1,074       1,141     2,211       4,445       5,726  
Occupancy and equipment   1,217       1,248     1,150       4,848       4,758  
Data processing   1,749       1,789     1,422       6,745       5,611  
Marketing and business development   390       532     640       2,050       3,336  
Professional services   803       853     1,070       3,882       3,657  
Loan origination and collection   758       1,956     2,728       6,391       7,425  
Employee recruiting and development   445       595     510       2,186       2,177  
Regulatory assessments   379       309     266       1,249       881  
Other noninterest expense   1,169       763     1,023       3,923       3,163  
Total noninterest expense   15,335       17,064     18,466       66,782       67,707  
Income before taxes from continuing operations   13,048       1,535     2,365       16,987       8,034  
Income tax expense from continuing operations   3,272       398     704       4,315       2,119  
Net income from continuing operations   9,776       1,137     1,661       12,672       5,915  
Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes             (8 )     (92 )     (283 )
Income tax benefit from discontinued operations             (2 )     (23 )     (70 )
Net loss from discontinued operations             (6 )     (69 )     (213 )
                   
Net income   9,776       1,137     1,655       12,603       5,702  
Preferred dividends   385       385     341       1,541       965  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 9,391     $ 752   $ 1,314     $ 11,062     $ 4,737  
Basic earnings (loss) per common share: (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Continuing operations $ 2.27     $ 0.18   $ 0.32     $ 2.69     $ 1.21  
Discontinued operations                   (0.01 )     (0.05 )
Basic earnings per common share $ 2.27     $ 0.18   $ 0.32     $ 2.68     $ 1.16  
                   
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:                  
Continuing operations $ 2.11     $ 0.18   $ 0.32     $ 2.64     $ 1.17  
Discontinued operations                   (0.02 )     (0.05 )
Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.11     $ 0.18   $ 0.32     $ 2.62     $ 1.12  
                                     

Loan Composition

(Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)    
Real estate:                  
Residential $ 330,870     $ 321,740     $ 304,234     $ 285,214     $ 264,126  
Commercial   305,721       292,026       288,185       273,227       293,595  
Construction and land   32,914       33,784       35,759       36,764       26,272  
Commercial and industrial   226,522       200,212       192,140       182,264       177,566  
Commercial and industrial - PPP   941       1,656       2,324       2,965       3,202  
Consumer and other   93,826       92,546       85,789       63,854       47,287  
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, gross   990,794       941,964       908,431       844,288       812,048  
Deferred loan costs, net   19,499       18,060       17,299       16,233       14,707  
Discount on government guaranteed loans   (8,306 )     (7,880 )     (7,731 )     (7,674 )     (7,040 )
Premium on loans purchased, net   3,739       3,860       4,173       4,252       4,503  
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net   1,005,726       956,004       922,172       857,099       824,218  
Government guaranteed loans held for investment, at fair value   60,833       86,441       86,142       77,769       91,508  
Total loans held for investment, net $ 1,066,559     $ 1,042,445     $ 1,008,314     $ 934,868     $ 915,726  
                                       

Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023
Nonperforming loans (government guaranteed balances), at amortized cost, gross $ 4,037     $ 4,497     $ 4,258     $ 2,309     $ 1,424  
Nonperforming loans (unguaranteed balances), at amortized cost, gross   13,570       10,992       8,054       7,568       8,264  
Total nonperforming loans, at amortized cost, gross   17,607       15,489       12,312       9,877       9,688  
Nonperforming loans (government guaranteed balances), at fair value         24       341       94        
Nonperforming loans (unguaranteed balances), at fair value   1,490       1,535       1,284       729       648  
Total nonperforming loans, at fair value   1,490       1,559       1,625       823       648  
OREO   132             1,633       404        
Repossessed assets   36       94                    
Total nonperforming assets, gross $ 19,265     $ 17,142     $ 15,570     $ 11,104     $ 10,336  
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment(1)   1.75 %     1.62 %     1.34 %     1.15 %     1.18 %
Nonperforming loans (excluding government guaranteed balances) to total loans held for investment(1)   1.35 %     1.15 %     0.87 %     0.88 %     1.00 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   1.50 %     1.38 %     1.28 %     0.97 %     0.92 %
Nonperforming assets (excluding government guaranteed balances) to total assets   1.06 %     0.88 %     0.82 %     0.70 %     0.74 %
ACL to nonperforming loans(1)   88.10 %     91.59 %     112.44 %     140.79 %     139.32 %
ACL to nonperforming loans (excluding government guaranteed balances)(1)   114.31 %     129.06 %     171.88 %     183.75 %     163.32 %

(1) Excludes loans measured at fair value

Note: Transmitted on Globe Newswire on January 30, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET.


