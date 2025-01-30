PetMed Express, Inc. Sets Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc., dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx, (Nasdaq: PETS) will hold a conference call on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 4:30pm Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

PETS management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Time: 4:30pm Eastern Time (1:30pm Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-0789

International number: 201-689-8562

Webcast: 3Q Earnings Webcast

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 PM Eastern Time on the same day through February 24, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay passcode: 13750886

About PetMed Express, Inc.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a leader in the consumer pet healthcare sector. As a national online retailer with expert pharmacists and licenses across fifty states, PetMeds.com and PetCareRx.com deliver top branded pharmaceuticals, generics, compounded prescription medications and OTC supplements and vitamins that help pets live longer, healthier lives. Leveraging telehealth and insurance partnerships, they offer unparalleled value and convenience that enhance wellness and longevity for dogs, cats, and horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provides essential pet health offerings through their websites, www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com .

Investor Contact:

ICR, LLC

John Mills

(646) 277-1254

Reed Anderson

(646) 277-1260

investor@petmeds.com

