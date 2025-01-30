Adeia Successfully Completes Second Debt Repricing in Past 8 Months

Repricing further lowers interest rate by 50 basis points, reducing annual interest expense by approximately $2.4 million

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company whose patented innovations enhance billions of devices and shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced the successful repricing of its Term Loan B, thereby reducing its future interest expense. The repricing lowers the applicable fixed interest rate by 50 basis points on the company’s Term Loan B remaining balance of approximately $487.1 million. The new interest rate is SOFR + 250 basis points. There is no change to the original June 2028 maturity date and all other terms remain substantially unchanged. The company estimates that repricing will reduce the annual cash interest expense by approximately $2.4 million.

“One of our top priorities has been to strengthen our balance sheet and lower our interest expense through accelerated debt repayments,” said Keith A. Jones, chief financial officer of Adeia. “Since we began operating as an independent company in October of 2022, we have paid down $272.3 million on our Term Loan B. We are very pleased to have completed our second repricing in the past 8 months, as favorable market conditions and our highly cash generative business model have again provided an opportunity for us to improve our cost structure by reducing our annual interest costs by $2.4 million.”

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com .

