Nationally Acclaimed artist, author, and TV personality Wyatt Waters to Open New Gallery in Downtown Natchez

Artist Wyatt Waters and Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson in his office, pointing to a framed giclee print of Wyatt's watercolor painting of the bridge over the Mississippi River Bluff. Waters in Downtown Natchez on Jan. 16, 2024, at the corner of State and Pearl Streets, while painting the First Presbyterian Church of Natchez. Photo by Paul Peterson. "The Rain On Main Goes Mostly Down The Drain", a watercolor by Wyatt Waters, 2024. The image depicts a rainy view of Main Street in Downtown Natchez. Image from Wyatt Waters Gallery Facebook page.

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new gallery and art studio will soon open in Natchez, Mississippi.Natchez, Mississippi, is set to welcome a transformative addition to its vibrant downtown. Renowned watercolor artist Wyatt Waters and his wife, Kristi, have announced plans to open a new gallery in the heart of Natchez’s historic district. The venue will showcase the rich culture of the historic Mississippi River Road and surrounding area through Waters’ vibrant plein air paintings. The new location will be his first gallery outside of his longstanding Clinton, Mississippi location, where he has fostered artistic appreciation since 1999."The gallery space will occupy a significant 1800’s two-story building on the corner of Main and Commerce," says Kevin Miers, Executive Director of The Downtown Natchez Alliance . "The addition of Wyatt Waters Gallery will anchor and elevate of the city's downtown Arts District contributing to the fulfillment of our adopted downtown master plan."Waters works solely on location both nationally and internationally – preferring the challenges that both plein air and watercolor present. His philosophy, “if it is interesting to see, it can be a painting,” has earned him national acclaim. His efforts have culminated in the publication of "The Watercolor Road | Painting and Writing through the American South," as well as the publication of seven very successful books, including: "Another Coat of Paint", "Painting Home", "An Oxford Sketchbook", and in collaboration with celebrated Mississippi restaurateur Robert St. John, "A Southern Palate", "Southern Seasons", "An Italian Palate", and "A Mississippi Palate". Additionally, Wyatt with co-host St. John can be found on Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s television series, " Palate to Palette "— a traveling culinary and art series set in Italy and Mississippi. He has also illustrated covers and interiors for 17 other books through various publishers.Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson expressed enthusiasm about Waters' arrival, stating, “It’s not every day a small city like Natchez can celebrate the arrival of an internationally-known artist like Wyatt Waters, ready to take up residence and open a studio and gallery in the heart of our historic downtown. I have long been a fan, not just of his art and great books, but of his amazing wit and kind spirit. We’re thrilled that Wyatt and Kristi have chosen Natchez to be their home and the next chapter for their creative endeavors.”The couple's journey to Natchez began as a honeymoon that led to many return visits. Their search for the perfect gallery space culminated in a chance meeting with Chesney Doyle, local resident and director of the non-profit F.O.R. Natchez: Friends of the Riverfront. She introduced them to their chosen location. “We told Chesney we’d been looking for a space, and she offered to show us this one. It felt right,” Wyatt recalled.The gallery will feature original paintings, prints, and museum-quality gift items, with a strong focus on capturing the beauty of Natchez and the Mississippi River area. In addition to the gallery on the main floor, the couple will occupy the upstairs apartment, with intentions to immerse themselves fully in local downtown life."We love Natchez," said Kristi Waters, highlighting their connection to the community. Wyatt echoed her sentiment, noting, "Amid our busy careers, we always found ourselves wanting to return here. It feels like home."Preparations are underway for the gallery, with a soft opening in mid-February 2025, and hopes for a full-time opening by early March. In the meantime, local Natchez residents and visitors can look forward to catching a glimpse of Wyatt painting around town and its surrounding area.For more information on Waters, please visit his website at https://wyattwaters.com or contact Kristi Waters at kristi@wyattwaters.com.ABOUT THE HISTORIC CITY OF NATCHEZFounded in 1716, The City of Natchez, Mississippi, an international tourist destination, prides itself on being the oldest city on the Mississippi River. Natchez is known for its creative cultural lifestyle. It is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all residents and celebrating the diversity of its rich and storied cultural heritage. The official city website is https://natchez.ms.us

