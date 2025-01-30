Baker Hughes Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A common stock payable on Feb. 21, 2025, to holders of record on Feb. 11, 2025.

The dividend reflects a 10% increase, or $0.02, compared to the same quarter last year.

Baker Hughes expects to fund its quarterly cash dividend from cash generated from operations.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

