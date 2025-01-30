Equator Advanced Appliances Introduces 21” Portable Dual-Burner Induction Cooktop Equator Advanced Appliances Introduces 21” Portable Dual-Burner Induction Cooktop 1

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has launched the Equator 21” Portable Dual-Burner Induction Cooktop (Model PIC 200-N), a powerful and energy-efficient cooking solution designed for both indoor and outdoor use. Featuring dual burners with independent digital LED controls, this lightweight and portable cooktop offers a fast, safe, and precise cooking experience.

Utilizing advanced induction technology, the cooktop transfers heat directly to compatible cookware through a magnetic field beneath the ceramic glass surface. This ensures rapid cooking times with precise temperature control, allowing users to instantly adjust heat levels. The unit can boil six cups of water in just two minutes, offering unparalleled efficiency. Unlike traditional gas or electric coil cooktops, induction technology achieves an energy transfer rate of approximately 84%, compared to 74% with other cooking methods.

The Equator PIC 200-N is equipped with six adjustable heat levels, allowing users to fine-tune cooking temperatures to suit any dish. The easy-to-use touch controls provide a sleek and modern interface, while the smooth ceramic glass surface ensures effortless cleaning. A brushed stainless steel handle enhances portability, making it ideal for RVs, small kitchens, and outdoor settings.

For enhanced safety, the cooktop automatically shuts off if no cookware is detected within 10 seconds, minimizing energy waste and reducing the risk of accidents. Additionally, an overheat self-protection feature turns off the unit once cooking is complete. The unit is compatible with most magnetic-based cookware, including iron, enamel-coated steel, and cast iron pots. To ensure compatibility, the cooktop includes a testing magnet for users to verify their cookware.

With its compact and lightweight design, the Equator 21” Portable Dual-Burner Induction Cooktop (Model PIC 200-N) provides the ultimate flexibility for modern cooking needs. The cooktop is available for purchase at leading retailers, including Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair, for an MSRP of $99. For more information, visit https://equatorappliances.com/product-detail.php?product=portable-induction-cooktop-pic--200n-257-1297&category_id=128

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Founded in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is a global leader in space-saving and energy-efficient home solutions. Specializing in innovative appliances for modern living, Equator offers a diverse range of products, including cooktops, dishwashers, refrigerators, and laundry machines. Committed to quality and sustainability, Equator continues to redefine convenience with cutting-edge technology.

