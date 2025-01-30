Equator Advanced Appliances Launches 11” Portable One-Burner Induction Cooktop Equator Advanced Appliances Launches 11” Portable One-Burner Induction Cooktop Lifestyle

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has introduced the Equator 11” Portable One-Burner Induction Cooktop (Model PIC 100), a compact yet powerful cooking solution designed for modern lifestyles. Whether used in an RV, at a picnic, or as an additional burner in small kitchens, this portable cooktop delivers fast, efficient, and precise heat.

Designed for convenience, the lightweight cooktop features an elegant aluminum handle, making it easy to transport. Weighing just 6.5 pounds, it provides a freestanding cooking option ideal for tight spaces. Equipped with a powerful 1400W single burner, the cooktop can boil six cups of water in just two minutes, offering a quick and energy-efficient cooking experience.

The Equator PIC 100 utilizes a high-performance copper coil to generate magnetic energy, transferring heat directly to induction-compatible cookware. This ensures zero heat loss, reducing cooking times and energy consumption compared to traditional gas or electric coil cooktops. The A-grade ceramic glass surface prevents food from burning and sticking, allowing for effortless cleanup with a simple wipe.

With six adjustable heat levels, users can precisely control cooking temperatures to suit any meal. Visible touch controls remain accessible even during use, while built-in safety features such as overheat and voltage protection ensure a worry-free cooking experience. The cooktop automatically shuts down if an incompatible pot is detected, adding an extra layer of security.

Designed to accommodate cookware up to 10” x 10” in size, the cooktop is compatible with most magnetic-based pots and pans, including iron, enamel-coated steel, and cast iron options. Available in five stylish colors—black, blue, copper, lilac, and silver—it complements a variety of kitchen aesthetics. A QR code on the unit provides instant access to the user manual and warranty details for added convenience.

The Equator 11” Portable One-Burner Induction Cooktop (Model PIC 100) is available for purchase at leading retailers, including Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair, for an MSRP of $99. For more information, visit https://equatorappliances.com/product-detail.php?product=portable-induction-cooktop-414-1509&category_id=128

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, founded in 1991, is a global leader in innovative and space-saving home solutions. Offering a wide range of appliances, including cooktops, dishwashers, refrigerators, and laundry machines, the company is recognized for its commitment to quality, efficiency, and modern design. Equator continues to enhance everyday living with cutting-edge products designed for convenience and performance.



