Visitor Industry Continued Improvement in December 2024

Posted on Jan 30, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: January 30, 2025

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), there were 910,055 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in December 2024, a 5.5 percent growth compared to the same month last year. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $2.04 billion, up 4.7 percent from December 2023. December marked the fifth straight month with year-over-year growth in both visitor arrivals and expenditures. Total visitor arrivals in December 2024 represent a 95.5 percent recovery rate from pre-pandemic December 2019 (952,441, -4.5%) and total nominal visitor spending increased compared to December 2019 ($1.75 billion, +16.6%).

In December 2024, 892,000 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 18,055 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 847,257 visitors (+5.3%) arrived by air and 15,191 visitors (+18.9%) came by cruise ships in December 2023, and 941,128 visitors (-5.2%) came by air and 11,313 visitors (+59.6%) came by cruise ships in December 2019.

The average length of stay by all visitors in December 2024 was 9.10 days, which was shorter than December 2023 (9.34 days, -2.7%) and December 2019 (9.27 days, -1.9%). The statewide average daily census¹ was 267,000 visitors in December 2024, compared to 259,938 visitors (+2.7%) in December 2023 and 284,924 visitors (-6.3%) in December 2019.

In December 2024, 452,023 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, an increase from December 2023 (424,808 visitors, +6.4%) and December 2019 (418,520 visitors, +8.0%). U.S. West visitor spending of $922.4 million grew compared to December 2023 ($856.3 million, +7.7%) and was much higher than December 2019 ($697.6 million, +32.2%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in December 2024 ($230 per person) increased compared to December 2023 ($226 per person, +1.9%) and was considerably more than December 2019 ($180 per person, +27.7%).

In December 2024, 228,169 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, up from December 2023 (209,574 visitors, +8.9%) and from December 2019 (215,358 visitors, +5.9%). U.S. East visitor spending of $609.4 million increased from December 2023 ($557.6 million, +9.3%) and December 2019 ($488.3 million, +24.8%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in December 2024 ($264 per person) was higher than December 2023 ($259 per person, +2.1%) and December 2019 ($217 per person, +21.5%).

There were 70,825 visitors from Japan in December 2024, a slight growth from December 2023 (70,348 visitors, +0.7%), but significantly fewer than December 2019 (136,635 visitors, -48.2%). Although there were slightly more visitors in December 2024, their shorter length of stay (6.19 days, -5.5%) and lower daily spending ($238 per person, -4.0%) resulted in decreased total Japanese visitor spending ($104.4 million, -8.7%) compared to December 2023. Total Japanese visitor spending ($210.9 million, -50.5%) was down considerably and daily spending ($260 per person, -8.5%) was less compared to December 2019.

In December 2024, 53,203 visitors arrived from Canada, a decrease from December 2023 (57,885 visitors, -8.1%) and December 2019 (64,182 visitors, -17.1%). Visitors from Canada spent $129.9 million in December 2024, compared to $158.6 million (-18.1%) in December 2023 and $129.6 million (+0.2%) in December 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in December 2024 ($225 per person) was slightly lower compared to December 2023 ($227 per person, -0.8%), but significantly more than December 2019 ($159 per person, +41.7%).

There were 87,779 visitors from all other international markets in December 2024, comprising visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other regions. In comparison, there were 84,643 visitors (+3.7%) from all other international markets in December 2023 and 106,434 visitors (-17.5%) in December 2019.

Air capacity to the Hawaiian Islands in December 2024 (5,366 transpacific flights with 1,194,302 seats) increased compared to December 2023 (5,121 flights, +4.8% with 1,127,084 seats, +6.0%), but declined from December 2019 (5,676 flights, -5.5% with 1,252,958 seats, -4.7%).

Calendar Year 2024

A total of 9,689,113 visitors arrived in calendar year 2024, a slight growth from 9,657,607 visitors (+0.3%) in 2023. Total arrivals decreased 6.7 percent when compared to 10,386,673 visitors in 2019.

In 2024, total visitor spending was $20.68 billion, down slightly from $20.73 billion (-0.2%) in 2023, but higher than $17.72 billion (+16.7%) in 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In December 2024, 358,027 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 93,744 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in December 2024 had been to Hawaii before (85.0%) while 15.0 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 52.1 percent of U.S. West visitors in December 2024 stayed in hotels, 15.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 14.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.3 percent stayed in rental homes and 8.3 percent stayed in timeshares.

In calendar year 2024, there were 4,970,901 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 5,000,099 visitors (-0.6%) in 2023 and 4,595,319 visitors (+8.2%) in 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $9.67 billion in 2024, compared to $9.59 billion (+0.8%) in 2023 and $6.95 billion (+39.1%) in 2019. The average daily visitor spending in 2024 was $232 per person, higher than 2023 ($225 per person, +2.8%) and up significantly from 2019 ($175 per person, +32.5%).

U.S. East: In December 2024, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the South Atlantic (53,327 visitors), East North Central (48,350 visitors) and West South Central (41,936 visitors). Two out of three U.S. East visitors in December 2024 had been to Hawaii before (65.7%) while 34.3 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 58.4 percent of U.S. East visitors in December 2024 stayed in hotels, 15.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.8 percent stayed in rental homes, 12.2 percent stayed in condominiums and 7.0 percent stayed in timeshares.

In calendar year 2024, 2,362,218 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 2,427,144 visitors (-2.7%) in 2023 and 2,276,520 visitors (+3.8%) in 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $6.11 billion in 2024, compared to $6.23 billion (-1.9%) in 2023 and $4.68 billion (+30.4%) in 2019. Daily visitor spending in 2024 ($268 per person) increased from 2023 ($263 per person, +2.0%) and was much higher than 2019 ($213 per person, +25.9%).

Japan: Of the 70,825 visitors in December 2024, 70,078 visitors arrived on international flights and 747 visitors came on domestic flights. Three out of four Japanese visitors in December 2024 were repeat visitors (75.2%) while 24.8 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 69.1 percent of Japanese visitors in December 2024 stayed in hotels, 14.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 8.4 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In calendar year 2024, there were 720,488 visitors from Japan, compared to 589,172 visitors (+22.3%) in 2023. Japanese arrivals in 2024 represent a 45.7 percent recovery rate from 2019 (1,576,205 visitors, -54.3%).

Visitors from Japan spent $1.07 billion in 2024, compared to $930.3 million (+14.8%) in 2023 and $2.25 billion (-52.5%) in 2019. Daily visitor spending in 2024 ($240 per person) went down slightly from 2023 ($241 per person, -0.4%) and 2019 ($242 per person, -0.8%).

Canada: Of the 53,203 visitors in December 2024, 46,068 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 7,135 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of ten Canadian visitors in December 2024 had been to Hawaii before (69.6%), while 30.4 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 54.2 percent of Canadian visitors in December 2024 stayed in hotels, 24.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.5 percent stayed in rental homes, 8.9 percent stayed in timeshares and 7.6 stayed with friends and relatives.

In calendar year 2024, there were 433,049 visitors from Canada, compared to 474,727 visitors (-8.8%) in 2023 and 540,103 visitors (-19.8%) in 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $1.05 billion in 2024, compared to $1.23 billion (-14.6%) in 2023 and $1.08 billion (-2.8%) in 2019. Daily visitor spending in 2024 ($223 per person) was higher compared to 2023 ($220 per person, +1.4%) and 2019 ($165 per person, +35.3%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 540,147 visitors to Oahu in December 2024, compared to 514,109 visitors (+5.1%) in December 2023 and 558,346 visitors (-3.3%) in December 2019. Visitor spending was $864.3 million in December 2024, compared to $871.7 million (-0.8%) in December 2023 and $778.4 million (+11.0%) in December 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 127,101 visitors in December 2024, compared to 125,587 visitors (+1.2%) in December 2023 and 127,349 visitors (-0.2%) in December 2019.

In calendar year 2024, there were 5,814,176 visitors to Oahu, compared to 5,613,409 visitors (+3.6%) in 2023 and 6,154,248 visitors (-5.5%) in 2019. For 2024, total visitor spending was $9.11 billion, which was higher than $8.89 billion (+2.5%) in 2023 and $8.14 billion (+11.9%) in 2019.

Maui: Seventeen months after the August 8, 2023, wildfires, there were 227,800 visitors to Maui in December 2024, which was higher than December 2023 (197,520 visitors, +15.3%), but below December 2019 (275,419 visitors, -17.3%). Visitor spending increased to $563.6 million in December 2024, compared to $468.4 million (+20.3%) in December 2023 and $513.1 million (+9.8%) in December 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 61,804 visitors in December 2024, compared to 56,180 visitors (+10.0%) in December 2023 and 75,856 visitors (-18.5%) in December 2019.

In calendar year 2024, there were 2,345,288 visitors to Maui, compared to 2,495,038 visitors

(-6.0%) in 2023 and 3,059,905 visitors (-23.4%) in 2019. For 2024, total visitor spending was $5.27 billion, compared to $5.80 billion (-9.1%) in 2023 and $5.13 billion (+2.8%) in 2019.

Kauai: There were 120,916 visitors to Kauai in December 2024, compared to 120,780 visitors (+0.1%) in December 2023 and 124,356 visitors (-2.8%) in December 2019. Visitor spending was $251.5 million in December 2024, compared to $277.1 million (-9.2%) in December 2023 and $175.1 million (+43.6%) in December 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 29,689 visitors in December 2024, compared to 30,043 visitors (-1.2%) in December 2023 and 31,202 visitors (-4.8%) in December 2019.

In calendar year 2024, there were 1,369,012 visitors to Kauai, compared to 1,418,688 visitors (-3.5%) in 2023 and 1,370,029 visitors (-0.1%) in 2019. For 2024, total visitor spending was $2.85 billion, compared to $2.79 billion (+1.9%) in 2023 and $1.91 billion (+49.1%) in 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 165,512 visitors to Hawaii Island in December 2024, compared to 164,875 visitors (+0.4%) in December 2023 and 177,912 visitors (-7.0%) in December 2019. Visitor spending was $333.6 million in December 2024, compared to $307.0 million (+8.7%) in December 2023 and $262.4 million (+27.1%) in December 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 44,334 visitors in December 2024, compared to 44,621 visitors (-0.6%) in December 2023 and 46,689 visitors (-5.0%) in December 2019.

In calendar year 2024, there were 1,729,027 visitors to Hawaii Island compared to 1,779,063 visitors (-2.8%) in 2023 and 1,763,904 visitors (-2.0%) in 2019. For 2024, total visitor spending was $3.22 billion, compared to $3.03 billion (+6.4%) in 2023 and $2.32 billion (+39.1%) in 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

In December 2024, 4,416 nonstop domestic flights with 950,440 seats serviced Hawaii from the U.S. mainland. There was growth in domestic air capacity compared to December 2023 (4,132 flights, +6.9% with 870,140 seats, +9.2%) and December 2019 (4,355 flights, +1.4% with 904,426 seats, +5.1%).

U.S. West: There were 3,939 scheduled flights with 822,287 seats from U.S. West in December 2024.

Air capacity increased compared to December 2023 (3,747 flights, +5.1% with 770,795 seats, +6.7%). Fewer scheduled seats from Anchorage; Everett, Washington; Oakland; Phoenix and San Jose were offset by added seats from Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Ontario, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

There was increased air capacity compared to December 2019 (3,917 flights, +0.6% with 781,050 seats, +5.3%). Fewer scheduled seats from Anchorage, Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, San Francisco, and San Jose were offset by growth in seats from Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Seattle. There was also service from Ontario, California and Everett, Washington in December 2024 which did not operate in December 2019.

U.S. East: In December 2024, 460 scheduled flights with 125,938 seats operated from U.S. East.

Air capacity increased (377 flights, +22.0% with 98,147, +28.3%) compared to December 2023. Reduced seats from Newark and Washington D.C. were offset by growth in seats from Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Minneapolis and New York JFK.

There was growth in air capacity from December 2019 (413 flights, +11.4% with 117,211 seats, +7.4%). Reductions in scheduled seats from Chicago, Dallas and Newark were offset by increased seats from Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, New York JFK, as well as service from Austin, Texas in December 2024 which did not operate in December 2019.

International Flights

In December 2024, there were 950 nonstop flights with 243,862 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and Pacific Islands. International air capacity decreased from December 2023 (989 flights, -3.9% with 256,944 seats, -5.1%) and continued to be much less than December 2019 (1,321 flights, -28.1% with 348,532 seats, -30.0%).

Japan: There were 383 scheduled flights with 111,999 seats from Japan in December 2024, operated by All Nippon, Delta, Hawaiian and Japan Airlines. Direct service from Zipair, the low-cost carrier and subsidiary of Japan Airlines, remained suspended through March 15, 2025.

Air capacity decreased (408 flights, -6.1% with 118,374 seats, -5.4%) compared to December 2023. Growth in seats from Fukuoka and Osaka to Honolulu were offset by reduced scheduled seats from Haneda and Narita. There was no direct air service from Japan to Kona in December 2024 compared to nine flights with 2,186 seats in December 2023.

Air capacity remained below December 2019 levels (644 flights, -40.5% with 173,443 seats,

-35.4%). There were added scheduled seats from Haneda to Honolulu, which were offset by reduced seats from Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Narita, and no service from Sapporo. There was no direct service from Japan to Kona in December 2024 compared to 44 flights with 9,783 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in December 2019.

Canada: There were 298 scheduled flights with 53,619 seats from Canada in December 2024. Air capacity decreased compared to December 2023 (323 flights, -7.7% with 60,515 seats,

-11.4%). Increased service from Edmonton in December 2024 was offset by fewer scheduled seats from Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver.

There was decreased air capacity compared to December 2019 (302 flights, -1.3% with 60,079 seats, -10.8%). Growth in scheduled seats from Calgary and service from Edmonton which did not operate in December 2019 was offset by fewer seats from Toronto and Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In December 2024, there were 71 scheduled flights with 20,483 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were increased flights (68, +4.4%) but slightly fewer seats (20,614, -0.6%) from Melbourne and Sydney than in December 2023. Air capacity remained below the December 2019 level (101 flights, -29.7% with 29,879 seats, -31.4%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In December 2024, there were 71 scheduled flights with 20,483 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were increased flights (68, +4.4%) but slightly fewer seats (20,614, -0.6%) from Melbourne and Sydney than in December 2023. Air capacity remained below the December 2019 level (101 flights, -29.7% with 29,879 seats, -31.4%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: In December 2024, there were 27 scheduled flights with 7,491 seats from Auckland. There were more flights (26, +3.8%) but slightly fewer seats (7,540, -0.6%) compared to December 2023. Air capacity continued to be lower than December 2019 (35 flights, -22.9% with 10,376 seats, -27.8%).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 27 scheduled flights with 7,884 seats with service from Shanghai in December 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 27 scheduled flights with 7,884 seats with service from Shanghai in December 2019. Korea: There were 75 scheduled flights with 22,815 seats from Seoul in December 2024, compared to 78 flights (-3.8%) with 25,037 seats (-8.9%) in December 2023 and 97 flights (-22.7%) with 29,692 seats (-23.2%) in December 2019.

There were 75 scheduled flights with 22,815 seats from Seoul in December 2024, compared to 78 flights (-3.8%) with 25,037 seats (-8.9%) in December 2023 and 97 flights (-22.7%) with 29,692 seats (-23.2%) in December 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were nine scheduled flights with 2,754 seats in December 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in December 2024, compared to 27 flights (+14.8%) with 9,450 seats (+14.8%) in December 2023 and 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in December 2019.

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in December 2024, compared to 27 flights (+14.8%) with 9,450 seats (+14.8%) in December 2023 and 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in December 2019. Philippines: There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in December 2024, compared to 23 flights (-4.3%) with 7,107 seats (-4.3%) in December 2023 and 22 flights (0.0%) with 6,798 seats (0.0%) in December 2019.

There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in December 2024, compared to 23 flights (-4.3%) with 7,107 seats (-4.3%) in December 2023 and 22 flights (0.0%) with 6,798 seats (0.0%) in December 2019. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Apia in December 2024, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 680 seats (-1.8%) in December 2023 and four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+1.8%) in December 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Apia in December 2024, compared to four flights (0.0%) with 680 seats (-1.8%) in December 2023 and four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+1.8%) in December 2019. Rarotonga: There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats in December 2024, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 756 seats (+25.0%) in December 2023. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in December 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats in December 2024, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 756 seats (+25.0%) in December 2023. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in December 2019. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats in December 2024. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in December 2023, and four flights (0.0%) with 488 seats (+36.9%) in December 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats in December 2024. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in December 2023, and four flights (0.0%) with 488 seats (+36.9%) in December 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct service from Majuro in December 2024 or in December 2023, and 18 flights with 2,988 seats in December 2019.

There was no direct service from Majuro in December 2024 or in December 2023, and 18 flights with 2,988 seats in December 2019. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in December 2024, compared to seven flights (-42.9%) with 1,190 seats (-42.9%) in December 2023 and five flights (-20.0%) with 850 seats (-20.0%) in December 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in December 2024, compared to seven flights (-42.9%) with 1,190 seats (-42.9%) in December 2023 and five flights (-20.0%) with 850 seats (-20.0%) in December 2019. American Samoa: There were 11 scheduled flights with 3,058 seats from Pago Pago in December 2024, compared to nine flights (+22.2%) with 2,502 seats (+22.2%) in December 2023 and 11 flights (0.0%) with 3,058 seats (0.0%) in December 2019.

There were 11 scheduled flights with 3,058 seats from Pago Pago in December 2024, compared to nine flights (+22.2%) with 2,502 seats (+22.2%) in December 2023 and 11 flights (0.0%) with 3,058 seats (0.0%) in December 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in December 2024, compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 1,390 seats (-20.0%) in December 2023 and seven flights (-42.9%) with 1,946 seats (-42.9%) in December 2019.

In calendar year 2024, there were 59,787 transpacific flights with 13,274,718 seats, compared to 59,785 flights (0.0%) with 13,122,041 seats (+1.2%) in 2023 and 61,776 flights (-3.2%) with 13,619,068 seats (-2.5%) in 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In December 2024, 18,055 visitors came via 10 trips by out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,633 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America, which begins each interisland trip on Saturday departing from Honolulu Harbor. In December 2024, there were four Saturdays, and four trips made by Pride of America, averaging 2,408 passengers per trip.

In December 2023, 15,191 visitors (+18.9%) arrived via seven trips by out-of-state cruise ships. Another 11,953 visitors (-19.4%) flew to the state to board the Pride of America. There were five Saturdays and five trips by Pride of America in December 2023, averaging 2,391 passengers per trip (+0.7%).

In December 2019, 11,313 visitors (+59.6%) arrived via six trips from out-of-state cruise ships. Another 9,588 visitors (+0.5%) came by air to board the Pride of America which made four interisland trips in December 2019, averaging 2,397 passengers per trip (+0.5%).

In calendar year 2024, 168,035 visitors came to Hawaii via 87 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 5,542 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround trips on out-of-state cruise ships. A turnaround trip occurs when visitors who arrived on an out-of-state ship depart by air service after touring the Hawaiian Islands. After the first group of cruise visitors leaves, a new group of visitors flies into Honolulu to board the ship, tour the islands, then most of them remain with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. Another 123,676 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In 2023, 157,612 visitors (+6.6%) entered Hawaii via 74 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 6,881 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround trips on out-of-state cruise ships. Another 126,331 visitors (-2.1%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

In 2019, 143,508 visitors (+17.1%) came to Hawaii by way of 68 trips from out-of-state cruise ships. There were 7,561 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround trips on out-of-state cruise ships. Another 121,981 visitors (+1.4%) came by air and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

Hawaii’s tourism industry in 2024 continued to recover from the August 2023 Maui wildfires. Data from August to December 2024, which shows year-over-year growth in both arrivals and visitor spending, is encouraging. For calendar year 2024, total arrivals (9,689,113 visitors, +0.3%) rose slightly while total visitor expenditures ($20.68 billion, -0.2%) were just shy by 0.3 percent of the 2023 level.

The cruise industry performed exceptionally well in 2024 with 168,035 visitor arrivals to Hawaii by cruise ships, surpassing 2023 (157,612 visitors, +6.6%) and pre-pandemic 2019 (143,508 visitors, +17.1%) and became the second-highest annual arrivals by cruise ship since the cruise visitor data were recorded in 1999 (the highest cruise visitor arrivals occurred in 2013 when 170,987 visitors came).

Looking forward into 2025, we expect visitor arrivals to be impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. Los Angeles is Hawaii’s largest source market, accounting for 9.1 percent of all visitor arrivals in 2024 and 30.2 percent of all visitors from California. Our hearts go out to everyone who lost a loved one, home or place of business in the fires. Governor Green has reached out in support and aloha to California Governor Newsom to offer relief for Los Angeles wildfire survivors and first responders.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the December 2024 tables here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

DECEMBER 2024 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2024P 2023 % change 2024P YTD 2023P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 2,043.7 1,951.4 4.7 20,682.9 20,734.3 -0.2 Total by air 2,032.8 1,944.9 4.5 20,596.1 20,662.8 -0.3 U.S. Total 1,531.9 1,413.9 8.3 15,779.9 15,821.7 -0.3 U.S. West 922.4 856.3 7.7 9,671.8 9,592.7 0.8 U.S. East 609.4 557.6 9.3 6,108.1 6,229.0 -1.9 Japan 104.4 114.3 -8.7 1,067.8 930.3 14.8 Canada 129.9 158.6 -18.1 1,051.2 1,230.3 -14.6 All Others 266.7 258.1 3.3 2,697.2 2,680.5 0.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 10.9 6.6 66.6 86.8 71.5 21.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,277,006 8,058,090 2.7 84,340,211 86,426,013 -2.4 Total by air 8,183,278 7,985,490 2.5 83,557,229 85,674,126 -2.5 U.S. Total 6,311,991 5,943,831 6.2 64,565,873 66,288,269 -2.6 U.S. West 4,006,545 3,789,948 5.7 41,749,317 42,564,352 -1.9 U.S. East 2,305,446 2,153,883 7.0 22,816,556 23,723,917 -3.8 Japan 438,626 461,267 -4.9 4,454,166 3,864,472 15.3 Canada 576,364 697,937 -17.4 4,708,524 5,585,244 -15.7 All Others 856,297 882,454 -3.0 9,828,667 9,936,140 -1.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 93,728 72,600 29.1 782,981 751,888 4.1 VISITOR ARRIVALS 910,055 862,448 5.5 9,689,113 9,657,607 0.3 Total by air 892,000 847,257 5.3 9,521,078 9,499,995 0.2 U.S. Total 680,192 634,381 7.2 7,333,120 7,427,242 -1.3 U.S. West 452,023 424,808 6.4 4,970,901 5,000,099 -0.6 U.S. East 228,169 209,574 8.9 2,362,218 2,427,144 -2.7 Japan 70,825 70,348 0.7 720,488 589,172 22.3 Canada 53,203 57,885 -8.1 433,049 474,727 -8.8 All Others 87,779 84,643 3.7 1,034,421 1,008,854 2.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 18,055 15,191 18.9 168,035 157,612 6.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 267,000 259,938 2.7 230,438 236,784 -2.7 Total by air 263,977 257,596 2.5 228,298 234,724 -2.7 U.S. Total 203,613 191,736 6.2 176,409 181,612 -2.9 U.S. West 129,243 122,256 5.7 114,069 116,615 -2.2 U.S. East 74,369 69,480 7.0 62,340 64,997 -4.1 Japan 14,149 14,880 -4.9 12,170 10,588 14.9 Canada 18,592 22,514 -17.4 12,865 15,302 -15.9 All Others 27,622 28,466 -3.0 26,854 27,222 -1.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,023 2,342 29.1 2,139 2,060 3.9 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.10 9.34 -2.7 8.70 8.95 -2.7 Total by air 9.17 9.43 -2.7 8.78 9.02 -2.7 U.S. Total 9.28 9.37 -1.0 8.80 8.93 -1.3 U.S. West 8.86 8.92 -0.6 8.40 8.51 -1.3 U.S. East 10.10 10.28 -1.7 9.66 9.77 -1.2 Japan 6.19 6.56 -5.5 6.18 6.56 -5.7 Canada 10.83 12.06 -10.2 10.87 11.77 -7.6 All Others 9.76 10.43 -6.4 9.50 9.85 -3.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.19 4.78 8.6 4.66 4.77 -2.3 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 246.9 242.2 2.0 245.2 239.9 2.2 Total by air 248.4 243.6 2.0 246.5 241.2 2.2 U.S. Total 242.7 237.9 2.0 244.4 238.7 2.4 U.S. West 230.2 225.9 1.9 231.7 225.4 2.8 U.S. East 264.3 258.9 2.1 267.7 262.6 2.0 Japan 237.9 247.7 -4.0 239.7 240.7 -0.4 Canada 225.4 227.3 -0.8 223.2 220.3 1.4 All Others 311.4 292.5 6.5 274.4 269.8 1.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 116.5 90.3 29.1 110.8 95.1 16.6 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,245.7 2,262.7 -0.7 2,134.7 2,146.9 -0.6 Total by air 2,278.9 2,295.5 -0.7 2,163.2 2,175.0 -0.5 U.S. Total 2,252.1 2,228.7 1.1 2,151.9 2,130.2 1.0 U.S. West 2,040.7 2,015.7 1.2 1,945.7 1,918.5 1.4 U.S. East 2,671.0 2,660.4 0.4 2,585.7 2,566.4 0.8 Japan 1,473.4 1,624.2 -9.3 1,482.1 1,578.9 -6.1 Canada 2,441.6 2,740.6 -10.9 2,427.4 2,591.6 -6.3 All Others 3,037.9 3,049.6 -0.4 2,607.5 2,657.0 -1.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 604.9 431.5 40.2 516.4 453.5 13.9

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

DECEMBER 2024 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2024P 2019 % change 2024P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 2,043.7 1,752.2 16.6 20,682.9 17,716.1 16.7 Total by air 2,032.8 1,747.8 16.3 20,596.1 17,657.7 16.6 U.S. Total 1,531.9 1,185.9 29.2 15,779.9 11,636.2 35.6 U.S. West 922.4 697.6 32.2 9,671.8 6,952.0 39.1 U.S. East 609.4 488.3 24.8 6,108.1 4,684.2 30.4 Japan 104.4 210.9 -50.5 1,067.8 2,248.3 -52.5 Canada 129.9 129.6 0.2 1,051.2 1,081.5 -2.8 All Others 266.7 221.4 20.4 2,697.2 2,691.7 0.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 10.9 4.4 150.4 86.8 58.4 48.7 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,277,006 8,832,636 -6.3 84,340,211 90,360,946 -6.7 Total by air 8,183,278 8,779,507 -6.8 83,557,229 89,692,422 -6.8 U.S. Total 6,311,991 6,116,014 3.2 64,565,873 61,786,807 4.5 U.S. West 4,006,545 3,870,840 3.5 41,749,317 39,752,689 5.0 U.S. East 2,305,446 2,245,174 2.7 22,816,556 22,034,119 3.6 Japan 438,626 811,203 -45.9 4,454,166 9,306,767 -52.1 Canada 576,364 814,896 -29.3 4,708,524 6,554,493 -28.2 All Others 856,297 1,037,394 -17.5 9,828,667 12,044,354 -18.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 93,728 53,129 76.4 782,981 668,524 17.1 VISITOR ARRIVALS 910,055 952,441 -4.5 9,689,113 10,386,673 -6.7 Total by air 892,000 941,128 -5.2 9,521,078 10,243,165 -7.0 U.S. Total 680,192 633,878 7.3 7,333,120 6,871,839 6.7 U.S. West 452,023 418,520 8.0 4,970,901 4,595,319 8.2 U.S. East 228,169 215,358 5.9 2,362,218 2,276,520 3.8 Japan 70,825 136,635 -48.2 720,488 1,576,205 -54.3 Canada 53,203 64,182 -17.1 433,049 540,103 -19.8 All Others 87,779 106,434 -17.5 1,034,421 1,255,017 -17.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 18,055 11,313 59.6 168,035 143,508 17.1 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 267,000 284,924 -6.3 230,438 247,564 -6.9 Total by air 263,977 283,210 -6.8 228,298 245,733 -7.1 U.S. Total 203,613 197,291 3.2 176,409 169,279 4.2 U.S. West 129,243 124,866 3.5 114,069 108,911 4.7 U.S. East 74,369 72,425 2.7 62,340 60,367 3.3 Japan 14,149 26,168 -45.9 12,170 25,498 -52.3 Canada 18,592 26,287 -29.3 12,865 17,958 -28.4 All Others 27,622 33,464 -17.5 26,854 32,998 -18.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,023 1,714 76.4 2,139 1,832 16.8 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.10 9.27 -1.9 8.70 8.70 0.1 Total by air 9.17 9.33 -1.7 8.78 8.76 0.2 U.S. Total 9.28 9.65 -3.8 8.80 8.99 -2.1 U.S. West 8.86 9.25 -4.2 8.40 8.65 -2.9 U.S. East 10.10 10.43 -3.1 9.66 9.68 -0.2 Japan 6.19 5.94 4.3 6.18 5.90 4.7 Canada 10.83 12.70 -14.7 10.87 12.14 -10.4 All Others 9.76 9.75 0.1 9.50 9.60 -1.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.19 4.70 10.5 4.66 4.66 0.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 246.9 198.4 24.5 245.2 196.1 25.1 Total by air 248.4 199.1 24.8 246.5 196.9 25.2 U.S. Total 242.7 193.9 25.2 244.4 188.3 29.8 U.S. West 230.2 180.2 27.7 231.7 174.9 32.5 U.S. East 264.3 217.5 21.5 267.7 212.6 25.9 Japan 237.9 260.0 -8.5 239.7 241.6 -0.8 Canada 225.4 159.0 41.7 223.2 165.0 35.3 All Others 311.4 213.4 45.9 274.4 223.5 22.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 116.5 82.1 41.9 110.8 87.3 26.9 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,245.7 1,839.7 22.1 2,134.7 1,705.7 25.2 Total by air 2,278.9 1,857.2 22.7 2,163.2 1,723.9 25.5 U.S. Total 2,252.1 1,870.9 20.4 2,151.9 1,693.3 27.1 U.S. West 2,040.7 1,666.9 22.4 1,945.7 1,512.8 28.6 U.S. East 2,671.0 2,267.5 17.8 2,585.7 2,057.6 25.7 Japan 1,473.4 1,543.4 -4.5 1,482.1 1,426.4 3.9 Canada 2,441.6 2,018.9 20.9 2,427.4 2,002.4 21.2 All Others 3,037.9 2,080.4 46.0 2,607.5 2,144.7 21.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 604.9 385.6 56.9 516.4 406.7 27.0

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

DECEMBER 2024 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2024P 2023 % change 2024P YTD 2023P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 2,043.7 1,951.4 4.7 20,682.9 20,734.3 -0.2 Total by air 2,032.8 1,944.9 4.5 20,596.1 20,662.8 -0.3 Oahu 864.3 871.7 -0.8 9,110.1 8,890.9 2.5 Maui 563.6 468.4 20.3 5,269.6 5,795.2 -9.1 Molokai 2.6 3.5 -25.3 30.1 34.1 -11.7 Lanai 17.1 17.2 -0.4 117.8 120.8 -2.5 Kauai 251.5 277.1 -9.2 2,846.4 2,792.8 1.9 Hawaii Island 333.6 307.0 8.7 3,222.2 3,029.0 6.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 10.9 6.6 66.6 86.8 71.5 21.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,277,006 8,058,090 2.7 84,340,211 86,426,013 -2.4 Total by air 8,183,278 7,985,490 2.5 83,557,229 85,674,126 -2.5 Oahu 3,940,119 3,893,193 1.2 41,012,768 40,511,989 1.2 Maui 1,915,926 1,741,592 10.0 18,590,484 20,184,625 -7.9 Molokai 14,838 17,128 -13.4 171,409 181,192 -5.4 Lanai 17,678 18,991 -6.9 176,400 192,903 -8.6 Kauai 920,363 931,322 -1.2 10,169,580 10,585,553 -3.9 Hawaii Island 1,374,354 1,383,264 -0.6 13,436,589 14,017,863 -4.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 93,728 72,600 29.1 782,981 751,888 4.1 VISITOR ARRIVALS 910,055 862,448 5.5 9,689,113 9,657,607 0.3 Total by air 892,000 847,257 5.3 9,521,078 9,499,995 0.2 Oahu 540,147 514,109 5.1 5,814,176 5,613,409 3.6 Maui 227,800 197,520 15.3 2,345,288 2,495,038 -6.0 Molokai 2,249 2,691 -16.4 29,844 33,224 -10.2 Lanai 3,923 4,128 -5.0 45,874 53,870 -14.8 Kauai 120,916 120,780 0.1 1,369,012 1,418,688 -3.5 Hawaii Island 165,512 164,875 0.4 1,729,027 1,779,063 -2.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 18,055 15,191 18.9 168,035 157,612 6.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 267,000 259,938 2.7 230,438 236,784 -2.7 Total by air 263,977 257,596 2.5 228,298 234,724 -2.7 Oahu 127,101 125,587 1.2 112,057 110,992 1.0 Maui 61,804 56,180 10.0 50,794 55,300 -8.1 Molokai 479 553 -13.4 468 496 -5.7 Lanai 570 613 -6.9 482 529 -8.8 Kauai 29,689 30,043 -1.2 27,786 29,002 -4.2 Hawaii Island 44,334 44,621 -0.6 36,712 38,405 -4.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,023 2,342 29.1 2,139 2,060 3.9 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.10 9.34 -2.7 8.70 8.95 -2.7 Total by air 9.17 9.43 -2.7 8.78 9.02 -2.7 Oahu 7.29 7.57 -3.7 7.05 7.22 -2.3 Maui 8.41 8.82 -4.6 7.93 8.09 -2.0 Molokai 6.60 6.36 3.7 5.74 5.45 5.3 Lanai 4.51 4.60 -2.1 3.85 3.58 7.4 Kauai 7.61 7.71 -1.3 7.43 7.46 -0.4 Hawaii Island 8.30 8.39 -1.0 7.77 7.88 -1.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.19 4.78 8.6 4.66 4.77 -2.3 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 246.9 242.2 2.0 245.2 239.9 2.2 Total by air 248.4 243.6 2.0 246.5 241.2 2.2 Oahu 219.4 223.9 -2.0 222.1 219.5 1.2 Maui 294.2 268.9 9.4 283.5 287.1 -1.3 Molokai 177.2 205.7 -13.8 175.7 188.3 -6.7 Lanai 967.9 904.8 7.0 667.6 626.2 6.6 Kauai 273.3 297.6 -8.2 279.9 263.8 6.1 Hawaii Island 242.7 221.9 9.4 239.8 216.1 11.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 116.5 90.3 29.1 110.8 95.1 16.6 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,245.7 2,262.7 -0.7 2,134.7 2,146.9 -0.6 Total by air 2,278.9 2,295.5 -0.7 2,163.2 2,175.0 -0.5 Oahu 1,600.1 1,695.5 -5.6 1,566.9 1,583.9 -1.1 Maui 2,474.1 2,371.3 4.3 2,246.9 2,322.7 -3.3 Molokai 1,169.3 1,308.9 -10.7 1,009.2 1,026.9 -1.7 Lanai 4,362.0 4,162.7 4.8 2,567.1 2,242.3 14.5 Kauai 2,080.2 2,294.6 -9.3 2,079.2 1,968.6 5.6 Hawaii Island 2,015.6 1,861.8 8.3 1,863.6 1,702.6 9.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 604.9 431.5 40.2 516.4 453.5 13.9

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

DECEMBER 2024 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2024 VS. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2024P 2019 % change 2024P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 2,043.7 1,752.2 16.6 20,682.9 17,716.1 16.7 Total by air 2,032.8 1,747.8 16.3 20,596.1 17,657.7 16.6 Oahu 864.3 778.4 11.0 9,110.1 8,139.8 11.9 Maui 563.6 513.1 9.8 5,269.6 5,128.0 2.8 Molokai 2.6 4.2 -38.1 30.1 36.0 -16.4 Lanai 17.1 14.5 18.0 117.8 128.9 -8.7 Kauai 251.5 175.1 43.6 2,846.4 1,909.0 49.1 Hawaii Island 333.6 262.4 27.1 3,222.2 2,315.9 39.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 10.9 4.4 150.4 86.8 58.4 48.7 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,277,006 8,832,636 -6.3 84,340,211 90,360,946 -6.7 Total by air 8,183,278 8,779,507 -6.8 83,557,229 89,692,422 -6.8 Oahu 3,940,119 3,947,816 -0.2 41,012,768 41,827,689 -1.9 Maui 1,915,926 2,351,546 -18.5 18,590,484 24,222,598 -23.3 Molokai 14,838 36,028 -58.8 171,409 285,966 -40.1 Lanai 17,678 29,501 -40.1 176,400 269,328 -34.5 Kauai 920,363 967,261 -4.8 10,169,580 10,108,788 0.6 Hawaii Island 1,374,354 1,447,354 -5.0 13,436,589 12,978,052 3.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 93,728 53,129 76.4 782,981 668,524 17.1 VISITOR ARRIVALS 910,055 952,441 -4.5 9,689,113 10,386,673 -6.7 Total by air 892,000 941,128 -5.2 9,521,078 10,243,165 -7.0 Oahu 540,147 558,346 -3.3 5,814,176 6,154,248 -5.5 Maui 227,800 275,419 -17.3 2,345,288 3,059,905 -23.4 Molokai 2,249 6,163 -63.5 29,844 63,035 -52.7 Lanai 3,923 7,004 -44.0 45,874 84,103 -45.5 Kauai 120,916 124,356 -2.8 1,369,012 1,370,029 -0.1 Hawaii Island 165,512 177,912 -7.0 1,729,027 1,763,904 -2.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 18,055 11,313 59.6 168,035 143,508 17.1 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 267,000 284,924 -6.3 230,438 247,564 -6.9 Total by air 263,977 283,210 -6.8 228,298 245,733 -7.1 Oahu 127,101 127,349 -0.2 112,057 114,596 -2.2 Maui 61,804 75,856 -18.5 50,794 66,363 -23.5 Molokai 479 1,162 -58.8 468 783 -40.2 Lanai 570 952 -40.1 482 738 -34.7 Kauai 29,689 31,202 -4.8 27,786 27,695 0.3 Hawaii Island 44,334 46,689 -5.0 36,712 35,556 3.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,023 1,714 76.4 2,139 1,832 16.8 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.10 9.27 -1.9 8.70 8.70 0.1 Total by air 9.17 9.33 -1.7 8.78 8.76 0.2 Oahu 7.29 7.07 3.2 7.05 6.80 3.8 Maui 8.41 8.54 -1.5 7.93 7.92 0.1 Molokai 6.60 5.85 12.8 5.74 4.54 26.6 Lanai 4.51 4.21 7.0 3.85 3.20 20.1 Kauai 7.61 7.78 -2.1 7.43 7.38 0.7 Hawaii Island 8.30 8.14 2.1 7.77 7.36 5.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.19 4.70 10.5 4.66 4.66 0.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 246.9 198.4 24.5 245.2 196.1 25.1 Total by air 248.4 199.1 24.8 246.5 196.9 25.2 Oahu 219.4 197.2 11.3 222.1 194.6 14.1 Maui 294.2 218.2 34.8 283.5 211.7 33.9 Molokai 177.2 117.9 50.3 175.7 126.0 39.5 Lanai 967.9 491.7 96.9 667.6 478.8 39.4 Kauai 273.3 181.1 50.9 279.9 188.8 48.2 Hawaii Island 242.7 181.3 33.9 239.8 178.4 34.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 116.5 82.1 41.9 110.8 87.3 26.9 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,245.7 1,839.7 22.1 2,134.7 1,705.7 25.2 Total by air 2,278.9 1,857.2 22.7 2,163.2 1,723.9 25.5 Oahu 1,600.1 1,394.1 14.8 1,566.9 1,322.6 18.5 Maui 2,474.1 1,863.0 32.8 2,246.9 1,675.9 34.1 Molokai 1,169.3 689.4 69.6 1,009.2 571.5 76.6 Lanai 4,362.0 2,070.9 110.6 2,567.1 1,533.2 67.4 Kauai 2,080.2 1,408.3 47.7 2,079.2 1,393.4 49.2 Hawaii Island 2,015.6 1,475.2 36.6 1,863.6 1,312.9 41.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 604.9 385.6 56.9 516.4 406.7 27.0

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism