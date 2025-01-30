The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter Earnings

LIMERICK, Pa., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB), the holding company for The Victory Bank, today announced record growth and financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights for 2024:

Loan Growth: Loans increased by $26.6 million despite much higher interest rates and softening demand for loans, underlining the Bank’s commitment to a strong lending culture and continued investment in lending infrastructure.

: As of December 31, 2024, the company's equity position grew by $1.4 million compared to the end of 2023. Dividends: The bank paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share; $0.26 per share for the calendar year



Loan Quality Metrics: The bank maintained superior loan quality metrics that outperformed peers:

Losses to Average Loans at 0.0% as of December 31, 2024, compared to the peer average of 0.05% (as of September 30, 2024).

30-89 Day Past Due Loans at 0.01%, significantly better than the peer average of 0.42%.

Non-Performing Loans at 0.05%, well below the peer average of 0.49%.



Bank Leader, Joseph W. Major, stated, “The year 2024 has been a remarkable period of growth and achievement. Despite a challenging economic landscape, our team’s dedication and strategic initiatives have driven record results. The $26.7 million growth in our loan portfolio and $33 million increase in deposits underscore our ability to attract and retain high-value clients, and earnings showed substantial improvement based on improvements to net interest margin and overall balance sheet growth. Additionally, our successful capital acquisition strengthens our financial foundation and positions us for continued expansion.”

“Our commitment to maintaining exceptional asset quality remains unwavering. The fact that our loan quality metrics significantly outperform peers is a testament to the vast experience of our lending and credit teams, our disciplined approach to risk management and our focus on long-term stability.”

“We are excited about the future and remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our shareholders, clients, and communities.”

Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (https://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.

Contact:

Joseph W. Major,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Robert H. Schultz,

Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Owen Magers

Investor Relations

484-791-3435

The Victory Bancorp, Inc.

548 N. Lewis Rd.

Limerick, PA 19468

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31,

Selected Financial Data 2024 2024 2023 Investment securities $ 44,642 $ 46,110 $ 47,931 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 390,954 395,213 364,383 Total assets 461,024 467,939 442,163 Deposits 397,080 398,169 364,032 Borrowings 15,440 24,692 36,200 Subordinated debt 17,309 12,851 12,830 Stockholders' equity $ 29,337 $ 29,437 $ 27,948 Book value per common share $ 14.84 $ 14.89 $ 14.17 Allowance/loans 0.92 % 0.91 % 0.94 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.49 % 3 Months Ended December 31, September 30,

December 31, Selected Operations Data 2024 2024 2023 Interest income $ 7,281 $ 7,526 $ 6,680 Interest expense 3,886 4,064 3,337 Net interest income 3,395 3,462 3,343 Provision for loan losses (32 ) 71 170 Other income 299 239 210 Other expense 3,000 2,895 2,748 Income before income taxes 726 735 635 Income taxes (168 ) (149 ) (160 ) Net income $ 558 $ 586 $ 475 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.24 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.23 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.48 % 0.50 % 0.45 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.58 % 8.14 % 6.97 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

Legal Disclaimer:

