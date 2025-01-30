Attorney General Rayfield On Federal Administration’s Efforts To Limit Access To Gender-Affirming Care

We believe everyone has the right to privacy to make their own informed health care decisions with their family and care provider. They also deserve the right to access the care they need to stay healthy.
This order is a clear example of the administration imposing its political agenda at the expense of some of the most vulnerable people.
We are monitoring the circumstances of this order very closely to better understand how the administration may implement it and how that implementation will impact Oregon families. How the order is implemented will impact how we approach our work to protect access to care. All legal options are on the table at this point.
