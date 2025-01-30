Maine DOE Launches New Pre-K Professional Learning Series for Dual Language Learners

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is proud to introduce an exciting new professional learning series, designed to support educators working with Dual Language Learners (DLLs) in pre-K settings. This five-part interactive series will provide educators with tools and strategies to create inclusive, language-rich classrooms that celebrate student voice, engage families meaningfully, and embrace culturally-responsive practices.

Series Overview

Participants will engage in collaborative activities, watch expert-led presentations, and gain actionable resources, including Individualized Language Acquisition Plans (ILAPs) and Student Profiles designed specifically for pre-K learners.

This series is ideal for pre-K and Early Childhood educators, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teachers, and administrators supporting pre-K and early learning programs. It will empower educators to:

Develop child-centered, language-focused programming using asset-based student portraits.

Foster meaningful communication and authentic partnerships with families.

Build language-rich environments that integrate language development into daily routines.

Co-create culturally-responsive programming that reflects and celebrates student diversity.

Use data and assessments effectively to support growth and smooth transitions for DLLs.

Participants will receive Unlocking Multilingual Learner Potential, Second Edition by Diane Staehr Fenner and Sydney Snyder, provided free of charge. Enrollment is capped at 30 participants to ensure a collaborative and impactful experience. Educators and administrators are encouraged to commit to all sessions and will receive 30 contact hours.

Series Details

Dates:

Session 1: February 27, 2025

Session 2: March 27, 2025

Session 3: April 17, 2025

Session 4: May 29, 2025

Session 5: June 26, 2025

Time: 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Format: virtual and interactive

The application deadline is Friday, February 7, 2025. Please use this link to apply. Participants will be notified of acceptance by February 13.

About the Facilitator

Rebecca Carey, a 2024-2025 Teacher Leader Fellow with the Maine DOE, will lead this professional learning series. Carey is a dedicated educator passionate about supporting multilingual learners and fostering joyful, play-based learning environments.

Carey has developed an asynchronous resource, Dual Language Learners, Pre-K and Early Learning, which includes a short video addressing frequently-asked questions about identifying and supporting multilingual learners in pre-K programs. Accompanying slides and a one-pager offer additional resources to build culturally-responsive, child-centered classrooms.

For questions, contact Melanie Junkins, Maine DOE Multilingual and Bilingual Education Specialist, at melanie.junkins@maine.gov.

The Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning is committed to unlocking the potential of every learner by creating classrooms where every child thrives. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your impact and make a lasting difference!