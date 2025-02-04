A Custom Wrought Iron Double Door and Transom A custom center aluminum picture window is flanked by two casement windows adjacent to a slimline steel double door with sidelites Featured here are 3 triple pane aluminum sliders with "Lift & Slide" technology

Love That Door Unveils New Dallas Showroom and Collection of Energy-Efficient Custom Doors for 2025 as it opens it's 4th location and official headquarters.

Concentration is my motto-first honesty, then industry, then concentration” — Andrew Carnegie

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love That Door, a leading provider of premium custom iron doors and windows, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Dallas showroom located at 1322 Round Table Dr. Dallas, TX 75247, marking the company’s continued growth and innovation in the door and window industry. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Love That Door has quietly expanded from a small, family- run operation to four locations, including a newly acquired, $4 million- dollar real estate investment to serve as the headquarters and distribution center in the heart of Dallas. This marks an incredible elevation from the days where the company initially started when then used an old barn for to store and build initial inventory.As part of this growth, Love That Door is proud to unveil its latest collection of energy- efficient, custom-designed doors that combine cutting-edge technology, aesthetic beauty, and sustainability. The new showroom offers an immersive experience for homeowners, builders, and architects looking to explore a wide range of products, from the brand’s signature hand-forged wrought iron doors to its newest energy- efficient aluminum sliding doors, bifolds, and windows.Expanding Roots and Product InnovationFounded as a modest "mom and pop" business, Love That Door has evolved into one of the most trusted names in the door manufacturing industry, known for its superior craftsmanship, unparalleled customer service, and innovative design solutions. This new showroom not only provides customers with an in-person opportunity to experience Love That Door’s premium products firsthand but also highlights the company’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency in their latest product innovations.“We’re thrilled to unveil our new Dallas showroom and share our exciting new collection of energy-efficient doors,” said Chad Crenshaw, CEO of Love That Door. “As we continue to grow and adapt, our focus has been on providing products that not only elevate the aesthetic appeal of homes and businesses but also offer significant long-term energy savings. Our new showroom gives our customers the opportunity to experience the quality of our custom doors while discovering how they can lower energy costs and enhance the functionality of their spaces.”Energy-Efficient and Sustainable DesignLove That Door’s latest collection features advanced energy-saving technology, including thermally broken aluminum doors, Low-E glass, and insulated core materials, all designed to minimize energy loss and improve thermal insulation. Whether it’s a custom iron door, sliding aluminum patio door, or panoramic bifold, Love That Door’s products are crafted to meet the highest standards of performance and sustainability.In addition to energy efficiency, Love That Door’s doors and windows are designed with durability in mind. The company utilizes high-quality materials like 12-gauge steel and aluminum extrusions, ensuring that their doors and windows not only provide energy savings but also withstand the test of time and the elements.A Legacy of Excellence and Community CommitmentWhat began as a family-owned business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area has now expanded nationwide, with Love That Door proudly serving a diverse range of customers, including homeowners, commercial developers, custom builders, and contractors. As the company continues to innovate and grow, it remains committed to providing exceptional customer service, precision craftsmanship, and high-quality products that create lasting impressions.“We are incredibly proud of our growth, and this new showroom symbolizes not just our success but also our commitment to serving the community,” added Chad Crenshaw. “As we continue to grow, we will always keep our values of Faith, Integrity, Grit, Growth, Excellence, and Family at the heart of everything we do.”Visit the New Showroom and Start Your Next Project TodayThe Love That Door Dallas showroom is now open and ready to welcome customers. Whether you’re looking for a bold statement piece like a custom iron door or exploring energy-efficient aluminum windows and patio doors, the showroom is designed to inspire and inform. Our team of expert design consultants is available to assist with all your door and window needs, from initial consultation to final installation. Although walkins are always welcome they do encourage scheduling an In-store consultation to ensure you have dedicated time to answer all your questions.For more information about Love That Door’s new showroom, innovative product offerings, or to schedule a free consultation , visit www.lovethatdoor.com or call 469-966-7209. We invite you to experience the difference with Love That Door—where craftsmanship meets innovation.About Love That DoorLove That Door is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of premium custom iron doors, windows, and aluminum products. Known for their exceptional quality and design, Love That Door’s products are crafted to meet the highest standards of security, durability, and energy efficiency. From hand-forged wrought iron doors to thermally broken aluminum windows, Love That Door combines artistry and technology to elevate homes and commercial properties across the nation.

Aluminum "Lift & Slide" Sliders, Bifolds, Panoramics, Windows, and Curtain Walls by Love That Door

