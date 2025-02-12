Thermahood, a DIY Solution to Can’t-Get-Warm, 'Leaky' Homes and Rooms, Announces Quick Fix

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feeling extra cold this winter? It may be more than arctic blasts and polar vortexes at fault.

Thermahood, a flame-retardant and self-extinguishing hood developed to cap air leakage caused by recessed lights/high hats in the home, is addressing “leaky homes” head-on. A decade-long solution across Ireland and Europe, Thermahood recently debuted on both Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

“If a home is leaking air, that means air may be getting in and out of the tiniest of openings and cracks. While many of us don’t give extra consideration to our house’s ‘air tightness,’ we should,” said Thermahood Founder and Insulation/Drywall Expert Vincent Boden. “We’re happy to be giving American consumers an inexpensive, DIY solution, especially in light of the freezing weather..”

Tests to determine the ‘leakiness;’ of a home can be quick and cheap and, according to sealed.com; one test only requires a dollar bill and some well-spent time. By opening and then closing each exterior door and window on top of a dollar bill, a tight seal would mean the dollar can’t be pulled out, and if it does slide out, the house may be ‘leaky.’

“When air leaves a home through unchecked cracks and openings, that means outdoor air is coming in and it often leads to decreased air quality, decreased comfort and- during this record-breaking winter- an increase in energy spending,” said Thermahood Founder and Insulation/Drywall Expert Vincent Boden.

And, added Boden, when homes have high hats or recessed lights- it likely creates another commonly overlooked ‘leaky’ spot. Recessed lighting can reduce the effectiveness of an attic’s insulation by up to 30%, making it a leading cause of ‘air leakage’.

“I couldn’t find any way to keep my baby’s bedroom warm until I looked up at her recessed lights more than a decade ago and had an ‘aha’ moment,” said Boden, who has more than 20 years of mechanical engineering acumen. “To test my suspicions, I created a flame-retardant, self-extinguishing hood that I placed in the attic behind the recessed lights. Its impact on the room’s air tightness was incredible- the nursery stayed warm, my energy bill decreased, and Thermahood’s $10/high-hat solution was born.”

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, caulking and weatherstripping are still easy and effective techniques that offer quick returns on investment; and so are foam sealant and foam gaskets.

“It’s too cold outside and energy bills are getting too extreme to not take advantage of quick, inexpensive, easy measures to warm up and keep heating costs down,” said Boden.

For more information, visit: https://www.thermahood.com/

Walmart.com: https://tinyurl.com/f53rufd6 Amazon.com: https://tinyurl.com/3j44t2ab

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients.For more than a decade, Thermahood has operated out of Northern Ireland, providing customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.

