Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Cumming, Georgia

Bridlefield will offer single-family homes with resort-style amenities in a sought-after location spanning Georgia’s Forsyth, Cherokee, and Fulton Counties

CUMMING, Ga., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Bridlefield, will be opening in spring of 2025 in Cumming, Georgia. Bridlefield offers luxury single-family home designs on half-acre home sites in a serene setting with resort-style amenities.

Bridlefield will feature three collections of thoughtfully designed luxury homes with open floor plans and sophisticated details. Bridlefield’s Manor and Highlands Collections will open in the spring, offering spacious two-story home designs with expansive great rooms, gourmet kitchens with oversized islands, and high-end interior finishes. Homes range up to 4,675 square feet on large home sites that measure a half-acre or more, with pricing starting in the mid-$800,000s.





“Bridlefield offers an exceptional opportunity for home buyers seeking modern luxury in a tranquil yet convenient location,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “With spacious home designs, premium finishes, and access to resort-style amenities, residents will experience the best of Toll Brothers living at the intersection of Forsyth, Cherokee, and Fulton Counties.”

Bridlefield will feature a range of amenities, including a swimming pool, tennis courts, a clubhouse, and walking trails. Residents will enjoy a peaceful lifestyle surrounded by lush greenery while remaining close to everyday conveniences, top-rated schools, and major roadways for easy access to Atlanta and beyond.

Homeowners at Bridlefield will be minutes away from an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, including The Collection at Forsyth, Halcyon, and Lake Lanier. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate proximity to parks and recreation areas such as Sawnee Mountain Preserve and the Big Creek Greenway.

Bridlefield will be located at Campground Road and Bates Road in Cumming. For more information on Bridlefield and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

