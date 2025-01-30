Curate’s Art of Simplicity Challenge Winner Announced

ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curate, the leading foodservice manufacturer's rep group, is thrilled to announce the winner of their $5,000 Grand Prize for the 2024 “Art of Simplicity” Challenge.

From coast to coast, culinary professionals submitted their simplicity tips throughout 2024. Each entry aimed to simplify foodservice operations by saving time and money or minimizing waste.

The Winning Recipe for Success:

Rina Moreno, a Culinary Chef and Instructor from Istanbul Turkey, now living and working in Atlanta, took home the top prize with her set of Turkish Kebob platter recipe tips. Chef Rina's winning video demonstrates how to whip up an artful platter that's both delicious and time- and ingredient-saving.

"Simplicity starts with organization," Chef Rina of Vino Venue restaurant and cooking school shared upon receiving the Grand Prize, "and great communications within your kitchen team. Quality ingredients allow the main flavors to come through and keep the ingredient list lean."

The contest’s judge, Amalia Moreno-Damgaard, a renowned chef, award-winning author, entrepreneur and food industry expert, praised Chef Rina's entry for its ability to "balance presentation, flavors, and smart strategies to manage both time and leftover ingredients." Judge Moreno-Damgaard emphasizes the importance of respecting the time it takes to create exceptional food.

"Judging the Simplicity Tips," she shared, "reminded me of what I learned from my grandmother: always stay curious and keep learning. Our culinary community is creative and thoughtful, and it has been great to see how the chefs’ submissions help streamline their art without sacrificing quality.”

Scott Lund, Vice President of Curate, added, "We're passionate about making our customers' lives easier. This challenge celebrates the professionals who work efficiently in commercial kitchens. After all, simplicity truly is the key to success in today’s demanding foodservice industry."

Curate: Your Partner in Foodservice Efficiency:

Curate stands as the premier food service manufacturer's rep group. From commercial kitchens to well-equipped restaurants, bars, and everything in between, Curate provides the tools and solutions to simplify your foodservice operation.

Visit curateteam.com to see Chef Rina's winning video and learn more about how Curate can bring expertise and efficiency to your kitchen or bar.





A winning moment! Jevanna Augustine from Curate hands over a $5,000 check to Rina Moreno Dull, the grand prize winner of the "Art of Simplicity" Challenge. The contest celebrates creativity and efficiency within today's demanding foodservice industry.

About Curate

Curate is the premier foodservice industry manufacturers’ rep group, specializing in commercial kitchens, restaurant and bar equipment, and tabletop supplies.​

By curating niche brands, powerhouse solutions, and strategic national networks, we work at three different levels: we provide high-end manufacturers with a team of sales and marketing professionals, commercial equipment dealers with industry knowledge and sales expertise, and end-users with consultative industry expertise. ​

​For more information on Curate, please visit www.curateteam.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Jevanna Augustine

Jevanna.augustine@forward-solutions.com

(415) 339-8271

