Google Triggers 100% More AI Overviews for Longer Queries, New Report from BrightEdge Finds

As the search engine arms race heats up, Google goes on the attack, getting smarter and more precise at answering longer, dynamic queries

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightEdge, the global leader in AI-driven organic search, content, and digital marketing automation, today unveiled its latest findings on how Google has evolved its AI Overviews (AIO) within its search functionality.

BrightEdge recently analyzed search queries and revealed that Google has increased AIO presence in longer queries by up to 100% from September to December 2024. In effectively doubling the number of long queries that trigger AIO, the incumbent search leader demonstrates that it can use its wide-ranging data set and index to answer longer, more complicated queries in a more precise and targeted manner than it could previously. Notably, AIOs are now displayed in 25% of searches using keywords of 8 words or more, reflecting a strong upward trend.

When AIO first launched in May 2024, it excelled at providing simple definitions to queries like “What is CRM?” Then, it began to assert an opinion, answering questions like “What CRM is best?” In the last two months, BrightEdge has seen that AIO can handle increasingly specific queries like, “What CRM is best for a mid-sized business?” And in just the last couple weeks, it has evolved to answer questions that have multiple intents, like “Which CRM is the best for mid-sized companies, and how long will it take for me to implement it?” This demonstrates a significant leap in not only AIO’s comprehension and intelligence, but also Google’s comfort level with adding AIOs for more precise and complicated queries.

The precision and ability to answer more complex questions, coupled with the incumbent’s existing strengths like real-time information and robust location awareness, may give Google an advantage in the increasingly competitive AI-powered search arena.

"2025 is the year of inevitability, the year everyone is going to be using AI for search and discovery," said Jim Yu, CEO and co-founder of BrightEdge. “Google has long dominated the search landscape, and they're still the undisputed king in terms of market share today. But the rise of AI-native engines like ChatGPT Search, Perplexity and DeepSeek—and never-before-seen intelligent agents like OpenAI’s brand new Operator—are pushing Google to innovate faster than ever before. Doubling down on the presence of AI Overviews, proves they're not afraid to aggressively fight for their position in this new arms race. The competition is fierce, the stakes are high, and the future of search hangs in the balance.”

To learn more about the differing strategies from Google, ChatGPT Search and Perplexity, read BrightEdge’s latest report .

About BrightEdge

BrightEdge, the global leader in Enterprise SEO and content performance, empowers digital marketers to transform online opportunities into tangible business results. Its all-in-one platform provides organizations with crucial market insights and intelligent AI-driven solutions. The BrightEdge platform contains the industry's most unique and extensive data set that connects key search, social, content, and digital media data points. Its deep-learning engine, DataMind, has been powering SEO AI-driven solutions since 2015, allowing marketers to benefit from high-fidelity data-led insights and automated action. Over 57% of Fortune 100 companies and nine of the top ten international agencies trust BrightEdge to help them provide the best performance by becoming an integral part of the digital experience.

Contact: press@brightedge.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.