GuidePoint Security Named the Grip Security 2025 U.S. Partner of the Year

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grip Security, a leader in SaaS identity risk management, today announced GuidePoint Security as the 2025 U.S Partner of the Year. This recognition highlights the continued success of the strategic partnership formed to help companies address SaaS security holistically with an approach that addresses identity risks, unmanaged SaaS sprawl, and overall SaaS security posture management (SSPM). The combination of Grip’s SaaS security platform and GuidePoint’s extensive cybersecurity expertise helps companies address one of the most pressing security issues they face today.

“GuidePoint is an extraordinary partner because they understand the client’s needs and develop a solution that helps them reap the benefits of SaaS adoption without compromising on security,” said Lior Yaari, CEO and co-founder at Grip Security. “This recognition underscores their dedication to providing top-tier cybersecurity services and our shared vision of making SaaS both accessible and secure for our customers.”

Through this partnership, enterprises benefit from comprehensive visibility into managed and unmanaged SaaS—often called “shadow SaaS.” Grip’s SaaS Security Control Plane (SSCP) provides automated risk discovery, analysis, and remediation capabilities, enabling companies to contain risks before they threaten regulatory compliance or experience a data breach. The platform also helps companies with SSPM by identifying SaaS configuration issues. When combined with GuidePoint’s deep advisory experience and ongoing security support, organizations can address all aspects of SaaS adoption, including identity risks, access governance, and configuration vulnerabilities.

“We’re honored to be recognized as the 2025 Partner of the Year,” said Mark Thornberry, SVP, Vendor Management at GuidePoint Security. “By working with Grip, we can help our joint customers create secure, user-focused SaaS environments. As more businesses embrace SaaS, our combined expertise empowers them to confidently scale while maintaining robust security and compliance.”

The Grip Partner Program

Grip’s partner program equips leading cybersecurity providers with tools, training, and support to deliver complete SaaS security solutions to customers. Partners gain exclusive access to the SaaS Identity Risk Assessment to quickly demonstrate the hidden risks of unmanaged applications and user identities. This proactive assessment highlights dormant accounts, overlooked SaaS-to-SaaS connections, and other identity-related vulnerabilities that pose significant threats. Through strategic collaboration, Grip’s partners can help enterprises establish a sustainable SaaS security posture and fully harness the advantages of decentralized SaaS.

As part of this partnership, GuidePoint and Grip will continue collaborating on joint sales and marketing initiatives to raise awareness of safe, identity-centric SaaS security.

About Grip Security

Grip Security is a pioneer in SaaS identity risk management, providing innovative solutions to help enterprises address the security risks associated with widespread SaaS adoption. The company’s SaaS Security Control Plane platform helps companies discover, prioritize, secure and orchestrate the mitigation and remediation of risks. The innovative approach of leveraging identity as the key control point allows companies to secure all SaaS applications and empowers enterprises to embrace SaaS adoption securely.

