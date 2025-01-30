INSPIRING SUPER SUNDAY AD SPOTLIGHTS 13-YEAR-OLD BELOW-KNEE AMPUTEE FOOTBALL AND BASEBALL STAR ELIJAH SCHULTZ

Seventh-grader Elijah Schultz, featured in a Super Sunday TV spot, proudly holds a football while wearing his prosthetic

Airing pre-game in Joplin, the TV spot features seventh-grader Elijah Schultz, who got his first prosthetic from the Challenged Athletes Foundation at age four

Elijah’s journey is a great example of the power of sport and family. His future as an athlete and mentor to others is incredibly bright!” — Bob Babbitt, Co-Founder of CAF

JOPLIN, MO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bob Babbitt, the Co-Founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), is sharing an extraordinary story of resilience and overcoming huge odds in a heartfelt Super Sunday ad airing only in Joplin, Missouri, the hometown of 13-year-old Elijah Schultz. Elijah, despite having a below-knee amputation and issues with the fingers on both hands, is starring as a quarterback in football and as a pitcher and center fielder in baseball. While Super Sunday ads that run nationally cost millions of dollars, the ad cost for this local 60-second commercial was only $1,000.Elijah was born in Ghana and living in an orphanage when, at 12 months, he was adopted by the Schultz family of Joplin, Missouri. Missing his left leg below the knee and with only three complete fingers due to fused digits, Elijah’s athletic journey began at age four when he received his first running leg through the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF). This pivotal moment set him on a path to defy expectations and excel in competitive sports.The 60-second TV spot brings his story to life. It showcases his family and connection to CAF and highlights how opportunities and access to adaptive equipment have allowed him to thrive as an athlete and inspire others."Elijah’s journey is a great example of the power of sport and family," said Bob Babbitt, the Co-Founder of CAF. “From receiving his first running leg at age four to playing football and baseball at the highest levels, his future as an athlete and eventually as a mentor to others is incredibly bright!”Produced by award-winning filmmaker Eric Cochran of Taikuli Productions, the ad is the third collaboration between Cochran and Babbitt for Super Sunday. Previous projects include the 2024 Parker Byrd Super Sunday ad, which aired only in Greenville, North Carolina, the home of East Carolina University, where Parker became the first amputee to play Division 1 baseball, and the 2022 Landis Just Watch Me spot, which told the story of quadruple amputee baseball player Landis Sims and only aired in Cooperstown, New York, the home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.Watch the commercial here: Elijah Schultz :60 TV Spot Bob Babbitt is the co-founder of the Challenged Athletes Foundation, co-founder of Competitor Magazine, the creator of the Muddy Buddy Ride and Run Series, the long-time host of Breakfast with Bob on YouTube and an inductee into both the USA Triathlon and the Ironman Triathlon Hall of Fame. He was also the story consultant for the award-winning film Emmanuel’s Gift, which Oprah Winfrey narrated, and executive producer of the award-winning films Landis Just Watch Me and We are Triathletes. To support other challenged athletes like Elijah Schultz and to learn more about the CAF mission, go to www.challengedathletes.org About Challenged Athletes FoundationThe Challenged Athletes Foundation(CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. For three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement, catalyzing change, and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $180 million and fulfilled 48,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 73 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org # # # #

