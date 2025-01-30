Washington State Ferries sells the Elwha

SEATTLE – The Elwha is going to a good home. Everett Ship Repair, a maintenance partner of Washington State Ferries, has purchased Elwha for $100,000.

A Western Towboat Co. tug Mariner, supplied by the new owner, is scheduled to arrive at Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility on Bainbridge Island at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, and begin the process of moving Elwha. Track Mariner's progress in real time using MarineTraffic.

“The Elwha has been part of Washington State Ferry history since 1968, and we're excited to see one of our ferries with so much history and memories for millions of passengers is being repurposed locally. It won't be the Elwha we've all come to know and appreciate but I'm confident it's in good hands with a local shipyard,” said WSF Assistant Secretary Steve Nevey.

Everett Ship Repair plans to modify and convert a ferry to a floating office and warehouse space at its shipyard.

The 144-car Elwha was one of four Super-class ferries built in the mid-1960s. Elwha mainly served the Anacortes/Friday Harbor/Sidney, British Columbia route before being retired April 8, 2020. Two super-class ferries, Kaleetan and Yakima, are still in service.

WSF hopes to sell and transfer two remaining retired boats, Klahowya and Hyak, to free more dock space at its Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility for planned and unplanned maintenance on its current fleet.

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries tens of millions of people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world. For the latest service updates, sign up for rider alerts and track each ferry using the real-time map online.