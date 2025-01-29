Keep an eye out for glaucoma  

More than 4 million Americans live with glaucoma, including at least 1.5 million with symptoms that limit their eyesight. Glaucoma is an eye disease that begins when the optic nerve is damaged, often from a buildup of eye pressure, and can result in vision loss and even blindness. Glaucoma is the second leading cause of permanent blindness in the United States, but it is difficult to detect because early symptoms often go unnoticed.

Often called a “silent disease,” only about half of Americans living with glaucoma are aware they have it. That’s why regular eye exams and glaucoma screenings with an eye doctor or specialist are crucial for detecting and treating glaucoma early.

VA is highlighting tips and resources to help you keep watch on your eye health. Rates of glaucoma have risen significantly in the last 10 years, which is why it is more important than ever to know all you can about this disease and how to prevent it.

What are the signs of glaucoma?

While glaucoma may not produce symptoms early on, there are some signs you should look out for. Loss of side vision and the narrowing of your eyesight to a small tunnel are early signs of moderate to advanced glaucoma.

Is glaucoma treatable?

No cure exists for glaucoma, making it a life-long disease for those affected. However, if caught early, it is treatable, and blindness can be averted through methods as simple as eye drops. Eye surgeries may be a treatment option for more advanced cases.

Who is at risk for glaucoma?

While everyone should schedule regular eye exams and glaucoma screenings, there are some populations and groups that are more likely to develop glaucoma than others:

Adults over the age of 55.

People of African American/Black or Hispanic origin.

People with a family history of glaucoma.

People living with diabetes.

Does glaucoma only affect older people?

Glaucoma can live in your body for many years before symptoms begin to show and, by the time you begin to experience any the disease, it may already be advanced. That is why doctors recommend getting regular screenings starting at age 40. Catching glaucoma early means your world won’t get smaller as you get older.

What is a glaucoma screening? Does it hurt?

Glaucoma tests are simple and painless. Your eye doctor (ophthalmologist or optometrist) will test the pressure in your eye by placing an instrument on its surface and will dilate your pupils to look at your optic nerve in detail. If your doctor suspects you may have glaucoma, they will use a visual field test and a special camera to look for damage to your optic nerves.

Can I pass glaucoma to my family?

Glaucoma is a disease that tends to run in families. It is highly recommended that those with glaucoma inform their immediate family members and encourage them to get tested for eye disease. If your grandparents, parents or siblings have had glaucoma, it is crucial to get a screening since you are nine times more likely to have the disease.

Glaucoma can seem like a scary disease, but regular eye exams and early treatment can help protect you and your family’s vision.

Eye health and glaucoma resources

Veterans may contact eye clinics at their local VA medical centers to schedule an appointment for a comprehensive eye exam, which includes an evaluation for glaucoma.

Technology-Based Eye Care Services (TECS) and TeleEye Screenings are VA programs designed to provide remote eye exams and/or screenings for Veterans who live far from VA medical centers with vision care services, including the more than 4.5 million Veterans in rural areas.

For additional information on glaucoma risk factors, symptoms and treatment options, visit:

Schedule a glaucoma screening soon to protect your vision and preserve your future memories. For more information on VA eye care services, visit the VA Optometry website.