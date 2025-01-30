Susan Domchek honored by ASCO for cancer prevention work

PHILADELPHIA – Susan M. Domchek, MD, FASCO, has been recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with one of the society’s highest honors, as the 2025 recipient of the ASCO-American Cancer Society Cancer Prevention Award. Domchek is the Basser Professor in Oncology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and executive director of the Basser Center for BRCA at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center, where she also serves as director of the Mariann and Robert MacDonald Cancer Risk Evaluation Program,

The award is annually bestowed upon a distinguished expert who has made significant contributions to cancer prevention and control research or practice. It will be presented at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting, taking place May 30 – June 3 in Chicago.

A medical oncologist, Domchek’s research focuses on improving the genetic evaluation and medical care of individuals with inherited risk factors for cancer. As director of the Basser Center—established in 2012 as the first comprehensive center for the research, treatment, and prevention of cancers related to BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutations—she leads a team dedicated to advancing innovative genetics research and providing education and genetic counseling to families. She is particularly interested in developing cancer interception strategies, including the possibility of immune-interception, for those with a genetic susceptibility, and is the principal investigator of an ongoing clinical trial testing an experimental vaccine to potentially prevent cancer for people with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations.

In her seminal work, Domchek demonstrated that risk-reducing salpingo-oophorectomy, a surgery to remove the ovaries and fallopian tubes, is associated with improved survival in BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutation carriers. She has been critical in the development of PARP inhibitors in BRCA-associated cancers, where these targeted therapies have been shown to reduce the risk of recurrence and improve overall survival. Her work has also addressed the real-world complexity of the clinical application of germline genetics, particularly with multigene panel testing.

“Dr. Domchek’s work has made an incredible impact on countless individuals and their families who are affected by inherited cancer-associated gene mutations,” said Alison Loren, MD, chief of Hematology-Oncology. “We’re proud to see her efforts recognized through this special award from her peers at ASCO.”

Domchek is a Fellow of the ASCO, an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine, the Association of American Physicians (AAP), and the American Society of Clinical Investigation (ASCI), and has authored or co-authored more than 450 articles appearing in the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of the American Medical Association, and the Journal of Clinical Oncology, among others.