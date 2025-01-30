SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting Adds New Brand Strategy Client Projects From A Host Of Clients

DYADICA & Co Global Consulting DYADICA-SXTC Global brand Consulting front line brand strategists and marketing experts DYADICA & Co Global Consulting SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting World2

SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting Adds New Client Projects From A Host Of Brands Including Coca-Cola, Budweiser, LENOVO, PRADA, And GM.

We at SXTC-DYADICA Global have a unique hybrid of top-level strategic brand and marketing expertise combined with front-line applications on both a local and global scale.” — Esteban Jaworski, CMO SXTC-DYADICA Global

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting adds new client projects from across the globe in brand strategy, identity, brand evolution, digital, Artificial (AI) Intelligence and Marketing for 2025. The new engagements are for a myriad of brands from start-ups to SME's to Fortune 500.The projects are mostly at a senior strategic level but encompass front line applications across various business units, regions and countries for brands including Coca-Cola, Budweiser, LENOVO, LVMH, GM, and several other global fashion, technology and lifestyle brands. "These large-scale engagement wins demonstrate the industry-leading skillsets, talent assets, and innovation prowess SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting offers across all aspects of brand, marketing, and digital at both the strategic and application levels," says SXTC-DYADICA Director Esteban Jaworski."AI is especially a serious offering for us (SXTC-DYADICA) as we uniquely merge it with our world-leading brand strategy, marketing and brand building core skillsets and experience. This is what category leading brands not only need but it is what they are demanding to stay ahead in hyper-competitive, fast moving markets." New, fast-moving issues affecting brand power and brand equity have rapidly arisen involving luxury fashion houses that have wiped tens of billions off of their market value and are presenting significant brand-consumer relationship challenges, and now we are seeing the same with several other industries including technology regarding the disruptive release of AI. "Brands come to us to leverage our world-leading brand thought leadership, strategic prowess, talent pool, and formidable track record to help innovate situational vision and solutions to these and other related brand problems," says Esteban. "We at SXTC-DYADICA Global have a unique hybrid of top-level strategic brand and marketing expertise combined with front-line applications on both a local and global scale. We can scan and strategically analyze a market, device brand dominance of that market, and then internally create all brand and marketing assets from Identity to Campaigns to Content to PR to Digital and even large-scale eCommerce builds to AI applications. We even created a turn-key brand and 900 products from scratch as well as all Identity, content, COMMS, 360 Campaigns and websites," says Esteban. "We are totally vertically integrated."SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting started over 3 decades ago as a private creative and design agency working with some of the world's biggest brands headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri including Anheuser-Busch/Budweiser, Purina, Energizer, Snapple, Craftsman, Emerson, SEARS, etc. Over the decades, it has transformed into a global front-line strategic, brand and brand management leader including brand and marketing strategy, complete 360-degree brand building including Creative & Design, in-house/onsite client brand management, Marketing and Digital. It has grown to over 7,000 client engagements across hundreds of clients (from start-ups to Fortune 100 brands to nation brands) around the globe.SXTC-DYADICA Global Brand Consulting has decades of leading worldwide brand ideation through its books, white papers, and articles that have changed the way brands think and operate with its works published in some of the world's best-known journals and newspapers, quoted in ideation-leading books, taught in leading business schools and agency training programs.For more information, media inquiries or interview requests please contact DYADICA's Press Relations by visiting https://dyadica.co/dyadicas-press Media Contact:David AndersonDYADICA Global Brand ConsultingPhone: (844) 392-3422Email: press@sxtcworld.com

