Encora Appoints Rishabh Khemka as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned Finance Executive joins Encora to strengthen the company’s strategic growth and expansion plans.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encora , a leading global digital engineering services company that drives cloud, data, and AI-led innovation for digital natives and enterprises, today announced the appointment of Rishabh Khemka as its Chief Financial Officer.With over 18 years of extensive leadership experience at Wipro, Khemka brings deep expertise in scaling and building global digital and IT services businesses. In his last role, Khemka served as the CFO for the Americas business at Wipro, managing the finance organization for a $3.3 billion portfolio which included next-generation digital services across multiple industry verticals including Technology Products, Software Platforms, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Consumer Goods, and Communications & Media. Khemka also served as the CFO for Wipro Ventures, the company’s venture capital arm.In addition to the finance organization, Khemka will also lead the corporate development function at Encora. His proven track record and expertise in optimizing operating models and executing strategic M&As align perfectly with Encora's ongoing mission to build one of the world’s best digital engineering services companies with true global delivery and cloud, data and AI at its core.Speaking on the topic, Anand Birje, Chief Executive Officer, Encora, said, “Rishabh's experience in leading the finance function as a driver of strategic business growth will be key to our success as we continue to scale with excellence in business operations. As part of Encora’s executive leadership team, Rishabh’s understanding of digital & IT services business and financial acumen will help strengthen our position as the fastest-growing digital engineering company in the world, while ensuring continued innovation and value creation for our stakeholders.”"I am excited to join Encora, a company that has been on an incredible growth journey." said Rishabh Khemka. “As Chief Financial Officer, my focus will be on ensuring sustainable, profitable growth, maintaining financial agility, while investing in innovation, and seizing opportunities to advance our market position by delivering value for all stakeholders."Khemka is based in Princeton Junction, New Jersey, where he lives with his wife and daughter. He is a Chartered Accountant and an alumnus of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata.About Encora:Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, and backed by renowned private equity firms Advent International and Warburg Pincus, Encora is the preferred technology modernization and innovation partner to some of the world’s leading enterprise companies. It provides award-winning digital engineering services including Product Engineering & Development, Cloud Services, Quality Engineering, DevSecOps, Data & Analytics, Digital Experience, Cybersecurity, and AI & LLM Engineering. Encora's deep cluster vertical capabilities extend across diverse industries, including HiTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & CPG, Energy & Utilities, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Travel, Hospitality & Logistics, Telecom & Media, Automotive, and other specialized industries.With 9,000 associates in 34 offices and delivery centers across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, Encora delivers nearshore agility to clients anywhere in the world, coupled with expertise at scale from India. Encora’s Cloud-first, Data-first, AI-first approach enables clients to create differentiated enterprise value through technology.For more information, please visit www.encora.com

