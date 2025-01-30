Historic Ripley Castle Estate comes to the market with a guide price of over $21.9 million

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The magnificent Ripley Castle Estate, an iconic English country estate nestled on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, has been brought to the market for the first time in its history by UK-based real estate brokerage Carter Jonas, the exclusive UK affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.

The launch of the estate for sale offers an extraordinary opportunity to acquire one of the region's most unique and prestigious properties.

Ripley Castle Estate boasts a rich and extraordinary past. Dating back over seven centuries, it originally formed part of Edeline Thweng's dowry to Sir Thomas Ingilby in the early 1300s, and it has been the family home of the Ingilbys ever since.

Encompassing approximately 445 acres of picturesque parkland, ornamental gardens, and agricultural land, the historic 14th-century Grade I-listed Ripley Castle is the centerpiece of the estate.

The renowned castle features architectural elements dating back to the 13th century and showcases three distinct architectural styles, reflecting nearly five centuries of craftsmanship and heritage.

Among its extensive historical features, notable unique structures include The Gatehouse, completed in 1450, the three-story Old Tower, and stunning 18th-century renovations by Sir John Ingilby.

The approach to the castle is through the grand arched gatehouse, leading to the impressive Carriage Lawn and the imposing tower. This striking structure was completed in 1555 and is adorned with majestic stone buttresses and a castellated roof.

Whilst the castle’s accommodation is extensive, several exquisite rooms enhance its appeal. The Reception Hall, an elegant Georgian space, transitions into the Inner Hall, known for its symmetry and an intricately designed arched doorway. The Oval Drawing Room and the second, larger Drawing Room offer spectacular views of the serene lakes and the adjacent deer park, while the hall's crowning glory is a magnificent cantilever staircase beneath one of the country’s finest armorial stained-glass windows.

The Old Tower, approached from the library, features rare and exceptional elements such as oak flooring originally sourced from The HMS Rose, a historic 18th-century frigate, and a priest hole, only discovered in 1963. The Knight’s Chamber stands out as one of the most remarkable Tudor rooms in England, boasting an original oak ceiling and wall paneling. Its unique ‘Wagon Roof’ design is one of only three surviving examples.

The exclusive Castle Apartment provides further accommodation with three reception rooms, 11 bedrooms, and six bath/shower rooms – ideal for those seeking spacious and flexible living. Additionally, the medieval arched gatehouse is now a charming one-bedroom apartment.

Beyond the castle's walls, the gardens and grounds extend to an impressive four acres and have been meticulously maintained. Within these grounds, there are several listed pavilions, including The Garden Room and The Orangery, featuring various palm trees and a tropical plant collection. At the eastern end of the garden is The Old Squash Court and adjoining bothies, small shelters historically used for gardeners or other workers on an estate typically found in northern England, Scotland and Wales. The beautiful listed walled gardens showcase vibrant herbaceous borders and a productive kitchen garden. The grounds are designed for both leisure and community engagement, hosting events such as lakeside concerts and the Ripley Agricultural Show.

Mark Granger, of Carter Jonas, said: “The Ripley Castle Estate presents prospective buyers with an exceptional opportunity. Not just a once-in-lifetime chance, but truly a once-in-a-700-year opportunity to purchase an estate that encompasses historical significance, architectural splendor and beauty. The manageable estate is perfectly situated and features extensive parkland and lakes, forming an integral part of the village of Ripley. Even having known the estate for a long time, I remain consistently moved by its uniqueness.

“Additionally, with 445 acres of land, it offers tremendous opportunities for buyers interested in commercial, agricultural, sporting, or conservation ventures. There are countless possibilities to transform it further into a remarkable family home and business that can be cherished for generations.”

In addition to the castle, the estate includes the Estate Offices and East Wing, which have been successfully operated as a wedding and events venue. Complementing these facilities are a Gift Shop and the Grindhus Coffee Shop, separated by three distinctive stone turrets, along with The Tea Room and an adjacent courtyard car park. A barn currently occupied by studios adds further versatility to the property.

Sir Thomas Ingilby said: “Ripley Castle is not only an iconic estate, but it has also been a wonderful family home. It is a welcoming and magical place. Castles and living in one often belong to fairy tales, and Ripley Castle exemplifies the essence of such stories. However, without relying on make-believe, it stands on its own.

“Almost every detail of the property and its surroundings is steeped in history, having been touched by numerous historical events, and the castle has played a role in many of them, from the Wars of the Roses to the time when James VI stayed here on his way to his coronation as James I of England. It was also linked to the Gunpowder Plot, and later, Oliver Cromwell demanded a bed at the castle after the Battle of Maston Moor. During this time, 'Trooper Jane' Ingilby, who fought in the battle, allowed him to stay but guarded him in the library throughout the night with two pistols, protecting both her virtue and her brother, who was hidden in the Knight’s Chamber. These significant moments leap off the pages of history and are reflected in various elements throughout the castle.

“For seven hundred years, my family has served as custodians of this magnificent place, which is an extraordinarily long time. As I reflect on this legacy, I feel genuinely excited about the next stage of its development. The castle and the estate have never remained static. Its notable architectural features, showcasing a variety of styles, bear testament to this evolution. Everywhere I look, there is evidence of my ancestors and those who have lived here embracing new ideas and changes, and now it is time for me to do the same.

“My parting gift to the future owner of the castle is the re-roofing of the vast majority of the building to the highest conservation standards, along with insulation of the roof space. This will ensure that the castle is capable of withstanding whatever the weather throws at it for many years to come. Additionally, I have also restored the three magnificent pavilions in the walled gardens with the assistance of some of the country’s foremost conservation architects.

“This is a unique opportunity for the castle’s next owner to add their name to the history books. I sincerely hope that they will love, cherish, and enjoy living at Ripley as much as my family and I have.”

The picturesque and vibrant village of Ripley is next to the estate and has a charming ambience and community spirit, anchored by historic buildings and local amenities. Ripley Castle is five miles from Harrogate and within easy reach of Leeds and York and combines unrivaled natural beauty with convenient access.

The estate is available for purchase as a whole or in separate lots, as listed, providing potential buyers with flexible options tailored to their interests.

Lot 1 – Ripley Castle, The Castle Apartment, East Wing, Gatehouse, Estate Offices, Grindhus Coffee Shop, Gift shop, Tea room, Ornamental gardens, 165.5 acres of Registered Parkland including lakes, woodland, a boathouse, garden room and temple

Lot 2 – The Boars Head Hotel and Birchwood House Annex

Lot 3 – Ripley Village Store and adjoining residential property

Lot 4 – Sporting Rights extending to 1,800 acres including Birthwaite Cottage, shoot yard and land extending to 28.9 acres

Lot 5 – Estate woodland, pasture and game cover extending to 188 acres

Lot 6 – Scarah Park extending to 26 acres

Lot 7 – Village cricket ground extending to 5.9 acres

Lot 8 – Chapel Flatts and Village car park extending to 22.8 acres

Lot 9 – The Front Field extending to 5.9 acres

The Boars Head Hotel, once known as The Star Inn and a beloved coaching inn, features a bar, lounge, restaurant, and 23 en suite bedrooms across two Grade II listed properties. With sales reaching US$1.7 million (£1,603,076) net of VAT for 2023/2024, the hotel has seen continual success, complemented by a charming, cobbled seating area and historic Market Cross.

The Village Store, also a Grade II listed property, operates as a shop and ice cream parlor with adjacent residential space, offering eight bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms. This versatile property can continue as a mixed use property or be converted into a family home, subject to necessary consents.

Additionally, Ripley Castle Estate sporting rights span approximately 1,800 acres of stunning parkland and woodlands and are currently let on a five-year lease that commenced in February 2022. This setting provides an exhilarating experience for shooting enthusiasts. The sale includes Birthwaite Cottage, offering comfortable accommodation with two reception rooms and three bedrooms.

Prospective buyers are invited to step into a world where beauty, history, heritage and modern living seamlessly intertwine and seize this once-in-a-700-year opportunity to become a steward of this iconic estate. This remarkable opportunity to own not just a home, but a piece of history, allows for a unique lifestyle enriched by the estate's grounds, stunning architecture, and the vibrant village community. With endless possibilities for personal and commercial activities, the Ripley Castle Estate stands ready for its next chapter, ensuring its legacy continues for generations to come.

