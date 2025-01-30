NFWare Named Network Virtualization Innovation Gold Winner in 2025 Juniper Research Telco Innovation Awards

Award recognizes role NFWare’s virtualization stack plays in delivering CGNAT solutions that set industry records by delivering more than 400 Gbps throughput

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NFWare today announced it was named Gold Winner of the Network Virtualization Innovation of the Year award in the Juniper Research Telco Innovation Awards.The Telco Innovation Awards was begun in 2020 to recognize excellence and innovation in the telecom ecosystem. Each award entry is assessed and then voted on by a panel of Juniper Research analysts.Virtualization Stack Sets CGNAT Performance RecordNFWare submitted its virtualized CGNAT solution that has achieved an industry high 400 Gbps throughput on a single Intelarchitecture-based server in real-world deployments, revolutionizing how operators handle high traffic volumes.This performance level is due to NFWare’s proprietary multi-core networking stack, a technology developed by the company. This virtualization foundation leverages advanced multi-core parallelization algorithms and acts as a scalable base for high-performance applications. Designed to run on x86 servers, its flexible architecture supports various NICs and CPUs, ensuring optimal application performance.“Even now we get comments doubting the performance potential of virtualized applications. Winning this award gives us another opportunity to show the industry that virtualized CGNAT can reach the highest possible performance levels,” said Alexandra Yartseva, CMO of NFWare. “We’re honored to have our solution win the Gold Winner award in the face of industry leading competitors.”“NFWare’s groundbreaking performance really impressed the judges and made them a great choice for Gold Winner of the Network Virtualization Innovation of the Year,” said Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research at Juniper Research. “The company’s approach to virtualization embodies the spirit of innovation that is the reason we started these awards.”About NFWareNFWare, Inc. is an innovative network software vendor that supplies internet service providers, telecom operators and data centers with super-fast virtualized CGNAT solutions for their networks. NFWare software-based NFV technology provides a level of proprietary hardware. NFWare was established in 2014 by experienced professionals in telecommunications, computer networking, and virtualization technologies. For more information, visit www.nfware.com.

