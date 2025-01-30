Learn about spring peepers and other frogs at Feb. 7 MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bird song is a well-known harbinger of spring, but in Missouri, a small frog known as the spring peeper begins spreading a message of seasonal change before many birds start their spring calls.

People who want to learn more about spring peepers and other Missouri frogs should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Spring Peepers and Other Frogs” on Feb. 7. This online program, which will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and is open to all ages, is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205447

Spring peepers grow only to slightly more than an inch in length. The most noticeable characteristic of this frog is the clear, high-pitched call males use to attract females. These calls can usually be heard in Missouri from late February to early May. Spring peepers are primarily heard at dusk and at night, although they can also be heard on overcast days during a rain or immediately after one.

At the Feb. 7 program, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will talk about spring peepers and other amphibians that call in the spring. Though this program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.