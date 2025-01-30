From Davos to reality: $1B partnership begins with $220M Lumia Towers by SEN





DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumia Foundation and SEN Group have officially commenced construction and tokenization of the highly anticipated Lumia Towers by SEN, the first project under their landmark $1 billion real estate tokenization agreement. Valued at $220 million, the twin towers will redefine modern urban living by integrating luxurious residential spaces with Turkey’s first dedicated crypto hub.







Located in Istanbul, Turkey, the Lumia Towers by SEN project symbolizes a powerful collaboration between Lumia Foundation, created by US-based visionaries Kal and Yanush Ali, and Turkey’s SEN Group, a leader in sustainable and earthquake-resistant real estate development.

A vision introduced in Davos

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lumia Foundation’s co-founder Yanush Ali, Chief Blockchain Architect Deniz Dalkilic, and Chief Product Officer Diego Grassano, presented the Lumia Towers by SEN project and the broader tokenization initiative. Their series of presentations, hosted by Webit, CVLabs, and Blue Hat Founders, emphasized how blockchain technology can revolutionize real estate markets and empower global investors.







“This is our debut at Davos, and we’re honored to be here at the invitation of our partner Binance, who has been instrumental in supporting Lumia as the only full-cycle RWA blockchain,” said Yanush Ali, co-founder of Lumia Foundation. “Events like these define global industry trends, and asset tokenization is poised to become a major focus for 2025. That’s why we chose the World Economic Forum as the stage to announce our groundbreaking $220 million twin skyscraper project in Istanbul. This development isn’t just a milestone for us—it’s a statement. We’re tokenizing the entire project, creating Turkey’s first Crypto hub, and setting a new standard for innovation in real estate and blockchain technology.”

Diego Grassano, reflecting on the project’s innovation, remarked:

“With Lumia Towers, we are not just building structures; we are building opportunities. Tokenization allows anyone, anywhere, to become a part of something extraordinary.”

Deniz Dalkilic highlighted the blockchain aspect:

“Our mission is to create a seamless bridge between Real World Assets and DeFi ecosystems. Lumia Towers is just the beginning of what blockchain can achieve in transforming industries.”

Empowering small investors

By tokenizing real estate properties, Lumia Foundation aims to democratize access to high-value investments. Traditional real estate investments often require significant capital, making them inaccessible to smaller investors. However, with the Lumia Towers by SEN project, token ownership begins at just $1, enabling investors worldwide to participate.

This innovation aligns with the growing trend of Real World Assets (RWA), a market projected to reach $10 trillion by 2030. Lumia Foundation’s efforts are further amplified by its collaboration with Binance, with the two organizations sponsoring Webit, a leading technology and innovation event.

A milestone for blockchain and real estate

The $1 billion framework agreement between Lumia and SEN Group is a testament to the potential of combining blockchain with real estate development. The construction of Lumia Towers by SEN is not just a step forward for the partnership but a significant contribution to Turkey’s economic growth and global leadership in blockchain innovation.

“This partnership represents the perfect synergy of cutting-edge technology and real-world application,” said Kal Ali, co-founder of Lumia Foundation. “Turkey has enormous potential to set new standards in innovation, and we are proud to be a part of this transformative journey.”

About Lumia Foundation

Lumia Foundation is a next-generation blockchain platform focused on tokenizing Real World Assets and integrating them into the DeFi and Web3 ecosystems. Created by US-based visionaries Kal and Yanush Ali, Lumia combines innovative technology with a vision for financial inclusion.

About SEN Group

SEN Group is a Turkish real estate developer specializing in sustainable and earthquake-resistant housing. Known for its innovative construction techniques, the company is committed to advancing Turkey’s urban landscape with cutting-edge technologies

Media Contact

Lumia Foundation

Furkan Karasaç

Founder of SEN Grup

hadiye.taskin@sengrup.com

SEN Group

Kal Ali

Lumia Founder

egor@lumia.org

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Lumia Foundation. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82643737-1950-446d-90ea-e7fd9502c176

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04512c52-dd57-4c95-864a-a0556b17f6fd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b0fbd82-1287-4501-ad51-a4fb513c0fb4

Lumia Foundation and SEN Group Lumia Foundation and SEN Group Lumia Foundation Lumia Foundation Lumia Foundation Lumia Foundation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.