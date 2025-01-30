Cyber Acoustics to Showcase Award-Winning EdTech Products at TCEA 2025 in Austin, Texas

IT Directors, Technology Specialists, and Educators Encouraged to Stop By Booth #1149

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of EdTech for all in-person and virtual classrooms, will be showcasing its complete line of durable, affordable education technology products at Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA) convention in Austin, Texas from February 1-4, 2025 in booth #1149. On display will be the company’s line of award-winning education headsets and headphones as well as webcams, PC speakers, and laptop docking stations.

Complete line of USB-C headphones and headsets for classrooms

To meet the needs of modern classrooms Cyber Acoustics has expanded its line of USB-C devices to include the new AC-6014 headset . Other USB-C offerings include the AC-4014 headset , AC-5014 headset , and ACM-6005C headphones . All models feature the industry-leading durability Cyber Acoustics is known for, including headbands that can be bent or twisted, tangle-free TuffCords that can be chewed or coiled, as well as an in-line cord management system with a built-in loop closure, allowing for easy cord storage when the headset is not in use.





Stop by booth #1149 to explore our line of durable education products

“We always look forward to attending TCEA because it’s a valuable opportunity to hear directly from our customers exactly what they need to facilitate learning in their classrooms,” said Mark Montagna, director of North American sales, at Cyber Acoustics. “Our main priority is to listen to our customers and deliver solutions that truly solve their problems, so having the chance to hear first-hand what challenges they face gives us the opportunity to have a direct impact in their environment, and we always leave inspired to continue innovating.”

Cyber Acoustics Education Headsets Now Built with Recycled Plastic

In 2024 Cyber Acoustics began building its entire line of education headsets with at least 50 percent recycled plastic, with no compromises to the durability the brand is widely regarded for. The company also utilizes recycled materials in packaging, with a focus on creating efficient packaging to achieve minimal size, leading to the use of fewer trucks and fewer containers.

Cyber Acoustics No-Cost Recycling Program

In 2021 Cyber Acoustics launched a recycling program for schools as a way for them to easily dispose of broken or unused wired headsets. Due to program success, Cyber Acoustics now takes wired and wireless headphones, headsets, and earbuds from any brand, and ensures they are properly recycled. To date the program has diverted more than 30,000 pounds of e-waste from landfills. In addition, these recycling initiatives offset approximately 29 percent of the company’s carbon footprint. For more information about this free program, or to request a collection box for your school or business, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program

About Cyber Acoustics

Cyber Acoustics is a leading provider of technology solutions for education, business, and personal use. With a commitment to delivering value, performance, and reliability, the company has built a strong reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative products based on customer feedback. Focused on exceptional customer service and sustainable business practices, Cyber Acoustics has been a trusted worldwide technology provider since 1996. Product lines include a range of headsets, speakers, webcams and laptop docking stations. For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on LinkedIn , YouTube , TikTok , Threads , Bluesky , Instagram , and Facebook .

