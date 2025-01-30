Global CDMO Market Set for 7.0% CAGR Growth, Surpassing $191 Billion by 2029

BCC Research Study Forecasts 7.0% CAGR, with the CDMO Market Expanding from $136.6 Billion in 2024 to $191.6 Billion by 2029, Fueled by Increased Demand for Outsourced Drug Development and Manufacturing.

Boston, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Global Market Opportunities and Competitive Landscape for CDMO was valued at $128.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow from $136.6 billion in 2024 to $191.6 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2024 to 2029.

This report offers an overview of the pharmaceutical industry and the role of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), covering service types, drug molecules, and end uses. It reviews global market trends, regulatory policies, and the competitive landscape, including key players and top manufacturers. The report discusses services like API manufacturing, drug production, and regulatory support, and segments the market by molecule type and end user. It also provides market revenue data by region as well as forecasts from 2024 to 2029.

Interesting facts

In 2023-2024, major CDMOs made intriguing moves. Samsung Biologics began building a $1.46 billion plant in South Korea; Lonza acquired and upgraded Roche’s U.S. site for $1.75 billion; WuXi AppTec opened an R&D and manufacturing facility in Singapore; and Catalent partnered with Siren for gene therapy development.

Factors contributing to the growth of the CDMO market include:

Surge in the number of clinical trials: The rising number clinical trials reflect growing efforts to develop new treatments, driven by medical advances and the need for better patient care. Pressure on R&D spending: More studies are being conducted to test new drugs and treatments, driven by medical advancements and the growing need for better healthcare solutions. Rising demand for advanced therapeutics: Demand for advanced treatments like gene therapy and biologics is growing, aiming for better therapeutic solutions to complex diseases and improved patient outcomes. Increase in pharmaceutical outsourcing practices: Pharma companies are outsourcing tasks like drug development and testing to cut costs, access expertise, and focus on their core strengths.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $128.0 billion Market size forecast $191.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Types of Service, Type of Molecule, End User and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, U.K., Japan, China, and India Market drivers Surge in the number of clinical trials.

Increased R&D spending.

Rising demand for advanced therapeutics.

Increase in pharmaceutical outsourcing practices.

This report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global CDMO market was valued at $128 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $191.6 billion by the end of 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2029.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

These include a surge in the number of clinical trials, Increased R&D spending expenditures, rising demand for advanced therapeutics, and an increase in pharmaceutical outsourcing practices.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The global CDMO market is segmented by type of service, type of molecule, end-user, and region.

Which type of service will dominate the market in 2029?

The drug product/finished drug manufacturing service segment will dominate the market in 2029.

Which region has the largest share of the market?

North America holds the largest share.

Leading companies in the market include:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Catalent Inc.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Recipharm AB

Samsung Biologics

Siegfried Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Wuxi AppTec

Related reports include:

Global Market for Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services: refers to the growing demand for companies that provide outsourced research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. CROs help with tasks like clinical trials, data analysis, and regulatory support, allowing businesses to focus on drug development while reducing costs and time.

Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging: refers to the growing demand for third-party companies that handle drug production, research, and packaging for pharmaceutical businesses. These contract services help companies save costs, access expertise, and accelerate the development and delivery of medicines to the market.

