Heilind Electronics Featuring Molex Cardinal Test High-Frequency Cable Assemblies

Delivers reliable signal integrity for advanced testing and high-frequency applications

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics , a leading global distributor of electronic components, features Cardinal Test High-Frequency (HF) Cable Assemblies from Molex. These assemblies are engineered for test and measurement applications, supporting frequencies up to 110 GHz with 1.0mm connectors.

Cardinal Test HF Cable Assemblies feature phase-stable, low-loss cables that ensure signal integrity across a range of high-frequency applications. Their low attenuation and impedance tolerance of ±1% provide one of the lowest possible Voltage Standing Wave Ratios (VSWRs) along the transmission path.

These cable assemblies are ideal for applications including testing and instrumentation equipment, automated test equipment, networking equipment, wireless communications, 5G, high-speed data transmission, Internet of Things, and smart agriculture. Their robust design and high-frequency capabilities make them a reliable choice for professionals requiring precision and durability in their test and measurement equipment.

For more information about Molex's Cardinal Test High-Frequency Cable Assemblies, please visit Heilind’s website or contact your local Heilind sales representative.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( https://www.heilind.com/ ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

