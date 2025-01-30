Matt Huffman Law Proudly Supports FireAid Benefit Concert to Aid Wildfire Recovery in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Huffman Law is honored to support FireAid, a groundbreaking benefit concert dedicated to providing critical relief for communities devastated by wildfires across Southern California.

Set to take place on January 30, 2025, across two iconic venues—Intuit Dome and Kia Forum—this special event brings together the power of music and community solidarity to aid wildfire victims and support long-term fire prevention efforts.

Organized by Live Nation, the LA Clippers, and the Annenberg Foundation, FireAid will generate essential funds for wildfire response initiatives, offering direct relief to those affected while also investing in preventative measures to mitigate future disasters.

“At Matt Huffman Law, we are committed to standing with wildfire victims, advocating for their recovery, and ensuring they receive the support they deserve,” said Matt Huffman. “We’re proud to be part of FireAid and contribute to rebuilding communities affected by these devastating wildfires.”

Matt Huffman Law encourages individuals and businesses to support FireAid by attending the concert, making a donation, or spreading awareness about wildfire recovery efforts.

For more information on FireAid and how to get involved, visit fireaidla.org.

About Matt Huffman Law

Matt Huffman Law is a leading fire litigation firm in California, dedicated to representing wildfire victims and holding negligent parties accountable. With extensive experience in wildfire claims, the firm fights to secure justice and compensation for those impacted by catastrophic fires.

For legal assistance or to learn more about our wildfire litigation services, visit www.matthuffmanlaw.com or call (707) 472-6878.

