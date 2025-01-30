Boston Named a Trailblazer in Latest Effort to Deliver Devices and Connectivity to Underserved Residents

Today, the City of Boston marked a major milestone in its fight to close the digital divide: the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) named Boston a “Visionary Digital Inclusion Trailblazer” for the ninth consecutive year, achieving “Visionary” status for the second year in a row. This honor comes as a result of the City’s digital equity programming and partnerships, including the success of the latest iteration of the Digital Equity Fund, which awarded $1.4 million in October to 36 community-based organizations to carry out digital navigation, telehealth, and device refurbishment work. To celebrate this achievement, the City is joining forces with Computers 4 People and Crown Castle to deliver refurbished laptops and hotspots to underserved residents. Turning investment into action, this initiative reflects Boston’s commitment to ensuring every resident has the tools and connectivity needed to thrive in today’s digital world.

“We are honored to be recognized by NDIA, as a ‘Visionary Digital Inclusion Trailblazer,’” stated Santiago “Santi” Garces, the City’s Chief Information Officer. “Digital equity is about unlocking opportunity - access to education, job opportunities, and more efficient government delivery. In Boston, we recognize that this work requires community partners to meet the specific needs to connect everyone.”

“NDIA proudly celebrates the achievements of the City of Boston’s Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) and recognizes the City as a Visionary Digital Inclusion Trailblazer. In their work to increase opportunity for Boston residents, the City has taken a holistic approach to advancing digital equity by: committing city resources and supporting the work of partner organizations, building a robust digital equity ecosystem and engaging with community members to understand their needs, leveraging policy and data to close digital divides, and creating a digital equity plan to produce sustainable solutions. In fact, the City achieved 22 out of a possible 23 points on the Trailblazers scoring criteria. We look forward to Boston’s future successes and our ongoing partnership with the City,” said Gina Cooper Benjamin, Deputy Director of NDIA.

Specifically, among the City of Boston’s Digital Equity Fund recipients, Computers 4 People was awarded $50,000 over two years to refurbish and distribute devices to Boston residents. Building on this award and its work with the City, the nonprofit also announced today the opening of a new office in Waltham, Massachusetts, solidifying its commitment to the region and inspired by Boston’s leadership in digital equity.

“Boston’s leadership in digital equity inspired us to expand our work here,” said Dylan Zajac, CEO of Computers 4 People. “With our new office in Waltham, we’re better positioned to work closely with Boston community-based organizations and meet the growing demand for devices and connectivity. We thank Boston’s Digital Equity team for not only working to connect residents in need, which is at the core of our mission, but also for connecting organizations—whether community groups or major corporations—who want to give back at a time when the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) has run out.”

The ACP was a federal program that provided a $30 monthly internet bill discount to eligible people around the country. In Boston, nearly 51,000 households benefited from this program, but last May, the $14.2 billion that funded the ACP ran out, causing the discount to go away and internet subscriptions to become unaffordable for many.

The City of Boston, Computers 4 People, and New England Council members like Crown Castle have been fiercely advocating for the continuation of the ACP and hope that the federal government finds a new funding source for the program so those who are most vulnerable can access and utilize a key digital tool.

“The New England Council has been a strong supporter of initiatives like the Affordable Connectivity Program that aim to ensure that all Americans have access to high- speed internet, and we are disappointed that Congress has not taken action to provide additional funding for this important program. We are incredibly grateful that New England Council members like Crown Castle have stepped up to help ensure digital equity for underserved residents in Boston, and are committed to continuing to work with our members to advocate for more federal support to close the digital divide,” said James T. Brett, President & CEO of The New England Council.

Today, the City turned its investment into action when the organizations Boston Center for Independent Living, United Way, and Vinfen received refurbished laptops and T-Mobile hotspots with one year of service to distribute to residents in need. This collaboration demonstrates Boston’s role in transforming digital equity investments into direct benefits for residents.

“Crown Castle is thrilled to partner with the City of Boston and Computers 4 People on this important initiative. Access to the internet is more than a connection—it’s a lifeline to education, work, telehealth, and opportunity. Together, we’re not just bridging the digital divide; we’re unlocking possibilities and ensuring no one is left behind in today’s digital world. By working hand-in-hand, we’re building a brighter, more inclusive future where technology empowers everyone to thrive,” said Meg Glander, U.S. Northeast External Affairs Manager at Crown Castle.

The City is encouraging businesses, organizations, and residents to join this effort by donating used laptops, hotspots, or funds to sustain and expand the program. Donations can be made through Computers 4 People’s new office in Waltham, where devices will be refurbished and distributed to those in need. For more information or to make a donation to Computers 4 People, visit www.computers4people.org, contact Dylan Zajac at dylanzajac@computers4people.org, or visit their Waltham office at 87 Beaver St, Unit A.