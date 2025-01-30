“Leading the Future of Higher Education in Latin America”: A New Action-Learning Program for University Leaders

First-of-its-kind program aims to support university presidents and senior higher education leaders in championing transformation and innovation within their institutions

MONTERREY, Mexico, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two prominent leading universities in Monterrey, México and Philadelphia, USA, are collaborating to launch an 8-month long action-learning program titled “Leading the Future of Higher Education in Latin America”.

The initiative is a collaboration of the Institute for the Future of Education at Tecnológico de Monterrey and the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education (Penn GSE), which is known for its global strength in education leadership. The jointly designed and delivered program features a hybrid learning journey, with two in-person immersive sessions, one in Mexico and one in the US.

This first-of-its-kind program features international education leaders, interactive sessions, and mentoring opportunities. Throughout the program, participants will apply tools to design and implement a transformative project for their institutions, with a safe environment to network, share practices, and learn from each other. Participants completing the program will receive joint certification from Tecnológico de Monterrey and the University of Pennsylvania.

“Educational leaders globally face complex challenges in adopting innovative pedagogies and advanced technologies, to better prepare learners for the future of work,” said Dr. Michael J. L. Fung, Executive Director of the Institute for the Future of Education, Tecnológico de Monterrey. “The Institute for the Future of Education at Tecnológico de Monterrey is proud to partner with the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education, to offer this dynamic, action-oriented program, that will empower leaders with the tools and strategies needed to drive transformative change within their institutions, to address the evolving needs of Latin American economies and societies in these rapidly changing times.”

“This extraordinary collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing education leadership on a global scale,” said Dr. L. Michael Golden, Vice Dean of Innovative Programs and Partnerships, Catalyst @ Penn GSE. “By bringing together the strengths of Tecnológico de Monterrey and Penn GSE, we are creating a unique opportunity for leaders to learn from diverse perspectives, propel their networks, tap global experts, and shape the future of higher education in Latin America. This program is about equipping leaders with the vision, knowledge, and capabilities needed to drive meaningful and lasting impact in their institutions and beyond.”

The inaugural run of the program is expected to be launched in the middle of 2025; registrations will commence three months prior. Prospective participants can sign up for more information through https://forms.gle/A5xL97HR6xRrCwfM7

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private, non-profit university recognized for its academic excellence, educational innovation, and global vision. Founded in 1943, it operates in 33 cities across 20 states in Mexico, with an enrollment of 60,000 undergraduate and graduate students, as well as more than 27,000 high school students. Accredited by SACSCOC since 1950, Tec ranks #185 in the QS World University Rankings 2025 and #7 in Latin America according to the THE Latin America University Rankings 2024. It is also recognized for global employability and entrepreneurship programs and is a member of international networks such as APRU and U21. For more details, visit our Boilerplate: https://tec.rs/Boilerplate

About Institute for the Future of Education

The Institute for the Future of Education (https://tec.mx/en/ife) is an interdisciplinary research institute of Tecnologico de Monterrey, with the mission to improve the lives of millions of people through transforming higher education and lifelong learning around the world. The Institute creates, disseminates, and applies research-based educational innovation to improve learning ecosystems and practices, engaging in a range of research, edtech entrepreneurship, consulting, impact projects, advocacy, and community building activities globally.

You can follow the activities of the Institute for the Future of Education on social media:

FB: EdInnovationIFE IG: edinnovationife IN: edinnovationife

About the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education

The University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education (Penn GSE) is one of the world’s leading schools in education research and practitioner preparation. Penn GSE partners with schools, universities, and communities to expand educational access — especially for those underserved by society — and, through rigorous research and innovative programs, develops new knowledge and transformational teachers and leaders in pursuit of educational opportunity.

Follow Penn GSE on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Media contacts: Tecnológico de Monterrey Eva Zamora eva.zamte@tec.mx University of Pennsylvania Penn GSE Kat Stein Katstein@upenn.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.