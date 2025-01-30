Churches Cultivate Deeper Connections and Greater Generosity in 2024 with Pushpay

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay, the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, today announces key trends in end-of-year generosity and church engagement, highlighting a remarkable season of growth and vitality for churches in 2024. Generosity is thriving in new ways as Pushpay technology showed a 37% increase in the total number of church volunteers this December compared to last year. Additionally, the average gift size in December grew 60%, compared to other months of the year, signaling growing momentum and strong engagement in the Church.

“In an inspiring display of generosity and unity this holiday season, Social Dallas raised over $1.8 million in less than 60 days to secure a new home. For nearly four years, our church has been a ‘mobile church,’ traveling from venue to venue across Dallas,” said a representative from Social Dallas Church, a Pushpay customer. “This milestone marks the beginning of a permanent space for worship, community, and transformation—a space the congregation has prayed and believed for since the beginning. This wasn’t just about hitting a financial target, it was about coming together as a community to build a legacy—a place where lives will be transformed.”

Data reinforces that acts of generosity are closely tied to connection. Findings from a recent external study show that churches that focus on engagement activities and ways to cultivate deeper relationships with their community members saw nearly a 57% increase in overall giving. Today, Pushpay’s engagement software enables churches to facilitate nearly 1.3 million moments of connection within their communities each week.

“Generosity is innate to the human spirit, and it flourishes when people feel connected,” said Molly Matthews, CEO of Pushpay. “Many of our customers experienced the extraordinary power of that generosity this year—be it time, talent, or tithes—as Pushpay worked alongside them to transform how they connect and engage with their members. For faith leaders, these findings underscore the importance of fostering genuine relationships, which in turn lead to transformational results.”

End of Year Generosity By the Numbers

Based on Pushpay's customer base of more than 14,000 churches, noteworthy end of year trends include:

Growth in End of Year Donations: December’s year-over-year donation volume grew by 4% compared to 2023.

December’s year-over-year donation volume grew by 4% compared to 2023. Bump in One-Time Gifts: Non-recurring gifts jumped 110% in December compared to the monthly average in 2024.

Non-recurring gifts jumped 110% in December compared to the monthly average in 2024. Increase in Giving Tuesday: This year 25% more donations were processed on Giving Tuesday, a staggering comparison to 2023 and an indication that churches are starting to take advantage of this growing cultural trend in charitable giving.

This year 25% more donations were processed on Giving Tuesday, a staggering comparison to 2023 and an indication that churches are starting to take advantage of this growing cultural trend in charitable giving. Recurring Giving Trends : 7% of all gifts for the year were donated in the last two weeks of the year, which is below the market average for not for profit organizations—likely due to the volume of donors that are enrolled in recurring giving options.

: 7% of all gifts for the year were donated in the last two weeks of the year, which is below the market average for not for profit organizations—likely due to the volume of donors that are enrolled in recurring giving options. Higher Family Engagement : Average child check-ins increased by 10% in December 2024, compared to 2023, signaling a potential increase in family participation.

: Average child check-ins increased by 10% in December 2024, compared to 2023, signaling a potential increase in family participation. Average Gift Amount Remains Steady: The average gift size remains flat compared to last year, with the YoY monthly average being $216.

The Rise of Non-Cash Giving

2024 also saw significant growth in non-cash generosity, with more donors utilizing stock and cryptocurrency donations to maximize their impact. Through Pushpay's deepened partnership with Engiven , an industry leading complex giving solution, more churches than ever received crypto and stock donations this year, unlocking new lanes of generosity for their community. Notably, 61% of all stock donations and 22% of crypto gifts through the Pushpay platform were made in December, reflecting the importance of year-end giving. According to data from all Engiven customers and partners, the average stock gift in 2024 was more than $14,500, with an average crypto gift being nearly $58,000.

Driving Greater Generosity with Technology Innovation

Technology plays a pivotal role in helping churches achieve their mission by equipping ministry leaders with the tools they need to deepen relationships and inspire meaningful acts of generosity. In 2024, Pushpay introduced several new product features and enhancements to help churches grow connection and generosity, including multi-fund giving, mobile app enhancements, volunteer scheduling improvements, and more—all to help streamline church operations while increasing engagement. To learn more about Pushpay, visit www.pushpay.com .

About Pushpay

Pushpay empowers mission-driven organizations to engage their communities by bringing people together and fostering meaningful connections. Through its innovative suite of products, Pushpay helps create cultures of generosity by streamlining donation processes, enhancing communications, and strengthening relationships. Pushpay’s purpose-built ministry solutions include ChurchStaq, ParishStaq, Pushpay Insights, Resi, and more— all designed to simplify operations and provide data driven insights to support the mission of its customers. Whether managing donations, organizing events, or connecting with community members, Pushpay’s integrated tools enable ministry leaders to focus on what matters most—growing their ministry and deepening engagement. For more information visit www.pushpay.com

