Verb’s ‘Go Fund Yourself’ Premieres Tonight on Cheddar TV

Exclusive Invite-Only Launch Party to Celebrate the Groundbreaking New Crowd-Funding Show

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the technology company behind MARKET.live and Go Fund Yourself!, is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated premiere episode of Go Fund Yourself! airs tonight at 7 PM ET on Cheddar TV. Viewers can watch the episode live by visiting Cheddar.com or tuning in through Cheddar TV’s cable and streaming networks.

To mark this exciting milestone, VERB is hosting an exclusive, invite-only launch party for select industry leaders, investors, and media representatives. This private event will celebrate the show’s debut and the revolutionary impact Go Fund Yourself! is set to make in the crowdfunding and startup landscape.

Innovating Crowdfunding on Prime-Time Television

Airing in a prime-time weekly slot every Thursday at 7 PM ET, Go Fund Yourself! brings an innovative, interactive approach to startup funding. Entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to a panel of Titans, competing for investment and audience engagement. The show’s technology allows viewers to invest in featured companies in real-time by tapping, clicking, or scanning on-screen icons, creating an unprecedented bridge between startups and investors.

Titans Leading the Way

The Show’s expert panel includes:

David Meltzer – Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute and Former CEO of Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment

– Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute and Former CEO of Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment Jayson Waller – Thought leader, CEO of multiple multi-million-dollar companies, and host of the popular Unleashed Podcast

– Thought leader, CEO of multiple multi-million-dollar companies, and host of the popular Unleashed Podcast Rory J. Cutaia – Founder and CEO of VERB Technology , creator of Go Fund Yourself! , and disruptor behind MARKET.live

– Founder and CEO of , creator of , and disruptor behind Rotating celebrity guest Titans from the worlds of business, sports, and entertainment

Unmatched Visibility for Entrepreneurs

With Cheddar’s expansive digital and social reach, Go Fund Yourself! ensures startups receive unparalleled exposure. Each episode will be broadcast three times per week, with a season-ending marathon maximizing visibility for participating companies. The series will also be heavily promoted across Cheddar’s social and digital platforms to further amplify its reach.

“Tonight, we make history,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB and creator of Go Fund Yourself!. “This show is a total game-changer—not just for entrepreneurs, but for everyday people who now have direct access to investment opportunities traditionally reserved for insiders. We’re beyond excited to bring this groundbreaking format to millions of viewers on Cheddar TV.”

Apply to Be Featured on ‘Go Fund Yourself!’

Are you an entrepreneur or business owner looking to be featured on Go Fund Yourself!? Apply today and discover how the show can propel your funding journey to new heights.

How to Watch & Stay Connected

Watch live tonight at 7 PM ET on Cheddar.com

About Cheddar TV

Cheddar is a leading digital-first news and entertainment network known for its dynamic and engaging content targeting millennial and Gen Z audiences. Available across cable, streaming, and digital platforms, Cheddar offers unparalleled distribution opportunities for innovative programming like Go Fund Yourself!.

About VERB Technology Company

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) is an industry leader in interactive video-based social commerce. Its flagship platform, MARKET.live, is a premier multi-vendor livestream shopping destination where brands, retailers, creators, and influencers engage customers across social media channels. Go Fund Yourself! combines a revolutionary interactive TV show with MARKET.live’s commerce-driven backend, enabling real-time investments and product sales via shoppable on-screen icons. VERB is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, with full-service production studios in Los Alamitos, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to VERB’s filings with the SEC for a complete discussion of risks and uncertainties.

