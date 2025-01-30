Nord Security partners up with Gridheart to support Nordic businesses on their cybersecurity journey

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security , home for advanced cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces a partnership with Gridheart , a leading Nordic cloud distributor, to deliver comprehensive, business-oriented cybersecurity solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). With this step, Gridheart has become the first distributor representing the full Nord Security business suite, including the newest addition — NordStellar , a threat exposure management platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a trusted organization as Gridheart. While we have spent the last few years focusing heavily on global markets, in 2025, we are giving greater attention to Europe,” says Justas Morkunas, Chief Commercial Officer for B2B at Nord Security. “The Scandinavian market in particular stands out for its notably higher adoption of cybersecurity solutions than other parts of Europe. Together with Gridheart, we are ready to accelerate this momentum, educate the market, and deliver a comprehensive cybersecurity offering tailored to the needs of SMBs.”

This collaboration integrates three products from Nord Security's business suite into Gridhearts' portfolio: NordPass — a next-generation password manager, NordLayer — a toggle-ready network security platform for business, and NordStellar — a threat exposure manager platform that helps companies detect and respond to emerging cyber threats. All three products are designed to ensure comprehensive cybersecurity, protecting employees and employers from potential data leaks and equipping them with the right toolset to get ahead of any cyberattacks.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Nord Security,” says Carl Hagström, CEO of Gridheart. “This partnership strengthens our ability to provide MSPs comprehensive cybersecurity solutions tailored for businesses that secure their clients’ operations and enhance service delivery and compliance. Together, we empower businesses to operate safely and efficiently in an increasingly digital hostile environment.”

Gridheart partners can now add all of the above-mentioned Nord Security products to their portfolio. For more information, read here: https://www.gridheart.com/nordsecurity .

About Nord Security

Nord Security is home to advanced cybersecurity solutions that share the Nord brand and values, including the world’s most advanced VPN service NordVPN , the next-generation password manager NordPass , the file encryption tool NordLocker , threat exposure management platform NordStellar , the toggle-ready network security platform for business NordLayer , an all-around identity theft protection service NordProtect , and Saily , an eSIM service. Established in 2012, Nord Security’s products are now acknowledged by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. More information: nordsecurity.com .

About Gridheart

Gridheart is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for MSPs in the Nordics. In a digital age where IT security is of utmost importance, Gridheart offers world-class security solutions. We specialize in delivering cloud services that protect digital assets in an ever-changing IT landscape, where new cyber threats constantly emerge. More information: gridheart.com

Contact:

inga@nordsec.com

