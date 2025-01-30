Submit Release
LED Lighting, EV Charging and Maintenance Solutions Provider Orion Energy Systems Hosts Q3 Conference Call Tuesday, Feb. 11th at 10am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, and maintenance services, will host a conference call and webcast to review its fiscal 2025 third quarter (Q3’25) results on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion will release results prior to the market’s opening that day.

Webcast and Call Details
Date / Time: Tuesday, February 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET
Live Call Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI77a79d3726514e479d7ec7f73eaddfde
Live call participants must pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in  information. Simply re-register if you lose the dial-in or PIN #.
Webcast & Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vfktbtrd
   

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Investor Relations Contacts  
Per Brodin, CFO William Jones; David Collins
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR
pbrodin@oesx.com (212) 924-9800 or OESX@catalyst-ir.com

