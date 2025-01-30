Leading Japanese Equipment Finance Company and Longstanding NETSOL Customer Goes Live with NETSOL’s Transcend Finance Platform in Australia

ENCINO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and asset finance solutions provider, has announced the go-live of its Transcend Finance Platform for a leading Japanese equipment finance company in Australia.

NETSOL announced a multi-million dollar agreement with this customer in February 2023 for the implementation of NETSOL’s Transcend Finance, which includes Omni Point-of-Sale (Omni POS) and Contract Management System (CMS) soutions. The Osaka-based customer is currently live with NETSOL’s solutions for its financial division in New Zealand. The customer offers products and technologies in various fields, including tractors and other agricultural machinery, construction, engines, and various other forms of equipment.

“We are thrilled to support the finance division of this leading global agricultural and industrial equipment manufacturer as they go live with our finance and leasing technology solutions for their operations in Australia,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies Inc. “Building on the success of our partnership in New Zealand, this expansion highlights the trust and value our solutions in streamlining and enhancing their operations across the region. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and enabling this customer to drive continued business growth.”

Omni Point-of-Sale (Omni POS) is a highly agile, easy-to-use, web and mobile-based application which delivers an intuitive user experience, with features that enable rapid data capture. It enables users to rapidly assess the merit of credit applicants and empowers them to change business rules, add approval levels and adjust reporting requirements according to their needs.

Transcend Finance’s Contract Management System (CMS) is a powerful and functionally rich application for managing and maintaining detailed credit contracts throughout their lifecycle – from pre-activation and activation through customer management, asset financial management, billing and collections, finance and accounting, restructuring and maturity.

“Our advanced technology solutions are designed to futureproof the operations of financial institutions worldwide,” Mr. Ghauri added. “By implementing solutions from our AI-powered Transcend Platform, the customer will ensure they remain at the forefront of innovation, be better equipped to adapt to changing market dynamics, and enhance operational efficiency for their operations in both Australia and New Zealand.”

The customer also opted for other digital solutions from NETSOL to further augment and enhance their operations. These include two customer self-service products - Self Point of Sale (Self POS) and Mobile Account (mAccount). Self POS allows customers to go through the complete buying and financing process online and on their mobile device, while mAccount enables the customer to setup a secure account, view information 24/7, resolve queries and make payments.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies is a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions and leveraging advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

