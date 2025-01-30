Submit Release
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 of $6.6 million, compared to $6.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.11 and $0.10, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This compares to earnings per basic and diluted share of $0.10 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on February 26, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 12, 2025.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “As anticipated, this quarter reflected the early stages of growth in net interest income and expansion of net interest margin. We are pleased to report growth in deposits of 3.7% from September 30, 2024, reflecting robust performance from our branch network, digital channels and commercial lending relationships. This growth allowed us to shrink the balance of outstanding borrowings while reducing our cost of funds by nine basis points quarter-over-quarter.”

Mr. Montanaro continued, “Although market expectations for fed funds rate cuts have moderated, the continuation of positive deposit trends coupled with the reinvestment of low-coupon cash flows from our loan and securities portfolio should serve as earnings tailwinds in the coming quarters.”

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $7.73 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $41.0 million, or 0.5%, from September 30, 2024.
  • Investment securities totaled $1.15 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $57.5 million, or 4.8%, from September 30, 2024.
  • Loans receivable totaled $5.79 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $7.5 million, or 0.1%, from September 30, 2024.
  • Deposits were $5.67 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $200.5 million, or 3.7%, from September 30, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by increases in interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits of $142.1 million, and an increase of $60.6 million in consumer savings deposits.
  • Borrowings were $1.26 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $220.9 million, or 14.9%, from September 30, 2024, reflecting reductions in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and other borrowings.
  • At December 31, 2024, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.32 billion, an increase of $256.0 million from September 30, 2024, representing 30.0% of total assets.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin expanded two basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to 1.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase for the quarter was driven by the replacement of borrowings with relatively lower cost deposits and broad based decreases in deposit rates, partially offset by higher costs and average balances of brokered certificates of deposit (“CDs”), along with reduced average balances and yields on interest-earning assets.
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest income increased $166,000 to $32.6 million from $32.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $685,000 and $649,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $288,000 and $52,000.

Non-Interest Income

  • Non-interest income increased $247,000 to $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, from $4.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a $104,000 larger gain on the sale of loans held-for-sale compared to the prior comparative period and a $102,000 increase in electronic banking fees and charges.

Non-Interest Expense

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, non-interest expense decreased $225,000, or 0.8%, to $29.6 million from $29.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in other expense, partially offset by an increase in salary and benefits expense.
  • Salary and benefits expense increased $81,000 primarily driven by the absence of a non-recurring decrease in stock-based compensation recorded in the prior comparative period, partially offset by a decrease in payroll taxes.
  • Other expense decreased $280,000 primarily driven by a reversal of $116,000 for credit losses related to off balance sheet commitments compared to a provision for credit losses on off balance sheet commitments of $274,000 recorded in the prior comparative period. The remaining changes in the other components of non-interest expense between comparative periods generally reflected normal operating fluctuations within those line items.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, resulting in an effective tax rate of 16.0% and 15.1%, respectively. The increase in income tax expense was primarily due to higher pre-tax income in the current quarter.

Asset Quality

  • The balance of non-performing assets decreased $2.2 million to $37.7 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, from $39.9 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, respectively.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $573,000, or 0.04% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $124,000, or 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The net charge-offs recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 had previously been individually reserved for within the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”).
  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $107,000, compared to $108,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily driven by loan growth.
  • The ACL was $44.5 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $466,000 from $44.9 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at September 30, 2024. The decrease in the ACL from September 30, 2024 was largely attributable to a reduction in reserves for individually evaluated loans, resulting from the charge-offs noted above.

Capital

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, book value per share decreased $0.11, or 0.9%, to $11.53 while tangible book value per share decreased $0.10, or 1.0%, to $9.75. These decreases were driven by a $7.4 million larger accumulated other comprehensive loss due primarily to a decrease in the fair value of the Company’s available for sale securities, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of the Company’s derivatives portfolio.
  • At December 31, 2024, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $89.8 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $17.4 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $11.3 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.
  • At December 31, 2024, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.27% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q2 2025 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis


         
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
         
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		Variance
or Change 		Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,554   $ 155,574   $ (14,020 ) -9.0 %
Securities available for sale   1,018,279     1,070,811     (52,532 ) -4.9 %
Securities held to maturity   127,266     132,256     (4,990 ) -3.8 %
Loans held-for-sale   5,695     8,866     (3,171 ) -35.8 %
Loans receivable   5,791,758     5,784,246     7,512   0.1 %
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (44,457 )   (44,923 )   (466 ) -1.0 %
Net loans receivable   5,747,301     5,739,323     7,978   0.1 %
Premises and equipment   45,127     45,189     (62 ) -0.1 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   64,443     57,706     6,737   11.7 %
Accrued interest receivable   27,772     29,467     (1,695 ) -5.8 %
Goodwill   113,525     113,525       %
Core deposit intangible   1,679     1,805     (126 ) -7.0 %
Bank owned life insurance   301,339     300,186     1,153   0.4 %
Deferred income taxes, net   53,325     50,131     3,194   6.4 %
Other assets   84,080     67,540     16,540   24.5 %
Total assets $ 7,731,385   $ 7,772,379   $ (40,994 ) -0.5 %
         
Liabilities        
Deposits:        
Non-interest-bearing $ 601,510   $ 592,099   $ 9,411   1.6 %
Interest-bearing   5,069,550     4,878,413     191,137   3.9 %
Total deposits   5,671,060     5,470,512     200,548   3.7 %
Borrowings   1,258,949     1,479,888     (220,939 ) -14.9 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   17,986     17,824     162   0.9 %
Other liabilities   38,537     52,618     (14,081 ) -26.8 %
Total liabilities   6,986,532     7,020,842     (34,310 ) -0.5 %
         
Stockholders' Equity        
Common stock   646     646       %
Paid-in capital   494,092     493,523     569   0.1 %
Retained earnings   342,155     342,522     (367 ) -0.1 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (19,943 )   (20,430 )   487   2.4 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (72,097 )   (64,724 )   (7,373 ) -11.4 %
Total stockholders' equity   744,853     751,537     (6,684 ) -0.9 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,731,385   $ 7,772,379   $ (40,994 ) -0.5 %
         
Consolidated capital ratios        
Equity to assets   9.63 %   9.67 %   -0.04 %  
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   8.27 %   8.31 %   -0.04 %  
         
Share data        
Outstanding shares   64,580     64,580       %
Book value per share $ 11.53   $ 11.64   $ (0.11 ) -0.9 %
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 9.75   $ 9.85   $ (0.10 ) -1.0 %

_________________________

(1)   Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

       
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
       
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
 Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
 Variance
or Change Pct.
December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024
Interest income        
Loans $ 65,408   $ 66,331   $ (923 ) -1.4 %
Taxable investment securities   13,803     14,384     (581 ) -4.0 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   59     71     (12 ) -16.9 %
Other interest-earning assets   2,215     2,466     (251 ) -10.2 %
Total interest income   81,485     83,252     (1,767 ) -2.1 %
         
Interest expense        
Deposits   36,721     35,018     1,703   4.9 %
Borrowings   12,152     15,788     (3,636 ) -23.0 %
Total interest expense   48,873     50,806     (1,933 ) -3.8 %
Net interest income   32,612     32,446     166   0.5 %
Provision for credit losses   107     108     (1 ) -0.9 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   32,505     32,338     167   0.5 %
         
Non-interest income        
Fees and service charges   627     635     (8 ) -1.3 %
Gain on sale of loans   304     200     104   52.0 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   2,619     2,567     52   2.0 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   493     391     102   26.1 %
Other income   830     833     (3 ) -0.4 %
Total non-interest income   4,873     4,626     247   5.3 %
         
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits   17,579     17,498     81   0.5 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,831     2,798     33   1.2 %
Equipment and systems   3,892     3,860     32   0.8 %
Advertising and marketing   311     342     (31 ) -9.1 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   1,503     1,563     (60 ) -3.8 %
Directors' compensation   361     361       %
Other expense   3,084     3,364     (280 ) -8.3 %
Total non-interest expense   29,561     29,786     (225 ) -0.8 %
Income before income taxes   7,817     7,178     639   8.9 %
Income taxes   1,251     1,086     165   15.2 %
Net income $ 6,566   $ 6,092   $ 474   7.8 %
         
Net income per common share (EPS)        
Basic $ 0.11   $ 0.10   $ 0.01    
Diluted $ 0.10   $ 0.10   $    
         
Dividends declared        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $    
Cash dividends declared $ 6,933   $ 6,896   $ 37    
Dividend payout ratio   105.6 %   113.2 %   -7.6 %  
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding        
Basic   62,443     62,389     54    
Diluted   62,576     62,420     156    
                     


       
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
       
(Dollars in Thousands)
 Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
 Variance
or Change Pct.
December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024
Assets        
Interest-earning assets:        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,762,053   $ 5,761,593   $ 460   %
Taxable investment securities   1,285,800     1,314,945     (29,145 ) -2.2 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   9,711     12,244     (2,533 ) -20.7 %
Other interest-earning assets   116,354     131,981     (15,627 ) -11.8 %
Total interest-earning assets   7,173,918     7,220,763     (46,845 ) -0.6 %
Non-interest-earning assets   459,982     467,670     (7,688 ) -1.6 %
Total assets $ 7,633,900   $ 7,688,433   $ (54,533 ) -0.7 %
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Interest-bearing liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,314,378   $ 2,282,608   $ 31,770   1.4 %
Savings   711,801     668,240     43,561   6.5 %
Certificates of deposit (retail)   1,211,985     1,203,770     8,215   0.7 %
Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service)   735,736     551,819     183,917   33.3 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,973,900     4,706,437     267,463   5.7 %
Borrowings:        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,085,455     1,325,583     (240,128 ) -18.1 %
Other borrowings   156,522     237,011     (80,489 ) -34.0 %
Total borrowings   1,241,977     1,562,594     (320,617 ) -20.5 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,215,877     6,269,031     (53,154 ) -0.8 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   604,915     599,095     5,820   1.0 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   65,258     69,629     (4,371 ) -6.3 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   670,173     668,724     1,449   0.2 %
Total liabilities   6,886,050     6,937,755     (51,705 ) -0.7 %
Stockholders' equity   747,850     750,678     (2,828 ) -0.4 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,633,900   $ 7,688,433   $ (54,533 ) -0.7 %
         
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   115.41 %   115.18 %   0.23 % 0.2 %
                       


     
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended Variance
or Change
  December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024
Average yield on interest-earning assets:      
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.54 % 4.61 % -0.07 %
Taxable investment securities 4.29 % 4.38 % -0.09 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.42 % 2.32 % 0.10 %
Other interest-earning assets 7.62 % 7.47 % 0.15 %
Total interest-earning assets 4.54 % 4.61 % -0.07 %
       
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:      
Deposits:      
Interest-bearing demand 2.96 % 3.13 % -0.17 %
Savings 1.29 % 1.05 % 0.24 %
Certificates of deposit (retail) 4.06 % 4.12 % -0.06 %
Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service) 2.71 % 2.18 % 0.53 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.95 % 2.98 % -0.03 %
Borrowings:      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.78 % 3.82 % -0.04 %
Other borrowings 4.88 % 5.28 % -0.40 %
Total borrowings 3.91 % 4.04 % -0.13 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.15 % 3.24 % -0.09 %
       
Interest rate spread (2) 1.39 % 1.37 % 0.02 %
Net interest margin (3) 1.82 % 1.80 % 0.02 %
       
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.02 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.55 % 1.55 % %
       
Efficiency ratio (4) 78.86 % 80.35 % -1.49 %
       
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.34 % 0.32 % 0.02 %
Return on average equity (annualized) 3.51 % 3.25 % 0.26 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 4.21 % 3.89 % 0.32 %

_________________________

(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis


           
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
           
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,554   $ 155,574   $ 63,864   $ 71,027   $ 73,860  
Securities available for sale   1,018,279     1,070,811     1,072,833     1,098,655     1,144,175  
Securities held to maturity   127,266     132,256     135,742     139,643     141,959  
Loans held-for-sale   5,695     8,866     6,036     4,117     14,030  
Loans receivable   5,791,758     5,784,246     5,732,787     5,758,336     5,745,629  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (44,457 )   (44,923 )   (44,939 )   (44,930 )   (44,867 )
Net loans receivable   5,747,301     5,739,323     5,687,848     5,713,406     5,700,762  
Premises and equipment   45,127     45,189     44,940     45,053     45,928  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   64,443     57,706     80,300     81,347     83,372  
Accrued interest receivable   27,772     29,467     29,521     31,065     30,258  
Goodwill   113,525     113,525     113,525     210,895     210,895  
Core deposit intangible   1,679     1,805     1,931     2,057     2,189  
Bank owned life insurance   301,339     300,186     297,874     296,493     256,064  
Deferred income taxes, net   53,325     50,131     50,339     47,225     46,116  
Other real estate owned                   11,982  
Other assets   84,080     67,540     98,708     100,989     136,242  
Total assets $ 7,731,385   $ 7,772,379   $ 7,683,461   $ 7,841,972   $ 7,897,832  
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $ 601,510   $ 592,099   $ 598,366   $ 586,089   $ 584,130  
Interest-bearing   5,069,550     4,878,413     4,559,757     4,622,961     4,735,500  
Total deposits   5,671,060     5,470,512     5,158,123     5,209,050     5,319,630  
Borrowings   1,258,949     1,479,888     1,709,789     1,722,178     1,667,055  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   17,986     17,824     17,409     17,387     16,742  
Other liabilities   38,537     52,618     44,569     44,279     46,427  
Total liabilities   6,986,532     7,020,842     6,929,890     6,992,894     7,049,854  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Common stock   646     646     644     644     645  
Paid-in capital   494,092     493,523     493,680     493,187     493,297  
Retained earnings   342,155     342,522     343,326     440,308     439,755  
Unearned ESOP shares   (19,943 )   (20,430 )   (20,916 )   (21,402 )   (21,889 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (72,097 )   (64,724 )   (63,163 )   (63,659 )   (63,830 )
Total stockholders' equity   744,853     751,537     753,571     849,078     847,978  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,731,385   $ 7,772,379   $ 7,683,461   $ 7,841,972   $ 7,897,832  
           
Consolidated capital ratios          
Equity to assets   9.63 %   9.67 %   9.81 %   10.83 %   10.74 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)   8.27 %   8.31 %   8.43 %   8.34 %   8.26 %
           
Share data          
Outstanding shares   64,580     64,580     64,434     64,437     64,445  
Book value per share $ 11.53   $ 11.64   $ 11.70   $ 13.18   $ 13.16  
Tangible book value per share (2) $ 9.75   $ 9.85   $ 9.90   $ 9.87   $ 9.85  

_________________________

(1)   Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

           
Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
(Dollars in Thousands) December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023
Loan portfolio composition:          
Commercial loans:          
Multi-family mortgage $ 2,722,623   $ 2,646,187   $ 2,645,851   $ 2,645,195   $ 2,651,274  
Nonresidential mortgage   950,194     950,771     948,075     965,539     947,287  
Commercial business   135,740     145,984     142,747     147,326     144,134  
Construction   176,704     227,327     209,237     229,457     221,933  
Total commercial loans   3,985,261     3,970,269     3,945,910     3,987,517     3,964,628  
One- to four-family residential mortgage   1,765,160     1,768,230     1,756,051     1,741,644     1,746,065  
Consumer loans:          
Home equity loans   47,101     44,741     44,104     42,731     43,517  
Other consumer   2,778     2,965     2,685     3,198     2,728  
Total consumer loans   49,879     47,706     46,789     45,929     46,245  
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   5,800,300     5,786,205     5,748,750     5,775,090     5,756,938  
Unaccreted yield adjustments   (8,542 )   (1,959 )   (15,963 )   (16,754 )   (11,309 )
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments   5,791,758     5,784,246     5,732,787     5,758,336     5,745,629  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans   (44,457 )   (44,923 )   (44,939 )   (44,930 )   (44,867 )
Net loans receivable $ 5,747,301   $ 5,739,323   $ 5,687,848   $ 5,713,406   $ 5,700,762  
           
Asset quality:          
Nonperforming assets:          
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $   $   $   $   $  
Nonaccrual loans   37,697     39,854     39,882     39,546     28,089  
Total nonperforming loans   37,697     39,854     39,882     39,546     28,089  
Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale                   9,700  
Other real estate owned                   11,982  
Total nonperforming assets $ 37,697   $ 39,854   $ 39,882   $ 39,546   $ 49,771  
           
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)   0.65 %   0.69 %   0.70 %   0.69 %   0.49 %
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)   0.49 %   0.51 %   0.52 %   0.50 %   0.63 %
           
Classified loans $ 132,216   $ 119,534   $ 118,700   $ 115,772   $ 94,676  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):          
ACL to total loans   0.77 %   0.78 %   0.78 %   0.78 %   0.78 %
ACL to nonperforming loans   117.93 %   112.72 %   112.68 %   113.61 %   159.73 %
Net charge-offs $ 573   $ 124   $ 3,518   $ 286   $ 4,110  
Average net charge-off rate (annualized)   0.04 %   0.01 %   0.25 %   0.02 %   0.29 %
                               


           
Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
(Dollars in Thousands) December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023
Funding composition:          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 601,510   $ 592,099   $ 598,367   $ 586,089   $ 584,130  
Interest-bearing demand   2,380,408     2,247,685     2,308,915     2,349,032     2,347,262  
Savings   742,266     681,709     643,481     630,456     646,182  
Certificates of deposit (retail)   1,194,865     1,215,746     1,199,127     1,235,261     1,283,676  
Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service)   752,011     733,273     408,234     408,212     458,380  
Interest-bearing deposits   5,069,550     4,878,413     4,559,757     4,622,961     4,735,500  
Total deposits   5,671,060     5,470,512     5,158,124     5,209,050     5,319,630  
           
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,028,949     1,209,888     1,534,789     1,457,178     1,432,055  
Overnight borrowings   230,000     270,000     175,000     265,000     235,000  
Total borrowings   1,258,949     1,479,888     1,709,789     1,722,178     1,667,055  
           
  Total funding $ 6,930,009   $ 6,950,400   $ 6,867,913   $ 6,931,228   $ 6,986,685  
           
Loans as a % of deposits   101.4 %   105.1 %   110.4 %   109.8 %   107.4 %
Deposits as a % of total funding   81.8 %   78.7 %   75.1 %   75.2 %   76.1 %
Borrowings as a % of total funding   18.2 %   21.3 %   24.9 %   24.8 %   23.9 %
           
Uninsured deposits:          
Uninsured deposits (reported) (1) $ 1,935,607   $ 1,799,726   $ 1,772,623   $ 1,760,740   $ 1,813,122  
Uninsured deposits (adjusted) (2) $ 797,721   $ 773,375   $ 764,447   $ 718,026   $ 694,510  

_________________________

(1)   Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.
(2)   Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.

   
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023
Interest income          
Loans $ 65,408   $ 66,331   $ 65,819   $ 64,035   $ 63,384  
Taxable investment securities   13,803     14,384     14,802     15,490     16,756  
Tax-exempt investment securities   59     71     80     85     84  
Other interest-earning assets   2,215     2,466     2,289     2,475     2,401  
Total interest income   81,485     83,252     82,990     82,085     82,625  
           
Interest expense          
Deposits   36,721     35,018     32,187     32,320     30,340  
Borrowings   12,152     15,788     17,527     15,446     16,446  
Total interest expense   48,873     50,806     49,714     47,766     46,786  
Net interest income   32,612     32,446     33,276     34,319     35,839  
Provision for credit losses   107     108     3,527     349     2,105  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   32,505     32,338     29,749     33,970     33,734  
           
Non-interest income          
Fees and service charges   627     635     580     657     624  
Loss on sale and call of securities                   (18,135 )
Gain (loss) on sale of loans   304     200     111     (712 )   104  
Loss on sale of other real estate owned                   (974 )
Income from bank owned life insurance   2,619     2,567     3,209     3,039     1,162  
Electronic banking fees and charges   493     391     1,130     464     396  
Other income   830     833     776     755     811  
Total non-interest income   4,873     4,626     5,806     4,203     (16,012 )
           
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and employee benefits   17,579     17,498     17,266     16,911     17,282  
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,831     2,798     2,738     2,863     2,674  
Equipment and systems   3,892     3,860     3,785     3,823     3,814  
Advertising and marketing   311     342     480     387     301  
Federal deposit insurance premium   1,503     1,563     1,532     1,429     1,495  
Directors' compensation   361     361     360     360     393  
Goodwill impairment           97,370          
Other expense   3,084     3,364     3,020     3,286     3,808  
Total non-interest expense   29,561     29,786     126,551     29,059     29,767  
Income (loss) before income taxes   7,817     7,178     (90,996 )   9,114     (12,045 )
Income taxes   1,251     1,086     (917 )   1,717     1,782  
Net income (loss) $ 6,566   $ 6,092   $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397   $ (13,827 )
           
Net income (loss) per common share (EPS)          
Basic $ 0.11   $ 0.10   $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12   $ (0.22 )
Diluted $ 0.10   $ 0.10   $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12   $ (0.22 )
           
Dividends declared          
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11   $ 0.11  
Cash dividends declared $ 6,933   $ 6,896   $ 6,903   $ 6,844   $ 6,882  
Dividend payout ratio   105.6 %   113.2 %   -7.7 %   92.5 %   -49.8 %
           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding          
Basic   62,443     62,389     62,254     62,205     62,299  
Diluted   62,576     62,420     62,254     62,211     62,299  
                               


   
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands) December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023
Assets          
Interest-earning assets:          
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,762,053   $ 5,761,593   $ 5,743,008   $ 5,752,477   $ 5,726,321  
Taxable investment securities   1,285,800     1,314,945     1,343,541     1,382,064     1,509,165  
Tax-exempt investment securities   9,711     12,244     13,737     14,614     15,025  
Other interest-earning assets   116,354     131,981     128,257     125,155     139,740  
Total interest-earning assets   7,173,918     7,220,763     7,228,543     7,274,310     7,390,251  
Non-interest-earning assets   459,982     467,670     466,537     577,411     554,335  
Total assets $ 7,633,900   $ 7,688,433   $ 7,695,080   $ 7,851,721   $ 7,944,586  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,314,378   $ 2,282,608   $ 2,310,521   $ 2,378,831   $ 2,301,169  
Savings   711,801     668,240     631,622     635,226     664,926  
Certificates of deposit (retail)   1,211,985     1,203,770     1,208,101     1,257,362     1,292,837  
Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service)   735,736     551,819     405,697     448,151     531,479  
Total interest-bearing deposits   4,973,900     4,706,437     4,555,941     4,719,570     4,790,411  
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,085,455     1,325,583     1,507,192     1,428,801     1,513,497  
Other borrowings   156,522     237,011     228,461     210,989     142,283  
Total borrowings   1,241,977     1,562,594     1,735,653     1,639,790     1,655,780  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   6,215,877     6,269,031     6,291,594     6,359,360     6,446,191  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Non-interest-bearing deposits   604,915     599,095     589,438     581,870     597,294  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   65,258     69,629     62,978     65,709     62,387  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   670,173     668,724     652,416     647,579     659,681  
Total liabilities   6,886,050     6,937,755     6,944,010     7,006,939     7,105,872  
Stockholders' equity   747,850     750,678     751,070     844,782     838,714  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,633,900   $ 7,688,433   $ 7,695,080   $ 7,851,721   $ 7,944,586  
           
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   115.41 %   115.18 %   114.89 %   114.39 %   114.65 %
                               


   
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023
Average yield on interest-earning assets:          
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.54 % 4.61 % 4.58 % 4.45 % 4.43 %
Taxable investment securities 4.29 % 4.38 % 4.41 % 4.48 % 4.44 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.42 % 2.32 % 2.32 % 2.32 % 2.25 %
Other interest-earning assets 7.62 % 7.47 % 7.14 % 7.91 % 6.87 %
Total interest-earning assets 4.54 % 4.61 % 4.59 % 4.51 % 4.47 %
           
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:          
Deposits:          
Interest-bearing demand 2.96 % 3.13 % 3.06 % 3.08 % 2.91 %
Savings 1.29 % 1.05 % 0.63 % 0.46 % 0.44 %
Certificates of deposit (retail) 4.06 % 4.12 % 3.95 % 3.52 % 3.06 %
Certificates of deposit (brokered and listing service) 2.71 % 2.18 % 1.59 % 1.97 % 2.24 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 2.95 % 2.98 % 2.83 % 2.74 % 2.53 %
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.78 % 3.82 % 3.86 % 3.55 % 3.82 %
Other borrowings 4.88 % 5.28 % 5.24 % 5.22 % 5.65 %
Total borrowings 3.91 % 4.04 % 4.04 % 3.77 % 3.97 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.15 % 3.24 % 3.16 % 3.00 % 2.90 %
           
Interest rate spread (2) 1.39 % 1.37 % 1.43 % 1.51 % 1.57 %
Net interest margin (3) 1.82 % 1.80 % 1.84 % 1.89 % 1.94 %
           
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.21 % -0.81 %
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.55 % 1.55 % 6.58 % 1.48 % 1.50 %
           
Efficiency ratio (4) 78.86 % 80.35 % 323.81 % 75.43 % 150.13 %
           
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.34 % 0.32 % -4.68 % 0.38 % -0.70 %
Return on average equity (annualized) 3.51 % 3.25 % -47.97 % 3.50 % -6.59 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 4.21 % 3.89 % 3.33 % 4.68 % -8.84 %

_________________________

(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

   
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023
Adjusted net income:          
Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 6,566   $ 6,092   $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397   $ (13,827 )
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:          
Net effect of sale and call of securities                   12,876  
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure           392         6,286  
Goodwill impairment           95,283          
Adjusted net income $ 6,566   $ 6,092   $ 5,596   $ 7,397   $ 5,335  
           
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:          
Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 6,566   $ 6,092   $ (90,079 ) $ 7,397   $ (13,827 )
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):          
Provision for income taxes   1,251     1,086     (917 )   1,717     1,782  
Provision for credit losses   107     108     3,527     349     2,105  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 7,924   $ 7,286   $ (87,469 ) $ 9,463   $ (9,940 )
           
Adjusted earnings per share:          
Weighted average common shares - basic   62,443     62,389     62,254     62,205     62,299  
Weighted average common shares - diluted   62,576     62,420     62,330     62,211     62,367  
           
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.11   $ 0.10   $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12   $ (0.22 )
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.10   $ 0.10   $ (1.45 ) $ 0.12   $ (0.22 )
           
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.11   $ 0.10   $ 0.09   $ 0.12   $ 0.09  
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.10   $ 0.10   $ 0.09   $ 0.12   $ 0.09  
           
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:          
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.13   $ 0.12   $ (1.41 ) $ 0.15   $ (0.16 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.13   $ 0.12   $ (1.41 ) $ 0.15   $ (0.16 )
           
Adjusted return on average assets:          
Total average assets $ 7,633,900   $ 7,688,433   $ 7,695,080   $ 7,851,721   $ 7,944,586  
           
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.34 %   0.32 %   -4.68 %   0.38 %   -0.70 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.34 %   0.32 %   0.29 %   0.38 %   0.27 %
           
Adjusted return on average equity:          
Total average equity $ 747,850   $ 750,678   $ 751,070   $ 844,782   $ 838,714  
           
Return on average equity (GAAP)   3.51 %   3.25 %   -47.97 %   3.50 %   -6.59 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   3.51 %   3.25 %   2.98 %   3.50 %   2.54 %
                               


   
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		 December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:          
Total average equity $ 747,850   $ 750,678   $ 751,070   $ 844,782   $ 838,714  
Less: average goodwill   (113,525 )   (113,525 )   (113,525 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (1,761 )   (1,886 )   (2,006 )   (2,138 )   (2,277 )
Total average tangible equity $ 632,564   $ 635,267   $ 635,539   $ 631,749   $ 625,542  
           
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   4.21 %   3.89 %   3.33 %   4.68 %   -8.84 %
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   4.21 %   3.89 %   3.58 %   4.68 %   3.41 %
           
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:          
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 29,561   $ 29,786   $ 126,551   $ 29,059   $ 29,767  
Non-recurring transactions:          
Goodwill impairment           (97,370 )        
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,561   $ 29,786   $ 29,181   $ 29,059   $ 29,767  
           
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)   1.55 %   1.55 %   6.58 %   1.48 %   1.50 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.55 %   1.55 %   1.52 %   1.48 %   1.50 %
           
Adjusted efficiency ratio:          
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 29,561   $ 29,786   $ 29,181   $ 29,059   $ 29,767  
           
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 32,612   $ 32,446   $ 33,276   $ 34,319   $ 35,839  
Total non-interest income (GAAP)   4,873     4,626     5,806     4,203     (16,012 )
Non-recurring transactions:          
Net effect of sale and call of securities                   18,135  
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure           392         573  
Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 37,485   $ 37,072   $ 39,474   $ 38,522   $ 38,535  
           
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   78.86 %   80.35 %   323.81 %   75.43 %   150.13 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   78.86 %   80.35 %   73.92 %   75.43 %   77.25 %
                               

