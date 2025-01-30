Straits Research projects that the Automotive Closure Market will reach USD 51.96 billion by 2033.

The global automotive closure market size was valued at USD 27.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 29.33 billion in 2025 to USD 51.96 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive closures are essential for cars, enabling seamless entry and facilitating various handling activities. The significance of these closures in the field of automotive design cannot be overstated, as they play a pivotal part in shaping the overall aerodynamic performance. Automotive closures encompass a range of components, such as bonnets, back doors, side doors, sunroofs, sliding doors, windows, and fuel doors. The closures, which were previously operated through mechanical means, have transitioned to electronic operation due to continuous research and development endeavors within the automotive sector.

Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Luxury and Comfort Features Drives the Global Market

The automotive closure industry is now witnessing expansion as a consequence of the escalating demand for automobiles, leading to a corresponding surge in production. Passenger cars are predicted to dominate the market share among the various segments. The growth of the automotive closure market for electric vehicles and internal combustion engine vehicles will be propelled by the increasing disposable income of consumers and their desire for enhanced features in automobiles. In Europe and America, there is a significant demand for luxury vehicles equipped with various features, including power sunroofs, side door closure systems, and power convertible roofs.

Integration of Smart Technologies in Automotive Closures to Create Tremendous Opportunities

The integration of advanced smart technology with automobile closures is an emerging phenomenon driven by the increasing need for improved connection, safety, and security in vehicles. Smart automotive closures employ diverse sensors, actuators, and advanced technologies to provide various functionalities, including remote locking and unlocking. This enables drivers to effortlessly secure or get access to their vehicles using a smartphone or other compatible devices.

In addition, the passive entry and start technologies facilitate the seamless entry and ignition of automobiles for drivers, eliminating the necessity to retrieve their keys. The implementation of automatic tailgate opening streamlines the procedure of gaining access to the cargo compartment of a vehicle as the driver approaches with the key fob. Such factors drive market growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global automotive closure market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% over the forecast period. This might be attributed to the significant presence of prominent car manufacturers in the region. The expansion of the automotive sector in the area is driven by economic advancement, increasing incomes, and a growing demand for safety and security functionalities in vehicles, hence stimulating the market for automotive closures. Furthermore, the proliferation of innovative technologies, like lightweight materials and smart technologies, aimed at enhancing the efficiency, reliability, and security of automobile closures is driving the expansion of the market in the region. Japan, China, South Korea, and India are prominent nations in the area that hold significant influence in the automotive industry, particularly in manufacturing automobiles and their respective contributions to the market for automotive closures.

Key Highlights

The global automotive closure market size was valued at USD 27.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 29.33 billion in 2025 to USD 51.96 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on the application, the global automotive closure market is bifurcated into power-window, sunroof, tailgate, convertible roof, and sliding door. The power window segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Based on component type, the global automotive closure market is bifurcated into switches, electronic control units (ECU), latches, motor/actuators, and relays. The latches segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive closure market is bifurcated into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to expand substantially over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global automotive closure market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Aisin Seiki. Co. Ltd. Robert Bosch GmbH Denso Johnson Electric Omron Corporation Mitsuba Corporation Magna International Inc. Panasonic Corporation Continental AG Delphi Automotive PLC General Motors Volkswagen AG

Recent Developments

In September 2023 , DENSO CORPORATION introduced "Everycool," an innovative cooling system designed to enhance driver comfort and energy efficiency in commercial vehicles when the engine is off. The newly developed "Everycool" system efficiently cools truck cabins during engine downtime, improving driver comfort and reducing environmental impact. Key features include a focus on comfort and energy efficiency, achieved through advanced air conditioning technology, reducing power consumption by around 57%.

, DENSO CORPORATION introduced "Everycool," an innovative cooling system designed to enhance driver comfort and energy efficiency in commercial vehicles when the engine is off. The newly developed "Everycool" system efficiently cools truck cabins during engine downtime, improving driver comfort and reducing environmental impact. Key features include a focus on comfort and energy efficiency, achieved through advanced air conditioning technology, reducing power consumption by around 57%. In January 2022, Aptiv PLC entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wind River Systems, Inc., a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge to harness the potential of connected intelligent systems, strengthen its capabilities in software-defined mobility, and enable advanced smart vehicle architecture changes. Earlier in 2021, the Company executed a strategic collaboration agreement with Wind River to develop a software toolchain for various automotive applications.

Market Segmentation

By Applications

Power-Window

Sunroof

Tailgate

Convertible Roof

Sliding Door

By Components

Switch

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Latch

Motor/Actuator

Relay

By Type

Manual

Powered

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle Light Commercial Vehicle



By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

