Treace Announces First Surgical Cases Utilizing the SpeedAkin™ Anatomic Compression Implant

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities through its flagship Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® Procedures, today announced the successful completion of the first cases utilizing its SpeedAkin™ Anatomic Compression Implant.

The SpeedAkin™ implant broadens the procedural versatility of Treace’s flagship SpeedPlate™ fixation platform, which is advancing a new standard in bone fusion fixation. Akin osteotomies are corrective straightening procedures of the great toe commonly performed in conjunction with bunion surgery1. SpeedAkin™ offers surgeons a unique anatomic implant that delivers dynamic titanium compression to stabilize the Akin osteotomy during healing.

“The SpeedAkin™ implant leverages our proprietary SpeedPlate™ technology in a differentiated Akin osteotomy solution, further expanding our best-in-class bunion focused portfolio.” said John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace.

Surgeon design team member, Amber Shane, DPM, FACFAS, Department Chair and Residency Faculty at AdventHealth commented, “The SpeedAkin™ titanium compression implant provides my patients the benefits of anatomically contoured fixation and eliminates the potential for nickel allergy reaction associated with nitinol staples. SpeedPlate™ technology is a gamechanger for my Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures - and I’m excited to extend these benefits to my Akin osteotomies, a procedure I perform frequently with my bunion corrections.”

Internet Posting of Information

Treace routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.treace.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Treace website regularly for important information about Treace.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of bunion patients, Treace has introduced its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities. The Company continues to expand its footprint in the foot and ankle market with the introduction of its SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform with broad versatility across Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures, as well as other common bone fusion procedures of the foot. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

TMC Data on file



Dr. Amber Shane is a paid consultant of the Company.

To learn more about Treace, connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts:

Treace Medical Concepts

Mark L. Hair

Chief Financial Officer

mhair@treace.net

(904) 373-5940

Investors:

Gilmartin Group

Vivian Cervantes

IR@treace.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.