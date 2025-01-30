ZimVie Announces Publication of a Study Supporting the Benefits of Its Implant Surface Technologies

Data confirms ZimVie implants meet critical roughness criteria advantageous for long-term peri-implant health

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental implant market, today announced the publication of a detailed scientific study demonstrating the surface texture of ZimVie’s premium implants may help to lower the risk of peri-implant infections when compared to other commercially available implants.

The study, titled “The Role of Implant Coronal Surface Properties on Early Adhesion of Streptococcus Oralis—An In Vitro Comparative Study,” has been published in the Journal of Biomedical Materials Research, a leading journal in the field of biological and medical sciences. The study evaluated the innovative dual acid-etched coronal surface technology of ZimVie’s T3® PRO and TSX® Implants against other leading implant brands.

In dental implantology, rough surfaces at the top of the implant, designed to maintain crestal bone levels, may also promote bacterial adhesion. This potentially leads to soft tissue inflammation and peri-implant bone loss, jeopardizing long-term implant success. The new data reveals a critical threshold roughness, above which bacterial adhesion increases significantly, while below that, bacterial adhesion profiles remain comparable to smooth machined surfaces. ZimVie’s implants’ coronal surfaces, DAE and Osseotite®, have been engineered around this threshold. These surfaces not only exhibit bacterial adhesion levels comparable to machined surfaces but also demonstrate crestal bone maintenance akin to rougher surfaces.*

“The prevalence of peri-implant mucositis (inflammation) and peri-implantitis has been on the rise in recent decades,” said Hai Bo Wen, Research Director at ZimVie. “We have always been committed to the highest standards of quality and patient safety and are proud that ZimVie’s Contemporary Hybrid Surface technologies have demonstrated success in helping mitigate this concern in today’s dental implantology field.”



About TSX Implants

Launched in 2022, TSX Implants are designed for immediate extraction and standard loading protocols as well as placement predictability and primary stability in soft and dense bone. The Implant incorporates features with more than two decades of real-world, clinical data to deliver peri-implant health, crestal bone maintenance, long-term osseointegration, and prosthetic stability,* including the Contemporary Hybrid Surface combination with coronal DAE. Integrated with ZimVie’s end-to-end digital workflows and engineered with surgical and restorative versatility, the TSX Implant furthers ZimVie’s commitment to simplify procedures and optimize practice protocols.

About T3 PRO Implants

Launched in 2022, the T3 PRO Implant’s advanced design delivers high primary stability and allows for immediate function. T3 PRO has a hybrid surface featuring the proprietary Osseotite surface on the implant collar, as well as a rougher grit-blasted implant body. Not only have multiple long-term, independent clinical studies on the proprietary Osseotite surface demonstrated safety and performance,* they have also demonstrated the effect of this surface in preserving crestal bone. This Contemporary Hybrid Surface of T3 PRO along with the optional integrated platform switching design has also been shown to provide early and long-term peri-implant bone support.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental market that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. From its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and additional facilities around the globe, ZimVie works to improve smiles, function, and confidence in daily life by offering comprehensive tooth replacement solutions, including trusted dental implants, biomaterials, and digital workflow solutions. As a worldwide leader in this space, ZimVie is committed to advancing clinical science and technology foundational to restoring daily life. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com. Follow @ZimVie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

