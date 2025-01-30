First Merchants Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Net income available to common stockholders was $63.9 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $1.10, compared to $48.7 million and $0.84 in the third quarter of 2024, and $42.0 million and $0.71 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the branch sale and repositioning of the available for sale securities portfolio, adjusted net income available to common stockholders 1 was $58.1 million or $1.00 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Strong capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.43% and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio of 8.81%.

Net interest margin was 3.28% compared to 3.23% on a linked quarter basis and 3.16% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Total loans grew $185.6 million, or 5.9% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $368.1 million, or 2.9% during the last twelve months.

Total deposits increased $156.5 million, or 4.4% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and declined $32.4 million, or 0.2%, during the last twelve months after normalizing for deposits sold during the fourth quarter.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 43 basis points compared to 35 basis points on a linked quarter basis.

Adjusted efficiency ratio totaled 53.60% 1 for the quarter.

Completed the sale of five Illinois branches and certain loans and deposits to Old Second National Bank on December 6, 2024.

"The fourth quarter was a strong finish to the year and showed the momentum we have built with healthy increases in core earnings, NIM and ROA," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer of First Merchants Bank. "We restructured a portion of our securities portfolio and completed the Illinois branch sale to help prioritize our core markets. These actions and the completion of multiple technology initiatives in 2024 have positioned First Merchants to deliver strong results in 2025."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation”) reported fourth quarter 2024 net income available to common stockholders of $63.9 million compared to $42.0 million during the same period in 2023. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $1.10 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 result of $0.71. Excluding non-core income and expenses incurred in each period, adjusted net income available to common stockholders1 for the fourth quarter 2024 was $58.1 million, or $1.00 diluted earnings per common share compared to $53.4 million, or $0.90 in the same period in 2023.

During the quarter, the Corporation completed the sale of five Illinois branches along with loans of $7.4 million and deposits of $267.4 million, generating a gain of $20.0 million recorded in non-interest income. The sale of these branches represents the Corporation’s exit from suburban Chicago markets.

Total assets equaled $18.3 billion and loans totaled $12.9 billion as of quarter-end. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $368.1 million, or 2.9%. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $185.6 million, or 5.9% annualized, with growth primarily in commercial loans.

Investments totaling $3.5 billion decreased $350.7 million, or 9.2%, during the last twelve months and decreased $201.5 million on a linked quarter basis. The decline during the quarter was partially due to the sale of $109.6 million of available for sale securities with a weighted average tax-equivalent yield of 2.31%, which resulted in a loss of $11.6 million. The remaining decline for the quarter was due to security paydowns and maturities, as well as a decline in valuation of securities reflecting the movement of interest rates. Sales of available for sale securities in 2024 totaled $268.5 million and resulted in a loss of $20.8 million.

Total deposits were $14.5 billion as of quarter-end and decreased by $299.8 million, or 2.0%, over the past twelve months. The decline was primarily due to the sale of the Illinois branches during the fourth quarter which included $267.4 million of deposits. Excluding this impact, deposits declined by $32.4 million in 2024. On a linked quarter basis, deposits grew by $156.5 million, or 4.4% annualized. The loan to deposit ratio increased slightly to 88.5% at period end from 88.0% in the prior quarter.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $192.8 million as of quarter-end, or 1.50% of total loans, an increase of $4.9 million from prior quarter. Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries totaled $0.8 million and provision for loans of $5.7 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaled $18.0 million declining during the quarter due to reserve release of $1.5 million. Net provision for the quarter totaled $4.2 million. Non-performing assets to total assets were 43 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of eight basis points compared to 35 basis points in the prior quarter.

Net interest income totaled $134.4 million for the quarter, an increase of $3.3 million, or 2.5%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $4.3 million, or 3.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.28%, an increase of five basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of 12 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter was due to lower funding costs and a more favorable earning asset and funding mix.

Noninterest income totaled $42.7 million for the quarter, an increase of $17.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of $16.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. When excluding non-core income from each period, noninterest income totaled $34.4 million for the quarter, an increase of $0.4 million compared to third quarter of 2024, and an increase of $5.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in core noninterest income over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in gains on sales of loans and CRA investment income.

Noninterest expense totaled $96.3 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.7 million from the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $11.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the linked quarter was from higher marketing costs and other one-time operating expenses. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to one-time charges incurred in the prior year which included an FDIC special assessment, early retirement and severance costs, and a lease termination.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio totaled 13.31%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio totaled 11.43%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.81%. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page ( http://www.firstmerchants.com ).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements about First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 87,616 $ 112,649 Interest-bearing deposits 298,891 436,080 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000 3,460,695 3,811,364 Loans held for sale 18,663 18,934 Loans 12,854,359 12,486,027 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (192,757 ) (204,934 ) Net loans 12,661,602 12,281,093 Premises and equipment 129,743 133,896 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,690 41,769 Interest receivable 91,829 97,664 Goodwill and other intangibles 731,830 739,101 Cash surrender value of life insurance 304,906 306,301 Other real estate owned 4,948 4,831 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 92,387 99,883 Other assets 387,169 322,322 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,311,969 $ 18,405,887 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,325,579 $ 2,500,062 Interest-bearing 12,196,047 12,321,391 Total Deposits 14,521,626 14,821,453 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 99,226 — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 142,876 157,280 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 822,554 712,852 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 93,529 158,644 Total Borrowings 1,158,185 1,028,776 Interest payable 16,102 18,912 Other liabilities 311,073 289,033 Total Liabilities 16,006,986 16,158,174 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 57,974,535 and 59,424,122 shares 7,247 7,428 Additional paid-in capital 1,188,768 1,236,506 Retained earnings 1,272,528 1,154,624 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (188,685 ) (175,970 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,304,983 2,247,713 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,311,969 $ 18,405,887





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans: Taxable $ 197,536 $ 197,523 $ 803,652 $ 747,837 Tax-exempt 9,020 8,197 34,262 31,954 Investment securities: Taxable 9,024 8,644 36,086 35,207 Tax-exempt 12,754 13,821 53,487 58,117 Deposits with financial institutions 5,350 8,034 16,992 17,719 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 958 771 3,527 3,052 Total Interest Income 234,642 236,990 948,006 893,886 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 89,835 96,655 386,127 306,092 Federal funds purchased 26 1 481 1,421 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 680 827 3,057 3,451 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,171 6,431 29,886 27,206 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,560 3,013 7,341 10,316 Total Interest Expense 100,272 106,927 426,892 348,486 NET INTEREST INCOME 134,370 130,063 521,114 545,400 Provision for credit losses 4,200 1,500 35,700 3,500 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 130,170 128,563 485,414 541,900 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 8,124 7,690 32,606 30,837 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 8,665 8,187 34,215 30,840 Card payment fees 4,957 4,437 19,317 18,862 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,681 4,111 20,840 15,659 Derivative hedge fees 1,594 1,049 3,082 3,385 Other customer fees 316 237 1,547 1,880 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,188 3,202 8,464 8,347 Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities (11,592 ) (2,317 ) (20,757 ) (6,930 ) Gain on branch sale 19,983 — 19,983 — Other income (loss) 2,826 (152 ) 6,283 2,722 Total Noninterest Income 42,742 26,444 125,580 105,602 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 55,437 60,967 221,167 228,745 Net occupancy 7,335 9,089 28,387 29,859 Equipment 7,028 6,108 26,802 24,113 Marketing 2,582 2,647 7,389 7,427 Outside data processing fees 6,029 5,875 27,140 25,165 Printing and office supplies 377 402 1,462 1,552 Intangible asset amortization 1,771 2,182 7,271 8,743 FDIC assessments 3,744 7,557 15,029 14,674 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 227 1,743 2,076 3,318 Professional and other outside services 3,777 3,981 14,586 16,172 Other expenses 7,982 7,552 27,957 28,502 Total Noninterest Expenses 96,289 108,103 379,266 388,270 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 76,623 46,904 231,728 259,232 Income tax expense 12,274 4,425 30,326 35,446 NET INCOME 64,349 42,479 201,402 223,786 Preferred stock dividends 469 469 1,875 1,875 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 63,880 $ 42,010 $ 199,527 $ 221,911 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.10 $ 0.71 $ 3.42 $ 3.74 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.10 $ 0.71 $ 3.41 $ 3.73 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 1.39 $ 1.34 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 58,247 59,556 58,533 59,489





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 771 $ 3,148 $ 49,377 $ 25,643 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 18,478,303 $ 18,397,200 $ 18,400,495 $ 18,186,507 Total Loans 12,757,676 12,396,451 12,634,324 12,297,974 Total Earning Assets 17,089,198 17,222,714 17,054,267 16,991,787 Total Deposits 14,788,294 15,000,580 14,816,564 14,721,498 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,312,270 2,130,993 2,252,491 2,127,262 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.39 % 0.92 % 1.09 % 1.23 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 11.05 7.89 8.86 10.43 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 16.75 12.75 13.71 16.76 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.48 93.62 92.68 93.43 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.50 1.64 1.50 1.64 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.02 0.10 0.39 0.21 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.51 11.58 12.24 11.70 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.63 5.64 5.69 5.40 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.35 2.48 2.50 2.05 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.28 3.16 3.19 3.35 Efficiency Ratio 48.48 63.26 53.55 55.17 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 26.78 $ 25.06 $ 26.78 $ 25.06





NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Nonaccrual Loans $ 73,773 $ 59,088 $ 61,906 $ 62,478 $ 53,580 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 4,948 5,247 4,824 4,886 4,831 Nonperforming Assets (NPA) 78,721 64,335 66,730 67,364 58,411 90+ Days Delinquent 5,902 14,105 1,686 2,838 172 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 84,623 $ 78,440 $ 68,416 $ 70,202 $ 58,583 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 192,757 $ 187,828 $ 189,537 $ 204,681 $ 204,934 Quarterly Net Charge-offs 771 6,709 39,644 2,253 3,148 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.43 % 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.32 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.46 % 0.43 % 0.37 % 0.38 % 0.32 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.61 % 0.51 % 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.47 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.50 % 1.48 % 1.50 % 1.64 % 1.64 % Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.02 % 0.21 % 1.26 % 0.07 % 0.10 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 87,616 $ 84,719 $ 105,372 $ 100,514 $ 112,649 Interest-bearing deposits 298,891 359,126 168,528 410,497 436,080 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 3,460,695 3,662,145 3,753,088 3,783,574 3,811,364 Loans held for sale 18,663 40,652 32,292 15,118 18,934 Loans 12,854,359 12,646,808 12,639,650 12,465,582 12,486,027 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (192,757 ) (187,828 ) (189,537 ) (204,681 ) (204,934 ) Net loans 12,661,602 12,458,980 12,450,113 12,260,901 12,281,093 Premises and equipment 129,743 129,582 133,245 132,706 133,896 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,690 41,716 41,738 41,758 41,769 Interest receivable 91,829 92,055 97,546 92,550 97,664 Goodwill and other intangibles 731,830 733,601 735,373 737,144 739,101 Cash surrender value of life insurance 304,906 304,613 306,379 306,028 306,301 Other real estate owned 4,948 5,247 4,824 4,886 4,831 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 92,387 86,732 107,080 101,121 99,883 Other assets 387,169 348,384 367,845 331,006 322,322 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,311,969 $ 18,347,552 $ 18,303,423 $ 18,317,803 $ 18,405,887 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,325,579 $ 2,334,197 $ 2,303,313 $ 2,338,364 $ 2,500,062 Interest-bearing 12,196,047 12,030,903 12,265,757 12,546,220 12,321,391 Total Deposits 14,521,626 14,365,100 14,569,070 14,884,584 14,821,453 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 99,226 30,000 147,229 — — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 142,876 124,894 100,451 130,264 157,280 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 822,554 832,629 832,703 612,778 712,852 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 93,529 93,562 93,589 118,612 158,644 Total Borrowings 1,158,185 1,081,085 1,173,972 861,654 1,028,776 Deposits and other liabilities held for sale — 288,476 — — — Interest payable 16,102 18,089 18,554 19,262 18,912 Other liabilities 311,073 292,429 329,302 327,500 289,033 Total Liabilities 16,006,986 16,045,179 16,090,898 16,093,000 16,158,174 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 125 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 7,247 7,265 7,256 7,321 7,428 Additional paid-in capital 1,188,768 1,192,683 1,191,193 1,208,447 1,236,506 Retained earnings 1,272,528 1,229,125 1,200,930 1,181,939 1,154,624 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (188,685 ) (151,825 ) (211,979 ) (198,029 ) (175,970 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,304,983 2,302,373 2,212,525 2,224,803 2,247,713 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,311,969 $ 18,347,552 $ 18,303,423 $ 18,317,803 $ 18,405,887





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 INTEREST INCOME Loans: Taxable $ 197,536 $ 206,680 $ 201,413 $ 198,023 $ 197,523 Tax-exempt 9,020 8,622 8,430 8,190 8,197 Investment securities: Taxable 9,024 9,263 9,051 8,748 8,644 Tax-exempt 12,754 13,509 13,613 13,611 13,821 Deposits with financial institutions 5,350 2,154 2,995 6,493 8,034 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 958 855 879 835 771 Total Interest Income 234,642 241,083 236,381 235,900 236,990 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 89,835 98,856 99,151 98,285 96,655 Federal funds purchased 26 329 126 — 1 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 680 700 645 1,032 827 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 8,171 8,544 6,398 6,773 6,431 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,560 1,544 1,490 2,747 3,013 Total Interest Expense 100,272 109,973 107,810 108,837 106,927 NET INTEREST INCOME 134,370 131,110 128,571 127,063 130,063 Provision for credit losses 4,200 5,000 24,500 2,000 1,500 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 130,170 126,110 104,071 125,063 128,563 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 8,124 8,361 8,214 7,907 7,690 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 8,665 8,525 8,825 8,200 8,187 Card payment fees 4,957 5,121 4,739 4,500 4,437 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 5,681 6,764 5,141 3,254 4,111 Derivative hedge fees 1,594 736 489 263 1,049 Other customer fees 316 344 460 427 237 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 2,188 2,755 1,929 1,592 3,202 Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities (11,592 ) (9,114 ) (49 ) (2 ) (2,317 ) Gain on branch sale 19,983 — — — — Other income (loss) 2,826 1,374 1,586 497 (152 ) Total Noninterest Income 42,742 24,866 31,334 26,638 26,444 NONINTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 55,437 55,223 52,214 58,293 60,967 Net occupancy 7,335 6,994 6,746 7,312 9,089 Equipment 7,028 6,949 6,599 6,226 6,108 Marketing 2,582 1,836 1,773 1,198 2,647 Outside data processing fees 6,029 7,150 7,072 6,889 5,875 Printing and office supplies 377 378 354 353 402 Intangible asset amortization 1,771 1,772 1,771 1,957 2,182 FDIC assessments 3,744 3,720 3,278 4,287 7,557 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 227 942 373 534 1,743 Professional and other outside services 3,777 3,035 3,822 3,952 3,981 Other expenses 7,982 6,630 7,411 5,934 7,552 Total Noninterest Expenses 96,289 94,629 91,413 96,935 108,103 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 76,623 56,347 43,992 54,766 46,904 Income tax expense 12,274 7,160 4,067 6,825 4,425 NET INCOME 64,349 49,187 39,925 47,941 42,479 Preferred stock dividends 469 468 469 469 469 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 63,880 $ 48,719 $ 39,456 $ 47,472 $ 42,010 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.10 $ 0.84 $ 0.68 $ 0.80 $ 0.71 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.10 $ 0.84 $ 0.68 $ 0.80 $ 0.71 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 58,247 58,289 58,328 59,273 59,556 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.39 % 1.07 % 0.87 % 1.04 % 0.92 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 11.05 8.66 7.16 8.47 7.89 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 16.75 13.39 11.29 13.21 12.75 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.48 92.54 92.81 92.91 93.62 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.50 1.48 1.50 1.64 1.64 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.02 0.21 1.26 0.07 0.10 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.51 12.26 12.02 12.17 11.58 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.63 5.82 5.69 5.65 5.64 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.35 2.59 2.53 2.55 2.48 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.28 3.23 3.16 3.10 3.16 Efficiency Ratio 48.48 53.76 53.84 59.21 63.26 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 26.78 $ 26.64 $ 25.10 $ 25.07 $ 25.06





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Commercial and industrial loans $ 4,114,292 $ 4,041,217 $ 3,949,817 $ 3,722,365 $ 3,670,948 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 256,312 238,743 239,926 234,431 263,414 Real estate loans: Construction 792,144 814,704 823,267 941,726 957,545 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,274,016 2,251,351 2,323,533 2,368,360 2,400,839 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,157,944 1,152,751 1,174,195 1,137,894 1,162,083 Residential 2,374,729 2,366,943 2,370,905 2,316,490 2,288,921 Home equity 659,811 641,188 631,104 618,258 617,571 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 166,028 158,480 162,089 161,459 168,388 Public finance and other commercial loans 1,059,083 981,431 964,814 964,599 956,318 Loans 12,854,359 12,646,808 12,639,650 12,465,582 12,486,027 Allowance for credit losses - loans (192,757 ) (187,828 ) (189,537 ) (204,681 ) (204,934 ) NET LOANS $ 12,661,602 $ 12,458,980 $ 12,450,113 $ 12,260,901 $ 12,281,093





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Demand deposits $ 7,980,061 $ 7,678,510 $ 7,757,679 $ 7,771,976 $ 7,965,862 Savings deposits 4,522,758 4,302,236 4,339,161 4,679,593 4,516,433 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 1,043,068 1,277,833 1,415,131 1,451,443 1,408,985 Other certificates and time deposits 692,068 802,949 889,949 901,280 849,906 Brokered certificates of deposits1 283,671 303,572 167,150 80,292 80,267 TOTAL DEPOSITS2 $ 14,521,626 $ 14,365,100 $ 14,569,070 $ 14,884,584 $ 14,821,453

1 - Total brokered deposits of $955.7 million, which includes brokered CD's of $283.7 million at December 31, 2024.

2 - Total deposits at September 30, 2024 excluded $287.7 million of deposits reclassified to Deposits and other liabilities held for sale related to the Illinois branch sale. The sale of $267.4 million of deposits associated with the Illinois branch sale was subsequently completed on December 6, 2024.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits $ 522,868 $ 5,350 4.09 % $ 700,705 $ 8,034 4.59 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,703 958 9.19 41,792 771 7.38 Investment Securities:(1) Taxable 1,677,554 9,024 2.15 1,801,533 8,644 1.92 Tax-exempt(2) 2,089,397 16,144 3.09 2,282,233 17,495 3.07 Total Investment Securities 3,766,951 25,168 2.67 4,083,766 26,139 2.56 Loans held for sale 36,219 550 6.07 16,355 246 6.02 Loans:(3) Commercial 8,753,723 156,414 7.15 8,533,233 159,190 7.46 Real estate mortgage 2,177,351 24,401 4.48 2,118,060 21,829 4.12 HELOC and installment 841,537 16,171 7.69 820,728 16,258 7.92 Tax-exempt(2) 948,846 11,418 4.81 908,075 10,376 4.57 Total Loans 12,757,676 208,954 6.55 12,396,451 207,899 6.71 Total Earning Assets 17,089,198 240,430 5.63 % 17,222,714 242,843 5.64 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,389,105 1,174,486 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,478,303 $ 18,397,200 LIABILITIES Interest-Bearing Deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,564,228 $ 37,049 2.66 % $ 5,504,725 $ 40,996 2.98 % Money market deposits 3,189,334 25,463 3.19 3,096,085 27,909 3.61 Savings deposits 1,362,705 3,102 0.91 1,587,758 3,913 0.99 Certificates and other time deposits 2,313,284 24,221 4.19 2,225,528 23,837 4.28 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,429,551 89,835 2.89 12,414,096 96,655 3.11 Borrowings 1,049,677 10,437 3.98 1,013,856 10,272 4.05 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,479,228 100,272 2.98 13,427,952 106,927 3.19 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,358,743 2,586,484 Other liabilities 328,062 251,771 Total Liabilities 16,166,033 16,266,207 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,312,270 2,130,993 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,478,303 100,272 $ 18,397,200 106,927 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 140,158 $ 135,916 Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4) 2.65 % 2.45 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.63 % 5.64 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 2.35 % 2.48 % Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5) 3.28 % 3.16 % (1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $5,788 and $5,853 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 418,163 $ 16,992 4.06 % $ 431,581 $ 17,719 4.11 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,736 3,527 8.45 41,319 3,052 7.39 Investment Securities:(1) Taxable 1,759,578 36,086 2.05 1,854,438 35,207 1.90 Tax-exempt(2) 2,200,466 67,705 3.08 2,366,475 73,566 3.11 Total Investment Securities 3,960,044 103,791 2.62 4,220,913 108,773 2.58 Loans held for sale 29,650 1,792 6.04 21,766 1,292 5.94 Loans:(3) Commercial 8,687,638 641,393 7.38 8,519,706 603,611 7.08 Real estate mortgage 2,158,743 94,890 4.40 2,035,488 82,183 4.04 HELOC and installment 830,079 65,577 7.90 830,006 60,751 7.32 Tax-exempt(2) 928,214 43,370 4.67 891,008 40,448 4.54 Total Loans 12,634,324 847,022 6.70 12,297,974 788,285 6.41 Total Earning Assets 17,054,267 971,332 5.69 % 16,991,787 917,829 5.40 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,346,228 1,194,720 Total Assets $ 18,400,495 $ 18,186,507 Liabilities: Interest-Bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,506,492 $ 157,984 2.87 % $ 5,435,733 $ 138,012 2.54 % Money market deposits 3,061,461 106,026 3.46 2,884,271 83,777 2.90 Savings deposits 1,463,707 14,587 1.00 1,694,230 14,606 0.86 Certificates and other time deposits 2,413,900 107,530 4.45 1,923,268 69,697 3.62 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 12,445,560 386,127 3.10 11,937,502 306,092 2.56 Borrowings 1,005,017 40,765 4.06 1,111,472 42,394 3.81 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 13,450,577 426,892 3.17 13,048,974 348,486 2.67 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,371,004 2,783,996 Other liabilities 326,423 226,275 Total Liabilities 16,148,004 16,059,245 Stockholders' Equity 2,252,491 2,127,262 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 18,400,495 426,892 $ 18,186,507 348,486 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 544,440 $ 569,343 Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4) 2.52 % 2.73 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.69 % 5.40 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 2.50 % 2.05 % Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5) 3.19 % 3.35 % (1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $23,326 and $23,943 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 63,880 $ 48,719 $ 39,456 $ 47,472 $ 42,010 $ 199,527 $ 221,911 Adjustments: PPP loan income — — — — (7 ) — (49 ) Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities 11,592 9,114 49 2 2,317 20,757 6,930 Gain on branch sale (19,983 ) — — — — (19,983 ) — Non-core expenses1,2,3 762 — — 3,481 12,682 4,243 12,682 Tax on adjustments 1,851 (2,220 ) (12 ) (848 ) (3,652 ) (1,229 ) (4,767 ) Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 58,102 $ 55,613 $ 39,493 $ 50,107 $ 53,350 $ 203,315 $ 236,707 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 58,247 58,289 58,328 59,273 59,556 58,533 59,489 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 1.10 $ 0.84 $ 0.68 $ 0.80 $ 0.71 $ 3.41 $ 3.73 Adjustments: PPP loan income — — — — — — — Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities 0.20 0.15 — — 0.04 0.35 0.12 Gain on branch sale (0.34 ) — — — — (0.34 ) — Non-core expenses1,2,3 0.01 — — 0.06 0.21 0.07 0.21 Tax on adjustments 0.03 (0.04 ) — (0.01 ) (0.06 ) (0.02 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 1.00 $ 0.95 $ 0.68 $ 0.85 $ 0.90 $ 3.47 $ 3.98

1 - Non-core expenses in 4Q24 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.

2 - Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.

3 - Non-core expenses in 4Q23 included $6.3 million from early retirement and severance costs, $4.3 million from the FDIC special assessment, and $2.1 million from a lease termination.





NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), ADJUSTED (Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 134,370 $ 131,110 $ 128,571 $ 127,063 $ 130,063 $ 521,114 $ 545,400 Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment 5,788 5,883 5,859 5,795 5,853 23,326 23,943 Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 140,158 $ 136,993 $ 134,430 $ 132,858 $ 135,916 $ 544,440 $ 569,343 Average Earning Assets (GAAP) $ 17,089,198 $ 16,990,358 $ 17,013,984 $ 17,123,851 $ 17,222,714 $ 17,054,267 $ 16,991,787 Net Interest Margin (GAAP) 3.15 % 3.09 % 3.02 % 2.97 % 3.02 % 3.06 % 3.21 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.28 % 3.23 % 3.16 % 3.10 % 3.16 % 3.19 % 3.35 %





RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 2,312,270 $ 2,251,547 $ 2,203,361 $ 2,242,139 $ 2,130,993 $ 2,252,491 $ 2,127,262 Less: Average Preferred Stock (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax (728,218 ) (729,581 ) (730,980 ) (732,432 ) (734,007 ) (730,295 ) (736,601 ) Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP) $ 1,558,927 $ 1,496,841 $ 1,447,256 $ 1,484,582 $ 1,371,861 $ 1,497,071 $ 1,365,536 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP) $ 63,880 $ 48,719 $ 39,456 $ 47,472 $ 42,010 $ 199,527 $ 221,911 Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax 1,399 1,399 1,399 1,546 1,724 5,744 6,906 Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 65,279 $ 50,118 $ 40,855 $ 49,018 $ 43,734 $ 205,271 $ 228,817 Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) 16.75 % 13.39 % 11.29 % 13.21 % 12.75 % 13.71 % 16.76 %





EFFICIENCY RATIO - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 96,289 $ 94,629 $ 91,413 $ 96,935 $ 108,103 $ 379,266 $ 388,270 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization (1,771 ) (1,772 ) (1,771 ) (1,957 ) (2,182 ) (7,271 ) (8,743 ) Less: OREO and Foreclosure Expenses (227 ) (942 ) (373 ) (534 ) (1,743 ) (2,076 ) (3,318 ) Adjusted Non Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 94,291 $ 91,915 $ 89,269 $ 94,444 $ 104,178 $ 369,919 $ 376,209 Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 134,370 $ 131,110 $ 128,571 $ 127,063 $ 130,063 $ 521,114 $ 545,400 Plus: Fully Taxable Equivalent Adjustment 5,788 5,883 5,859 5,795 5,853 23,326 23,943 Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) $ 140,158 $ 136,993 $ 134,430 $ 132,858 $ 135,916 $ 544,440 $ 569,343 Non Interest Income (GAAP) $ 42,742 $ 24,866 $ 31,334 $ 26,638 $ 26,444 $ 125,580 $ 105,602 Less: Investment Securities (Gains) Losses 11,592 9,114 49 2 2,317 20,757 6,930 Adjusted Non Interest Income (Non-GAAP) $ 54,334 $ 33,980 $ 31,383 $ 26,640 $ 28,761 $ 146,337 $ 112,532 Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 194,492 $ 170,973 $ 165,813 $ 159,498 $ 164,677 $ 690,777 $ 681,875 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 48.48 % 53.76 % 53.84 % 59.21 % 63.26 % 53.55 % 55.17 % Adjusted Non Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 94,291 $ 91,915 $ 89,269 $ 94,444 $ 104,178 $ 369,919 $ 376,209 Less: Acquisition-related Expenses — — — — — — — Less: Non-core Expenses1,2,3 (762 ) — — (3,481 ) (12,682 ) (4,243 ) (12,682 ) Adjusted Non Interest Expense Excluding Non-core Expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 93,529 $ 91,915 $ 89,269 $ 90,963 $ 91,496 $ 365,676 $ 363,527 Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 194,492 $ 170,973 $ 165,813 $ 159,498 $ 164,677 $ 690,777 $ 681,875 Less: Gain on Branch Sale (19,983 ) — — — — (19,983 ) — Adjusted Revenue Excluding Gain on Branch Sale (Non-GAAP) $ 174,509 $ 170,973 $ 165,813 $ 159,498 $ 164,677 $ 670,794 $ 681,875 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 53.60 % 53.76 % 53.84 % 57.03 % 55.56 % 54.51 % 53.31 %

1 - Non-core expenses in 4Q24 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.

2 - Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.

3 - Non-core expenses in 4Q23 included $6.3 million from early retirement and severance costs, $4.3 million from the FDIC special assessment, and $2.1 million from a lease termination.





