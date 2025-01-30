Submit Release
First Merchants Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME)

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $63.9 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $1.10, compared to $48.7 million and $0.84 in the third quarter of 2024, and $42.0 million and $0.71 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the branch sale and repositioning of the available for sale securities portfolio, adjusted net income available to common stockholders1 was $58.1 million or $1.00 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Strong capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.43% and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio of 8.81%.
  • Net interest margin was 3.28% compared to 3.23% on a linked quarter basis and 3.16% in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Total loans grew $185.6 million, or 5.9% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and $368.1 million, or 2.9% during the last twelve months.
  • Total deposits increased $156.5 million, or 4.4% annualized, on a linked quarter basis, and declined $32.4 million, or 0.2%, during the last twelve months after normalizing for deposits sold during the fourth quarter.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 43 basis points compared to 35 basis points on a linked quarter basis.
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio totaled 53.60%1 for the quarter.
  • Completed the sale of five Illinois branches and certain loans and deposits to Old Second National Bank on December 6, 2024.

"The fourth quarter was a strong finish to the year and showed the momentum we have built with healthy increases in core earnings, NIM and ROA," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer of First Merchants Bank. "We restructured a portion of our securities portfolio and completed the Illinois branch sale to help prioritize our core markets. These actions and the completion of multiple technology initiatives in 2024 have positioned First Merchants to deliver strong results in 2025."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation”) reported fourth quarter 2024 net income available to common stockholders of $63.9 million compared to $42.0 million during the same period in 2023. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $1.10 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 result of $0.71. Excluding non-core income and expenses incurred in each period, adjusted net income available to common stockholders1 for the fourth quarter 2024 was $58.1 million, or $1.00 diluted earnings per common share compared to $53.4 million, or $0.90 in the same period in 2023.

During the quarter, the Corporation completed the sale of five Illinois branches along with loans of $7.4 million and deposits of $267.4 million, generating a gain of $20.0 million recorded in non-interest income. The sale of these branches represents the Corporation’s exit from suburban Chicago markets.

Total assets equaled $18.3 billion and loans totaled $12.9 billion as of quarter-end. During the past twelve months, total loans grew by $368.1 million, or 2.9%. On a linked quarter basis, loans grew $185.6 million, or 5.9% annualized, with growth primarily in commercial loans.

Investments totaling $3.5 billion decreased $350.7 million, or 9.2%, during the last twelve months and decreased $201.5 million on a linked quarter basis. The decline during the quarter was partially due to the sale of $109.6 million of available for sale securities with a weighted average tax-equivalent yield of 2.31%, which resulted in a loss of $11.6 million. The remaining decline for the quarter was due to security paydowns and maturities, as well as a decline in valuation of securities reflecting the movement of interest rates. Sales of available for sale securities in 2024 totaled $268.5 million and resulted in a loss of $20.8 million.

Total deposits were $14.5 billion as of quarter-end and decreased by $299.8 million, or 2.0%, over the past twelve months. The decline was primarily due to the sale of the Illinois branches during the fourth quarter which included $267.4 million of deposits. Excluding this impact, deposits declined by $32.4 million in 2024. On a linked quarter basis, deposits grew by $156.5 million, or 4.4% annualized. The loan to deposit ratio increased slightly to 88.5% at period end from 88.0% in the prior quarter.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $192.8 million as of quarter-end, or 1.50% of total loans, an increase of $4.9 million from prior quarter. Loan charge-offs, net of recoveries totaled $0.8 million and provision for loans of $5.7 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaled $18.0 million declining during the quarter due to reserve release of $1.5 million. Net provision for the quarter totaled $4.2 million. Non-performing assets to total assets were 43 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of eight basis points compared to 35 basis points in the prior quarter.

Net interest income totaled $134.4 million for the quarter, an increase of $3.3 million, or 2.5%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $4.3 million, or 3.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.28%, an increase of five basis points compared to the third quarter of 2024, and an increase of 12 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin compared to the third quarter was due to lower funding costs and a more favorable earning asset and funding mix.

Noninterest income totaled $42.7 million for the quarter, an increase of $17.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of $16.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. When excluding non-core income from each period, noninterest income totaled $34.4 million for the quarter, an increase of $0.4 million compared to third quarter of 2024, and an increase of $5.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in core noninterest income over the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase in gains on sales of loans and CRA investment income.

Noninterest expense totaled $96.3 million for the quarter, an increase of $1.7 million from the third quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $11.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in the linked quarter was from higher marketing costs and other one-time operating expenses. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to one-time charges incurred in the prior year which included an FDIC special assessment, early retirement and severance costs, and a lease termination.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio totaled 13.31%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio totaled 11.43%, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 8.81%. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a fourth quarter earnings conference call and webcast at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc49ad0293a7844dca2e7171f51e600dd95f36e86b6)

To view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9t5v76m2) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until January 30, 2026.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements about First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(Dollars In Thousands) December 31,
    2024       2023  
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 87,616     $ 112,649  
Interest-bearing deposits   298,891       436,080  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000   3,460,695       3,811,364  
Loans held for sale   18,663       18,934  
Loans   12,854,359       12,486,027  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   (192,757 )     (204,934 )
Net loans   12,661,602       12,281,093  
Premises and equipment   129,743       133,896  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   41,690       41,769  
Interest receivable   91,829       97,664  
Goodwill and other intangibles   731,830       739,101  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   304,906       306,301  
Other real estate owned   4,948       4,831  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable   92,387       99,883  
Other assets   387,169       322,322  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,311,969     $ 18,405,887  
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,325,579     $ 2,500,062  
Interest-bearing   12,196,047       12,321,391  
Total Deposits   14,521,626       14,821,453  
Borrowings:      
Federal funds purchased   99,226        
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   142,876       157,280  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   822,554       712,852  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   93,529       158,644  
Total Borrowings   1,158,185       1,028,776  
Interest payable   16,102       18,912  
Other liabilities   311,073       289,033  
Total Liabilities   16,006,986       16,158,174  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares      
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares   125       125  
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:      
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares      
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares   25,000       25,000  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:      
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding - 57,974,535 and 59,424,122 shares   7,247       7,428  
Additional paid-in capital   1,188,768       1,236,506  
Retained earnings   1,272,528       1,154,624  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (188,685 )     (175,970 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   2,304,983       2,247,713  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,311,969     $ 18,405,887  
 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31,   December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans:              
Taxable $ 197,536     $ 197,523     $ 803,652     $ 747,837  
Tax-exempt   9,020       8,197       34,262       31,954  
Investment securities:              
Taxable   9,024       8,644       36,086       35,207  
Tax-exempt   12,754       13,821       53,487       58,117  
Deposits with financial institutions   5,350       8,034       16,992       17,719  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   958       771       3,527       3,052  
Total Interest Income   234,642       236,990       948,006       893,886  
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits   89,835       96,655       386,127       306,092  
Federal funds purchased   26       1       481       1,421  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   680       827       3,057       3,451  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   8,171       6,431       29,886       27,206  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   1,560       3,013       7,341       10,316  
Total Interest Expense   100,272       106,927       426,892       348,486  
NET INTEREST INCOME   134,370       130,063       521,114       545,400  
Provision for credit losses   4,200       1,500       35,700       3,500  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   130,170       128,563       485,414       541,900  
NONINTEREST INCOME              
Service charges on deposit accounts   8,124       7,690       32,606       30,837  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees   8,665       8,187       34,215       30,840  
Card payment fees   4,957       4,437       19,317       18,862  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans   5,681       4,111       20,840       15,659  
Derivative hedge fees   1,594       1,049       3,082       3,385  
Other customer fees   316       237       1,547       1,880  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance   2,188       3,202       8,464       8,347  
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities   (11,592 )     (2,317 )     (20,757 )     (6,930 )
Gain on branch sale   19,983             19,983        
Other income (loss)   2,826       (152 )     6,283       2,722  
Total Noninterest Income   42,742       26,444       125,580       105,602  
NONINTEREST EXPENSES              
Salaries and employee benefits   55,437       60,967       221,167       228,745  
Net occupancy   7,335       9,089       28,387       29,859  
Equipment   7,028       6,108       26,802       24,113  
Marketing   2,582       2,647       7,389       7,427  
Outside data processing fees   6,029       5,875       27,140       25,165  
Printing and office supplies   377       402       1,462       1,552  
Intangible asset amortization   1,771       2,182       7,271       8,743  
FDIC assessments   3,744       7,557       15,029       14,674  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses   227       1,743       2,076       3,318  
Professional and other outside services   3,777       3,981       14,586       16,172  
Other expenses   7,982       7,552       27,957       28,502  
Total Noninterest Expenses   96,289       108,103       379,266       388,270  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX   76,623       46,904       231,728       259,232  
Income tax expense   12,274       4,425       30,326       35,446  
NET INCOME   64,349       42,479       201,402       223,786  
Preferred stock dividends   469       469       1,875       1,875  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 63,880     $ 42,010     $ 199,527     $ 221,911  
Per Share Data:              
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.10     $ 0.71     $ 3.42     $ 3.74  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.10     $ 0.71     $ 3.41     $ 3.73  
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.35     $ 0.34     $ 1.39     $ 1.34  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   58,247       59,556       58,533       59,489  
 


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS              
(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 771     $ 3,148     $ 49,377     $ 25,643  
               
AVERAGE BALANCES:              
Total Assets $ 18,478,303     $ 18,397,200     $ 18,400,495     $ 18,186,507  
Total Loans   12,757,676       12,396,451       12,634,324       12,297,974  
Total Earning Assets   17,089,198       17,222,714       17,054,267       16,991,787  
Total Deposits   14,788,294       15,000,580       14,816,564       14,721,498  
Total Stockholders' Equity   2,312,270       2,130,993       2,252,491       2,127,262  
               
FINANCIAL RATIOS:              
Return on Average Assets   1.39 %     0.92 %     1.09 %     1.23 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity   11.05       7.89       8.86       10.43  
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity   16.75       12.75       13.71       16.76  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets   92.48       93.62       92.68       93.43  
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans   1.50       1.64       1.50       1.64  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   0.02       0.10       0.39       0.21  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets   12.51       11.58       12.24       11.70  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets   5.63       5.64       5.69       5.40  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets   2.35       2.48       2.50       2.05  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets   3.28       3.16       3.19       3.35  
Efficiency Ratio   48.48       63.26       53.55       55.17  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 26.78     $ 25.06     $ 26.78     $ 25.06  
 


NONPERFORMING ASSETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
Nonaccrual Loans $ 73,773     $ 59,088     $ 61,906     $ 62,478     $ 53,580  
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions   4,948       5,247       4,824       4,886       4,831  
Nonperforming Assets (NPA)   78,721       64,335       66,730       67,364       58,411  
90+ Days Delinquent   5,902       14,105       1,686       2,838       172  
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 84,623     $ 78,440     $ 68,416     $ 70,202     $ 58,583  
                   
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 192,757     $ 187,828     $ 189,537     $ 204,681     $ 204,934  
Quarterly Net Charge-offs   771       6,709       39,644       2,253       3,148  
NPAs / Actual Assets %   0.43 %     0.35 %     0.36 %     0.37 %     0.32 %
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %   0.46 %     0.43 %     0.37 %     0.38 %     0.32 %
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %   0.61 %     0.51 %     0.53 %     0.54 %     0.47 %
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%)   1.50 %     1.48 %     1.50 %     1.64 %     1.64 %
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   0.02 %     0.21 %     1.26 %     0.07 %     0.10 %
 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 87,616     $ 84,719     $ 105,372     $ 100,514     $ 112,649  
Interest-bearing deposits   298,891       359,126       168,528       410,497       436,080  
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses   3,460,695       3,662,145       3,753,088       3,783,574       3,811,364  
Loans held for sale   18,663       40,652       32,292       15,118       18,934  
Loans   12,854,359       12,646,808       12,639,650       12,465,582       12,486,027  
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans   (192,757 )     (187,828 )     (189,537 )     (204,681 )     (204,934 )
Net loans   12,661,602       12,458,980       12,450,113       12,260,901       12,281,093  
Premises and equipment   129,743       129,582       133,245       132,706       133,896  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   41,690       41,716       41,738       41,758       41,769  
Interest receivable   91,829       92,055       97,546       92,550       97,664  
Goodwill and other intangibles   731,830       733,601       735,373       737,144       739,101  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   304,906       304,613       306,379       306,028       306,301  
Other real estate owned   4,948       5,247       4,824       4,886       4,831  
Tax asset, deferred and receivable   92,387       86,732       107,080       101,121       99,883  
Other assets   387,169       348,384       367,845       331,006       322,322  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,311,969     $ 18,347,552     $ 18,303,423     $ 18,317,803     $ 18,405,887  
LIABILITIES                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 2,325,579     $ 2,334,197     $ 2,303,313     $ 2,338,364     $ 2,500,062  
Interest-bearing   12,196,047       12,030,903       12,265,757       12,546,220       12,321,391  
Total Deposits   14,521,626       14,365,100       14,569,070       14,884,584       14,821,453  
Borrowings:                  
Federal funds purchased   99,226       30,000       147,229              
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   142,876       124,894       100,451       130,264       157,280  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   822,554       832,629       832,703       612,778       712,852  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   93,529       93,562       93,589       118,612       158,644  
Total Borrowings   1,158,185       1,081,085       1,173,972       861,654       1,028,776  
Deposits and other liabilities held for sale         288,476                    
Interest payable   16,102       18,089       18,554       19,262       18,912  
Other liabilities   311,073       292,429       329,302       327,500       289,033  
Total Liabilities   16,006,986       16,045,179       16,090,898       16,093,000       16,158,174  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:                  
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares                  
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares   125       125       125       125       125  
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:                  
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares                  
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares   25,000       25,000       25,000       25,000       25,000  
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:                  
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares                  
Issued and outstanding   7,247       7,265       7,256       7,321       7,428  
Additional paid-in capital   1,188,768       1,192,683       1,191,193       1,208,447       1,236,506  
Retained earnings   1,272,528       1,229,125       1,200,930       1,181,939       1,154,624  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (188,685 )     (151,825 )     (211,979 )     (198,029 )     (175,970 )
Total Stockholders' Equity   2,304,983       2,302,373       2,212,525       2,224,803       2,247,713  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,311,969     $ 18,347,552     $ 18,303,423     $ 18,317,803     $ 18,405,887  
                   


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                  
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
INTEREST INCOME                  
Loans:                  
Taxable $ 197,536     $ 206,680     $ 201,413     $ 198,023     $ 197,523  
Tax-exempt   9,020       8,622       8,430       8,190       8,197  
Investment securities:                  
Taxable   9,024       9,263       9,051       8,748       8,644  
Tax-exempt   12,754       13,509       13,613       13,611       13,821  
Deposits with financial institutions   5,350       2,154       2,995       6,493       8,034  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   958       855       879       835       771  
Total Interest Income   234,642       241,083       236,381       235,900       236,990  
INTEREST EXPENSE                  
Deposits   89,835       98,856       99,151       98,285       96,655  
Federal funds purchased   26       329       126             1  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements   680       700       645       1,032       827  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   8,171       8,544       6,398       6,773       6,431  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   1,560       1,544       1,490       2,747       3,013  
Total Interest Expense   100,272       109,973       107,810       108,837       106,927  
NET INTEREST INCOME   134,370       131,110       128,571       127,063       130,063  
Provision for credit losses   4,200       5,000       24,500       2,000       1,500  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   130,170       126,110       104,071       125,063       128,563  
NONINTEREST INCOME                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   8,124       8,361       8,214       7,907       7,690  
Fiduciary and wealth management fees   8,665       8,525       8,825       8,200       8,187  
Card payment fees   4,957       5,121       4,739       4,500       4,437  
Net gains and fees on sales of loans   5,681       6,764       5,141       3,254       4,111  
Derivative hedge fees   1,594       736       489       263       1,049  
Other customer fees   316       344       460       427       237  
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance   2,188       2,755       1,929       1,592       3,202  
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities   (11,592 )     (9,114 )     (49 )     (2 )     (2,317 )
Gain on branch sale   19,983                          
Other income (loss)   2,826       1,374       1,586       497       (152 )
Total Noninterest Income   42,742       24,866       31,334       26,638       26,444  
NONINTEREST EXPENSES                  
Salaries and employee benefits   55,437       55,223       52,214       58,293       60,967  
Net occupancy   7,335       6,994       6,746       7,312       9,089  
Equipment   7,028       6,949       6,599       6,226       6,108  
Marketing   2,582       1,836       1,773       1,198       2,647  
Outside data processing fees   6,029       7,150       7,072       6,889       5,875  
Printing and office supplies   377       378       354       353       402  
Intangible asset amortization   1,771       1,772       1,771       1,957       2,182  
FDIC assessments   3,744       3,720       3,278       4,287       7,557  
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses   227       942       373       534       1,743  
Professional and other outside services   3,777       3,035       3,822       3,952       3,981  
Other expenses   7,982       6,630       7,411       5,934       7,552  
Total Noninterest Expenses   96,289       94,629       91,413       96,935       108,103  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX   76,623       56,347       43,992       54,766       46,904  
Income tax expense   12,274       7,160       4,067       6,825       4,425  
NET INCOME   64,349       49,187       39,925       47,941       42,479  
Preferred stock dividends   469       468       469       469       469  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 63,880     $ 48,719     $ 39,456     $ 47,472     $ 42,010  
Per Share Data:                  
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.10     $ 0.84     $ 0.68     $ 0.80     $ 0.71  
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.10     $ 0.84     $ 0.68     $ 0.80     $ 0.71  
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.35     $ 0.35     $ 0.35     $ 0.34     $ 0.34  
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   58,247       58,289       58,328       59,273       59,556  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                  
Return on Average Assets   1.39 %     1.07 %     0.87 %     1.04 %     0.92 %
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity   11.05       8.66       7.16       8.47       7.89  
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity   16.75       13.39       11.29       13.21       12.75  
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets   92.48       92.54       92.81       92.91       93.62  
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans   1.50       1.48       1.50       1.64       1.64  
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)   0.02       0.21       1.26       0.07       0.10  
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets   12.51       12.26       12.02       12.17       11.58  
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets   5.63       5.82       5.69       5.65       5.64  
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets   2.35       2.59       2.53       2.55       2.48  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets   3.28       3.23       3.16       3.10       3.16  
Efficiency Ratio   48.48       53.76       53.84       59.21       63.26  
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 26.78     $ 26.64     $ 25.10     $ 25.07     $ 25.06  


LOANS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2024       2024       2024       2024       2023  
Commercial and industrial loans $ 4,114,292     $ 4,041,217     $ 3,949,817     $ 3,722,365     $ 3,670,948  
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers   256,312       238,743       239,926       234,431       263,414  
Real estate loans:                  
Construction   792,144       814,704       823,267       941,726       957,545  
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   2,274,016       2,251,351       2,323,533       2,368,360       2,400,839  
Commercial real estate, owner occupied   1,157,944       1,152,751       1,174,195       1,137,894       1,162,083  
Residential   2,374,729       2,366,943       2,370,905       2,316,490       2,288,921  
Home equity   659,811       641,188       631,104       618,258       617,571  
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures   166,028       158,480       162,089       161,459       168,388  
Public finance and other commercial loans   1,059,083       981,431       964,814       964,599       956,318  
Loans   12,854,359       12,646,808       12,639,650       12,465,582       12,486,027  
Allowance for credit losses - loans   (192,757 )     (187,828 )     (189,537 )     (204,681 )     (204,934 )
NET LOANS $ 12,661,602     $ 12,458,980     $ 12,450,113     $ 12,260,901     $ 12,281,093  
 


DEPOSITS                  
(Dollars In Thousands) December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2024   2024   2024   2024   2023
Demand deposits $ 7,980,061   $ 7,678,510   $ 7,757,679   $ 7,771,976   $ 7,965,862
Savings deposits   4,522,758     4,302,236     4,339,161     4,679,593     4,516,433
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more   1,043,068     1,277,833     1,415,131     1,451,443     1,408,985
Other certificates and time deposits   692,068     802,949     889,949     901,280     849,906
Brokered certificates of deposits1   283,671     303,572     167,150     80,292     80,267
TOTAL DEPOSITS2 $ 14,521,626   $ 14,365,100   $ 14,569,070   $ 14,884,584   $ 14,821,453

1 - Total brokered deposits of $955.7 million, which includes brokered CD's of $283.7 million at December 31, 2024.
2 - Total deposits at September 30, 2024 excluded $287.7 million of deposits reclassified to Deposits and other liabilities held for sale related to the Illinois branch sale. The sale of $267.4 million of deposits associated with the Illinois branch sale was subsequently completed on December 6, 2024.


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS            
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Average Balance   Interest
Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate		   Average Balance   Interest
Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate
ASSETS                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 522,868   $ 5,350   4.09 %   $ 700,705   $ 8,034   4.59 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   41,703     958   9.19       41,792     771   7.38  
Investment Securities:(1)                      
Taxable   1,677,554     9,024   2.15       1,801,533     8,644   1.92  
Tax-exempt(2)   2,089,397     16,144   3.09       2,282,233     17,495   3.07  
Total Investment Securities   3,766,951     25,168   2.67       4,083,766     26,139   2.56  
Loans held for sale   36,219     550   6.07       16,355     246   6.02  
Loans:(3)                      
Commercial   8,753,723     156,414   7.15       8,533,233     159,190   7.46  
Real estate mortgage   2,177,351     24,401   4.48       2,118,060     21,829   4.12  
HELOC and installment   841,537     16,171   7.69       820,728     16,258   7.92  
Tax-exempt(2)   948,846     11,418   4.81       908,075     10,376   4.57  
Total Loans   12,757,676     208,954   6.55       12,396,451     207,899   6.71  
Total Earning Assets   17,089,198     240,430   5.63 %     17,222,714     242,843   5.64 %
Total Non-Earning Assets   1,389,105             1,174,486        
TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,478,303           $ 18,397,200        
LIABILITIES                      
Interest-Bearing Deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,564,228   $ 37,049   2.66 %   $ 5,504,725   $ 40,996   2.98 %
Money market deposits   3,189,334     25,463   3.19       3,096,085     27,909   3.61  
Savings deposits   1,362,705     3,102   0.91       1,587,758     3,913   0.99  
Certificates and other time deposits   2,313,284     24,221   4.19       2,225,528     23,837   4.28  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   12,429,551     89,835   2.89       12,414,096     96,655   3.11  
Borrowings   1,049,677     10,437   3.98       1,013,856     10,272   4.05  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   13,479,228     100,272   2.98       13,427,952     106,927   3.19  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,358,743             2,586,484        
Other liabilities   328,062             251,771        
Total Liabilities   16,166,033             16,266,207        
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   2,312,270             2,130,993        
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,478,303     100,272       $ 18,397,200     106,927    
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 140,158           $ 135,916    
Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4)         2.65 %           2.45 %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         5.63 %           5.64 %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         2.35 %           2.48 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5)         3.28 %           3.16 %
                       
(1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $5,788 and $5,853 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
 


                       
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS            
(Dollars in Thousands)                      
  For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
  Average Balance   Interest
Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate		   Average Balance   Interest
Income /
Expense		   Average
Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 418,163   $ 16,992   4.06 %   $ 431,581   $ 17,719   4.11 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   41,736     3,527   8.45       41,319     3,052   7.39  
Investment Securities:(1)                      
Taxable   1,759,578     36,086   2.05       1,854,438     35,207   1.90  
Tax-exempt(2)   2,200,466     67,705   3.08       2,366,475     73,566   3.11  
Total Investment Securities   3,960,044     103,791   2.62       4,220,913     108,773   2.58  
Loans held for sale   29,650     1,792   6.04       21,766     1,292   5.94  
Loans:(3)                      
Commercial   8,687,638     641,393   7.38       8,519,706     603,611   7.08  
Real estate mortgage   2,158,743     94,890   4.40       2,035,488     82,183   4.04  
HELOC and installment   830,079     65,577   7.90       830,006     60,751   7.32  
Tax-exempt(2)   928,214     43,370   4.67       891,008     40,448   4.54  
Total Loans   12,634,324     847,022   6.70       12,297,974     788,285   6.41  
Total Earning Assets   17,054,267     971,332   5.69 %     16,991,787     917,829   5.40 %
Total Non-Earning Assets   1,346,228             1,194,720        
Total Assets $ 18,400,495           $ 18,186,507        
Liabilities:                      
Interest-Bearing deposits:                      
Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,506,492   $ 157,984   2.87 %   $ 5,435,733   $ 138,012   2.54 %
Money market deposits   3,061,461     106,026   3.46       2,884,271     83,777   2.90  
Savings deposits   1,463,707     14,587   1.00       1,694,230     14,606   0.86  
Certificates and other time deposits   2,413,900     107,530   4.45       1,923,268     69,697   3.62  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   12,445,560     386,127   3.10       11,937,502     306,092   2.56  
Borrowings   1,005,017     40,765   4.06       1,111,472     42,394   3.81  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   13,450,577     426,892   3.17       13,048,974     348,486   2.67  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   2,371,004             2,783,996        
Other liabilities   326,423             226,275        
Total Liabilities   16,148,004             16,059,245        
Stockholders' Equity   2,252,491             2,127,262        
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 18,400,495     426,892       $ 18,186,507     348,486    
Net Interest Income (FTE)     $ 544,440           $ 569,343    
Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4)         2.52 %           2.73 %
                       
Net Interest Margin (FTE):                      
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets         5.69 %           5.40 %
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets         2.50 %           2.05 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5)         3.19 %           3.35 %
                       
(1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2024 and 2023. These totals equal $23,326 and $23,943 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(3)Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.           
(4)Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
 


ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2024       2024       2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 63,880     $ 48,719     $ 39,456     $ 47,472     $ 42,010     $ 199,527     $ 221,911  
Adjustments:                          
PPP loan income                           (7 )           (49 )
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities   11,592       9,114       49       2       2,317       20,757       6,930  
Gain on branch sale   (19,983 )                             (19,983 )      
Non-core expenses1,2,3   762                   3,481       12,682       4,243       12,682  
Tax on adjustments   1,851       (2,220 )     (12 )     (848 )     (3,652 )     (1,229 )     (4,767 )
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 58,102     $ 55,613     $ 39,493     $ 50,107     $ 53,350     $ 203,315     $ 236,707  
                           
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands)   58,247       58,289       58,328       59,273       59,556       58,533       59,489  
                           
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 1.10     $ 0.84     $ 0.68     $ 0.80     $ 0.71     $ 3.41     $ 3.73  
Adjustments:                          
PPP loan income                                        
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities   0.20       0.15                   0.04       0.35       0.12  
Gain on branch sale   (0.34 )                             (0.34 )      
Non-core expenses1,2,3   0.01                   0.06       0.21       0.07       0.21  
Tax on adjustments   0.03       (0.04 )           (0.01 )     (0.06 )     (0.02 )     (0.08 )
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 1.00     $ 0.95     $ 0.68     $ 0.85     $ 0.90     $ 3.47     $ 3.98  

1 - Non-core expenses in 4Q24 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.
2 - Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.
3 - Non-core expenses in 4Q23 included $6.3 million from early retirement and severance costs, $4.3 million from the FDIC special assessment, and $2.1 million from a lease termination.


NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), ADJUSTED                
(Dollars in Thousands)                
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2024       2024       2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 134,370     $ 131,110     $ 128,571     $ 127,063     $ 130,063     $ 521,114     $ 545,400  
Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment   5,788       5,883       5,859       5,795       5,853       23,326       23,943  
Net Interest Income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 140,158     $ 136,993     $ 134,430     $ 132,858     $ 135,916     $ 544,440     $ 569,343  
                           
Average Earning Assets (GAAP) $ 17,089,198     $ 16,990,358     $ 17,013,984     $ 17,123,851     $ 17,222,714     $ 17,054,267     $ 16,991,787  
Net Interest Margin (GAAP)   3.15 %     3.09 %     3.02 %     2.97 %     3.02 %     3.06 %     3.21 %
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)   3.28 %     3.23 %     3.16 %     3.10 %     3.16 %     3.19 %     3.35 %
 


RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY - NON-GAAP
(Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2024       2024       2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 2,312,270     $ 2,251,547     $ 2,203,361     $ 2,242,139     $ 2,130,993     $ 2,252,491     $ 2,127,262  
Less: Average Preferred Stock   (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )     (25,125 )
Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax   (728,218 )     (729,581 )     (730,980 )     (732,432 )     (734,007 )     (730,295 )     (736,601 )
Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP) $ 1,558,927     $ 1,496,841     $ 1,447,256     $ 1,484,582     $ 1,371,861     $ 1,497,071     $ 1,365,536  
                           
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP) $ 63,880     $ 48,719     $ 39,456     $ 47,472     $ 42,010     $ 199,527     $ 221,911  
Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax   1,399       1,399       1,399       1,546       1,724       5,744       6,906  
Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 65,279     $ 50,118     $ 40,855     $ 49,018     $ 43,734     $ 205,271     $ 228,817  
                           
Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)   16.75 %     13.39 %     11.29 %     13.21 %     12.75 %     13.71 %     16.76 %
 


EFFICIENCY RATIO - NON-GAAP                          
(Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,
    2024       2024       2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Non Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 96,289     $ 94,629     $ 91,413     $ 96,935     $ 108,103     $ 379,266     $ 388,270  
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization   (1,771 )     (1,772 )     (1,771 )     (1,957 )     (2,182 )     (7,271 )     (8,743 )
Less: OREO and Foreclosure Expenses   (227 )     (942 )     (373 )     (534 )     (1,743 )     (2,076 )     (3,318 )
Adjusted Non Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 94,291     $ 91,915     $ 89,269     $ 94,444     $ 104,178     $ 369,919     $ 376,209  
                           
Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 134,370     $ 131,110     $ 128,571     $ 127,063     $ 130,063     $ 521,114     $ 545,400  
Plus: Fully Taxable Equivalent Adjustment   5,788       5,883       5,859       5,795       5,853       23,326       23,943  
Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) $ 140,158     $ 136,993     $ 134,430     $ 132,858     $ 135,916     $ 544,440     $ 569,343  
                           
Non Interest Income (GAAP) $ 42,742     $ 24,866     $ 31,334     $ 26,638     $ 26,444     $ 125,580     $ 105,602  
Less: Investment Securities (Gains) Losses   11,592       9,114       49       2       2,317       20,757       6,930  
Adjusted Non Interest Income (Non-GAAP) $ 54,334     $ 33,980     $ 31,383     $ 26,640     $ 28,761     $ 146,337     $ 112,532  
Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 194,492     $ 170,973     $ 165,813     $ 159,498     $ 164,677     $ 690,777     $ 681,875  
Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)   48.48 %     53.76 %     53.84 %     59.21 %     63.26 %     53.55 %     55.17 %
                           
Adjusted Non Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) $ 94,291     $ 91,915     $ 89,269     $ 94,444     $ 104,178     $ 369,919     $ 376,209  
Less: Acquisition-related Expenses                                        
Less: Non-core Expenses1,2,3   (762 )                 (3,481 )     (12,682 )     (4,243 )     (12,682 )
Adjusted Non Interest Expense Excluding Non-core Expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 93,529     $ 91,915     $ 89,269     $ 90,963     $ 91,496     $ 365,676     $ 363,527  
                           
Adjusted Revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 194,492     $ 170,973     $ 165,813     $ 159,498     $ 164,677     $ 690,777     $ 681,875  
Less: Gain on Branch Sale   (19,983 )                             (19,983 )      
Adjusted Revenue Excluding Gain on Branch Sale (Non-GAAP) $ 174,509     $ 170,973     $ 165,813     $ 159,498     $ 164,677     $ 670,794     $ 681,875  
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)   53.60 %     53.76 %     53.84 %     57.03 %     55.56 %     54.51 %     53.31 %

1 - Non-core expenses in 4Q24 included $0.8 million of costs directly related to the branch sale.
2 - Non-core expenses in 1Q24 included $2.4 million from duplicative online banking conversion costs and $1.1 million from the FDIC special assessment.
3 - Non-core expenses in 4Q23 included $6.3 million from early retirement and severance costs, $4.3 million from the FDIC special assessment, and $2.1 million from a lease termination.


For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com

SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation, Muncie, Indiana


Primary Logo

