Investment Banking & Brokerage Market Set to Reach $927.99 Billion, Growing at an Impressive 8.2% CAGR By 2034

Growing Utilization of Bond Issuances and IPOs from Businesses for Expansion Creating Need for Investment Banking & Brokerage Services: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new industry report compiled by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide revenue from the Investment Banking & Brokerage Market is analyzed to reach US$ 420.11 billion in 2024 and thereafter rise at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2024 and 2034. An important factor in the growth of the investment banking and brokerage business is the rising equity and capital market financing.Growing number of businesses from several industries and countries are focusing on employing bond issuances, secondary offers, initial public offerings (IPOs), and other methods to raise capital for operations, including corporate expansion, innovation, and infrastructure improvements. Investment banks have multiple choices for providing underwriting, advising, transaction facilitation, and other services as a result of this market trend. Their standing in the financial system is also improved by this. The need for these services is increasing as companies look for effective ways to raise finance.Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market InsightsDue to high capital market activity, large M&A deal volumes, and most importantly a growing emphasis on alternative investment choices, including venture capital and private equity, North America leads the worldwide market for investment banking and brokerage. The presence of prominent financial hubs, such as New York ensures continuous innovation, and advancements in digital trading platforms are driving the region's market growth even further.Key Takeaways from Investment Banking & Brokerage Market Study:Valuation of the worldwide market for investment banking & brokerage is projected to touch US$ 927.99 billion by 2034-end. North America is analyzed to register a revenue of US$ 229.15 billion in 2024.Revenue of the market in East Asia is projected to touch US$ 142.43 billion by 2034-end. The market in China is approximated to reach a value of US$ 64.84 billion by the end of 2034.The market in South Asia & Pacific is evaluated to rise at an 8.7% CAGR through 2034. The market in Japan is evaluated to expand at a notable CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2034. Demand for trading & related services is forecasted to reach at US$ 465.08 billion by 2034.“Leading investment banking and brokerage firms are adding wealth management, asset management, and alternative investments, such as venture capital and private equity, to their offerings beyond normal trading and consulting,” says Fact.MR analystLeading Players Driving Innovation in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Market:The Key Players in the Infant Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry include Goldman Sachs; Morgan Stanley; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Bank of America Merrill Lynch; Citigroup; Credit Suisse; Barclays; Deutsche Bank; UBS Group; Wells FargoCountry-wise Insights:Due to robust capital market activity, large M&A deal volumes, and—most importantly—a growing emphasis on alternative investment choices like venture capital and private equity, North America leads the world in investment banking and brokerage market share. The region's market is expanding even more because to advancements in digital trading platforms and the presence of major financial hubs like New York, which ensure continuous innovation.Why Are Market Participants Targeting the US Market?Because of robust capital markets, advancements in technology, growing demand for M&A advice, IPOs, and alternative investments, the US remains a significant market for investment banking and brokerage. Leading multinational investment banks that set the bar for transaction execution and innovation are based in New York City and other significant U.S. financial hubs.The growth of the US market is also being aided by growing interest in venture capital, private equity, and sustainable financing. Aside from this, increased productivity and investor interest are being brought about by the growing use of AI and fintech solutions as well as advancements in digital trading platforms.Despite challenges including market volatility and regulatory limitations, the United States remains the global leader in investment banking due to its well-established financial system and strong investor confidence.What is the Japanese investment banking and brokerage market outlook?According to analysis, the growing capital market activities in Japan, such as equity financing and mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the industrial, automotive, and technology sectors, present investment banks and brokerage firms with profitable opportunities.Japan's robust corporate governance, sophisticated financial infrastructure, and stable economy provide a solid foundation for investment banking services. The growth of Japan as a hub for cross-border transactions and private equity investments is also driving up demand for advising and brokerage services.Issues like low interest rates and complex laws to compete with competitors globally are among the limits. As a result of Japan's growing involvement in global financial markets and the rising demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), the market is expected to continue expanding.Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:Trading & Related Services Gaining Popularity All Around WorldTrading and associated services are becoming more necessary as several institutional and retail investors join global financial markets. As markets become more accessible and connected, particularly through digital trading platforms, investors are searching for innovative strategies to diversify their holdings across several asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. Also, algorithmic trading and AI-driven insights are becoming more popular, which increases trading effectiveness and attracts new investors. Investor interest in short-term investments and active trading as a means of capitalizing on market volatility is another factor contributing to the growing demand for these services.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the investment banking & brokerage market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product & service (trading & related services, corporate finance services, underwriting services, M&A fees, underwriting services) and major market (financial companies, energy & power companies, industrial companies, high technology companies, healthcare companies), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Reinsurance Carrier Market is expanding from an estimated $281.92 billion in 2024 to a colossal $612.41 billion by 2034, fueled by a CAGR of 8%. 