Bio-Based Adhesives Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Growth and Demand Report 2033

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bio-based adhesives market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 4514.5 million in 2024 to USD 7627.2 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 6.0%. The bio-based adhesives market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for eco-friendly materials across various industries. Companies are actively shifting towards adhesives made from renewable sources to meet sustainability goals and consumer preferences for greener products.

Innovations in Bio-Based Adhesives

The introduction of advanced bio-based adhesives is reshaping the industry. In November 2024, Born2Bond™ Ultra K85 was launched in Brazil as the first instant adhesive containing 60% biological materials. Developed by Bostik, this adhesive demonstrates excellent durability, maintaining its properties even after 1,000 hours in high humidity and temperature conditions. It offers a sustainable alternative without compromising performance.

Similarly, in May 2024, Garnica introduced Naturbind, a bio-based adhesive derived from natural materials. Designed to meet industry requirements for strength and durability, Naturbind offers an eco-friendly solution without sacrificing quality, making it a preferred choice in sustainable manufacturing.

Packaging Industry Driving Growth

The packaging industry plays a crucial role in boosting the adoption of bio-based adhesives. As regulatory bodies and consumers prioritize sustainability, manufacturers are seeking alternatives that reduce environmental impact. Bio-based adhesives, with their lower carbon footprint and renewable origins, are gaining traction, particularly in food, beverage, and consumer goods packaging.

In November 2024, Packsize, in collaboration with Henkel Adhesive Technologies, launched Eco-Pax, a new bio-based hot melt adhesive aimed at reducing the packaging industry’s carbon footprint. This partnership highlights the increasing commitment of industry leaders to sustainable practices.

Challenges in Raw Material Supply

Despite the growing demand, the market faces challenges due to limited raw material supply. Bio-based adhesives rely on specific renewable resources, such as plant-based polymers, which can be affected by agricultural factors and market fluctuations. This dependence can lead to supply chain constraints, pricing volatility, and difficulties in scaling production. Addressing these challenges will be key to ensuring consistent market growth.

Market Segmentation and Growth Opportunities

The bio-based adhesives market is segmented by end-user industries, with paper and board packaging leading the market due to the rising need for sustainable packaging solutions. Government regulations and consumer preferences continue to drive innovation in plant-derived adhesives.

Bio Based Adhesives Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The prominent companies in the bio-based adhesives market are Crown Roof Tiles, Eagle Roofing Products, Fornace Laterizi Vardanega Isidoro SRL, and Ludowici Roof Tiles. These businesses are making substantial investments in Bio-Based Adhesives research and development.

By concentrating on growth methods, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and others, the companies in the Bio-Based Adhesives market are attempting to increase their market share.

In April 2024, VPF expanded its adhesive portfolio with HM302, a new high-bonding hot melt adhesive based on organic rubber. It is mineral oil-free, bio-based, with a certified organic content of at least 45 percent, has a low carbon footprint, and has a higher initial tack than all previous VPF adhesives.

Some of the key companies in the global Bio Based Adhesives market include:

3M

Arkema (bostik)

Artimelt AG

Beardow Adams

Dow

Emsland Group

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Ingredion Incorporated

Paramelt BV

Sika AG

Solenis

Bio Based Adhesives Latest Industry Updates

In March 2022, Conagen, the biotechnology innovator, announced the development of highly sought-after dependable hot melt adhesives made of high-performance materials from sustainable and natural bio-molecules.

In November 2023, Henkel Engineered Wood launched two new bio-based adhesive solutions, Loctite HB S ECO and Loctite CR 821 ECO, designed for sustainable timber construction. These innovative adhesives, developed with bio-based materials, significantly reduce CO2eq emissions by more than 60% compared to fossil-based alternatives.

Bio Based Adhesives Market Segmentation Analysis

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Rosin

Starch

Lignin

Soy

Other Raw Materials

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Building & Construction

Paper & Board Packaging

Healthcare

Personal Care

Woodworking & Joinery

Other End-User Industries

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

